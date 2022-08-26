Read full article on original website
swark.today
Hope Lions Club host Huck Plyler, hear updates on his projects
Huck Plyler of Spring Hill, having just turned twelve last week, spoke at Monday’s meeting of the Hope Lions Club to update it on his project of providing care packages to veterans and also provided a summary of his campaign to gain prizes for his livestock at the upcoming county fair.
swark.today
Sonja Hubbard named to Farmers Bank & Trust Board of Directors
Magnolia, AR (August 29, 2022) – The Farmers Bank & Trust Board of Directors recently announced the addition of Sonja Hubbard as a Director. In addition, Mrs. Hubbard will serve as the Audit committee chair for the Bank. While Farmers Bank is majority female-owned, Sonja will be the first female to serve on the Board of Directors.
swark.today
Forklift certification course to be taught at UAHT September 17
A forklift certification training class will be held at the University of Arkansas Hope campus on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Technical & Industrial Building, room 160. The class is $80 per person and is limited to a maximum of 15 participants available on a first-come, first-served basis. The course is instructed by Iry T. Rice, owner of Rice Safety Consultants. The class is compliant with OSHA specifications and provides a three-year certification.
swark.today
Waunzelle P. Petre
Waunzelle P. Petre passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 in Little Rock. Visitation is scheduled 9:00-10:30am Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home in Hope. Graveside service to follow at White Oak Grove Cemetery in DeAnn with Rev. Curtis Bobo officiating, under the direction of Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home.
Arkansas mayor convicted for theft, abuse and resigns
A mayor in Arkansas resigned after pleading guilty to charges of theft and abuse of office.
KSLA
Hooks woman dead after rear-ending 18-wheeler near Texarkana
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A woman from Hooks, Texas is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Bowie County involving an 18-wheeler. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wreck happened Thursday, Aug. 25 around 5:20 p.m. on I-30 about three miles west of Texarkana. Preliminary findings show the driver of the 18-wheeler had slowed down in traffic because of a previous crash in the westbound lane. That’s when the driver of the other vehicle, a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, rear-ended the 18-wheeler.
KTAL
1 arrested in Texarkana gas station shooting
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Texarkana man is behind bars after a shooting outside a gas station Sunday morning. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department arrested 22-year-old Timothy Noble of Texarkana on Thursday just after 5:00 p.m. on a felony warrant in connection with a shooting on the morning of August 21.
swark.today
Muriel Tackette
Mrs. Muriel Tackette, age 87 of Prescott, Arkansas, passed away Sunday August 28, 2022 in Prescott. Visitation will be 12:30pm to 1:30pm Tuesday August 30, 2022,, at BRAZZEL/Cornish 1196 HWY 371 Prescott, Arkansas 71857. Graveside service will be 2:00pm on Tuesday August 30, 2022, at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery with Bro....
KSLA
40+ shots fired at crowded Texarkana gas station; 1 person injured
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - One person is recovering from their injuries after being shot in Texarkana over the weekend. It happened early Sunday morning (Aug. 21) at the Raceway convenience store on N Stateline Avenue on the Arkansas side, police say. Officials say more than 40 shots were fired. One...
