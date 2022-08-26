ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Crews on scene of fire at Smith County wood grinding plant

By Sage Sowels
 5 days ago

SMITH COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a wood grinding plant off of Highway 31 west near the 13300 block of FM 206 in Smith County, Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed.

The wood grinding plant is located on the same property as the Miracle-Gro Fertilizer plant.

According to Brooks, a fire started in the equipment at the facility and spread to the ceiling, but employees used hose lines to help fight the fire.

The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is on the scene and working to make sure the fire is contained.

