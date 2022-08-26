ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Sanders pans GOP response to Biden canceling some student loans

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) praised President Biden's decision to cancel some student loans during an appearance on ABC's "This Week" Sunday, saying the move would benefit working families and low-income people. Driving the news: The Biden administration announced earlier this week that will cancel up to $20,000 in student debt...
POTUS
Axios

Biden admin to cancel $1.5B in loans for Westwood College students

The Department of Education announced Tuesday that it will cancel $1.5 billion in student debt for 79,000 students who attended the now-defunct Westwood College. The big picture: The news comes less than a week after the Biden administration announced broad student loan forgiveness for millions of Americans. The Education Department...
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Hern
Person
Markwayne Mullin
Person
Matt Gaetz
Axios

White House: Intelligence officials' review of Trump documents is "appropriate"

The White House said Monday it's not involved in the U.S. intelligence community's assessment of potential risks stemming from the classified and top secret documents removed from former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence earlier this month, but called the review "appropriate." Why it matters: Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told...
POTUS
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Ppp Loan#Student Debt#Loan Forgiveness#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Ne White House#Gop#Republican#The White House#Americans#Democrat
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
The Associated Press

Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Tuesday that classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. The FBI also seized 33 boxes containing more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and found classified documents stashed in Trump’s office, according to a filing that lays out the most detailed chronology to date of months of strained interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the discovery of government secrets. The filing...
POTUS
Axios

Biden ramps up anti-Republican rhetoric ahead of midterms

President Biden appeared to take a swipe at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and other Republicans during a speech in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, days after likening the Trump MAGA movement to "semi-fascism." Details: "No one expects politics to be patty cake," Biden said. "Hey, sometimes it gets mean as hell. But the...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Axios

High water mark for House insurgents

It's a banner year for insurgent House candidates: 2022 is posting the second-highest number of primary losses for House members since 1948. Why it matters: Rising populism is weakening the shield of incumbency. Driving the news: Reps. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) and Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) both lost their primaries on Tuesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Rep. Tom Emmer sees crypto as a means to open opportunity

Minnesota's Rep. Tom Emmer wrote to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on August 23 to express his concerns about the sanctioning of privacy protocol Tornado Cash, an open source piece of self-executing software that no one controls. Driving the news: Axios reached out to Rep. Emmer, who serves on the House...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
92K+
Followers
48K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy