Sanders pans GOP response to Biden canceling some student loans
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) praised President Biden's decision to cancel some student loans during an appearance on ABC's "This Week" Sunday, saying the move would benefit working families and low-income people. Driving the news: The Biden administration announced earlier this week that will cancel up to $20,000 in student debt...
GOP calls out Pelosi's comments on Biden lacking power to cancel debt
Ninety-four Republican lawmakers are calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to take action against President Biden's "unconstitutional and illegal" student loan forgiveness plan. Why it matters: Pelosi said last year that Biden lacks the "power" to cancel large amounts of student loan debt and that only an "act of...
Biden admin to cancel $1.5B in loans for Westwood College students
The Department of Education announced Tuesday that it will cancel $1.5 billion in student debt for 79,000 students who attended the now-defunct Westwood College. The big picture: The news comes less than a week after the Biden administration announced broad student loan forgiveness for millions of Americans. The Education Department...
Biden says he is "determined" to ban assault weapons during crime prevention speech
President Biden said Tuesday that he is "determined" to ban assault weapons nationwide during a speech in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, where he laid out his crime prevention plan. Driving the news: "We took on the NRA. We're gonna take them on again, and we won, and we will win again, but...
White House: Intelligence officials' review of Trump documents is "appropriate"
The White House said Monday it's not involved in the U.S. intelligence community's assessment of potential risks stemming from the classified and top secret documents removed from former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence earlier this month, but called the review "appropriate." Why it matters: Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told...
Alan Dershowitz says lawyers are telling him they won't defend Trump because they don't want to be ostracized or 'canceled'
Dershowitz said he had "concerns" about the caliber of Trump's legal team. He said, however, that six other lawyers had contacted him to say they wouldn't defend Trump. Dershowitz cited being "canceled" for defending Trump as a top concern for these lawyers. Alan Dershowitz, the lawyer who represented former President...
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, 'there will be riots in the streets'
Sen. Lindsey Graham said there'll be riots if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified government records while Hillary Clinton was not.
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Tuesday that classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. The FBI also seized 33 boxes containing more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and found classified documents stashed in Trump’s office, according to a filing that lays out the most detailed chronology to date of months of strained interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the discovery of government secrets. The filing...
Poll: Republican voters rally behind Trump despite Mar-a-Lago search
Former President Trump remains a popular figure in the GOP, as a majority of Republican voters believe he should be the party's nominee in 2024, a USA Today/Ipsos poll out Sunday indicates. Why it matters: The poll was conducted after the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago. The results illustrate Trump's continued...
Biden ramps up anti-Republican rhetoric ahead of midterms
President Biden appeared to take a swipe at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and other Republicans during a speech in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, days after likening the Trump MAGA movement to "semi-fascism." Details: "No one expects politics to be patty cake," Biden said. "Hey, sometimes it gets mean as hell. But the...
Colorado secretary of state says "extreme" GOP might strip voting rights
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who is seeking re-election, warned in an interview with the Guardian published Sunday that Americans need to pay close attention to secretary of state races across the country to safeguard voting rights. Why it matters: Democrats have been sharpening their focus on secretary of...
High water mark for House insurgents
It's a banner year for insurgent House candidates: 2022 is posting the second-highest number of primary losses for House members since 1948. Why it matters: Rising populism is weakening the shield of incumbency. Driving the news: Reps. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) and Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) both lost their primaries on Tuesday.
DOJ: Classified papers at Mar-a-Lago "likely concealed and removed"
The Justice Department asked a federal judge late Tuesday to refuse former President Trump's request for a "special master" to review the evidence the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago home, citing national security concerns. Of note: The Department of Justice said in its filing that it has "evidence that government...
Rep. Tom Emmer sees crypto as a means to open opportunity
Minnesota's Rep. Tom Emmer wrote to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on August 23 to express his concerns about the sanctioning of privacy protocol Tornado Cash, an open source piece of self-executing software that no one controls. Driving the news: Axios reached out to Rep. Emmer, who serves on the House...
