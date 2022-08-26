Read full article on original website
Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home
Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to an address on Pete Road on Friday, August 26, 2022, in connection to an off-duty Jennings Police officer discovering a property with an open door and a probable intruder inside.
Louisiana Man Faces Possible Jail Time and Fines After Being Arrested for Fuel Theft and Crimes Committed to Logging Equipment
Louisiana Man Faces Possible Jail Time and Fines After Being Arrested for Fuel Theft and Crimes Committed to Logging Equipment. Louisiana – On August 29, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) reported that on August 22, 2022, enforcement agents arrested 28-year-old Bradley Thomas of Leesville, Louisiana for two counts of theft of fuel and one count of simple criminal damage to property over $1000. Davis was booked into the Vernon Parish Sheriff Detention center. The bond was set at $4,000, which he posted on August 23, 2022.
Road rage leads to the arrest of Louisiana man for allegedly putting gun at driver, authorities say
According to authorities, the first caller advised troopers that the vehicle drove in front of their vehicle and brake checked them multiple times, forcing them off the roadway.
Pair accused of making unauthorized purchases with lost debit card
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two women are accused of making unauthorized purchases with a lost debit card, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 22, at the Donaldsonville Walmart. APSO released surveillance photos of the accused individuals....
St. Landry Parish inmates are in charge of financial responsibilities while incarcerated
The St. Landry Parish Government is holding inmates accountable for financial responsibilities while incarcerated in jail.
Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers searching for shooting suspect
Acadia Parish Crimestoppers and Rayne Police are looking for suspects in an August shooting.
Berwick mom accused of using children to deal drugs
Police say the woman admitted that she sent her two children to deliver drugs to someone else. The kids are in DCFS custody now.
Law enforcement warns citizens of ‘slider’ car burglary method
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Law enforcement wants residents to remain vigilant when it comes to car burglaries. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s office, over 30 car burglaries happen each night. Now there is another type of car theft that deputies are warning residents about.
LPSO arrests 24 year-old Baton Rouge man
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Tyland Charles, 24, of Baton Rouge following a week-long operation investigating recent catalytic converter thefts.
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stolen Vehicle After the Vehicle Became Disabled
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stolen Vehicle After the Vehicle Became Disabled. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to Peto’s Truck Stop in Roanoke, Louisiana, in reference to a stolen vehicle. Deputies also responded to...
APSO: Suspects accused of using lost debit card identified
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says the suspects have been identified. ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to hear from anyone who may know these two people pictured below. The two people seen in the...
Authorites turn to public for answers in connection to fatal shooting of Terrebonne man and woman
GRAY, La. (WVUE) - Nearly two years after the murders of a Gray man and woman, authorities in Terrebonne are turning to the general public for clues. On Nov. 16, 2020, Janice Gardner was found shot to death by Terrebonne deputies in the hallway of a home on Linda Ann Ave. A man, Keith Stevenson, 44, of Gray, was also found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the home. Deputies say they later learned that night that two unknown gunmen forced their way into the residence, shooting Stevenson and Gardner.
Juveniles involved in Destrehan shooting
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 90 block of Carriage Lane in Destrehan on Saturday, August 27, 2022, around 12:30 A.M. Deputies were dispatched to the area around 12:30 A.M. based on the report of gunfire. When deputies arrived at the...
Louisiana Board of Pardons in investigation portion of Greenhouse, Jr. request in Mardis case
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Board of Pardons & Committee on Parole said it received a pardon application from Norris Greenhouse, Jr., the former Marksville deputy city marshal who pleaded guilty in Oct. 2017 in the case involving the Nov. 2015 shooting death of six-year-old Jeremy Mardis. Francis Abbott,...
Two Opelousas men arrested in counterfeit US currency sting
OPD arrested two men Monday following an investigation in which detectives received reports of persons distributing counterfeit US currency at various businesses in Opelousas.
Lafayette man booked for unauthorized entry of a residence
A 33-year-old resident of Lafayette was booked into jail for unauthorized entry of a residence on Friday, August 26.
14-year-old arrested for terrorizing after allegedly threatening school shooting [VIDEO]
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a potential threat against a local high school on Friday, August 26.
Wife accused of killing JSPO sergeant acquitted by a jury
A woman accused of killing her husband, a well-known Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy, has been acquitted by a jury and released from jail. Shantel Wagner, also known as Shantel Parria, was arrested in July 2018 in connection with the deadly shooting of Smith. Investigators accused Wagner of second-degree murder...
Louisiana Woman Charged with Aiding in Filing False Taxes and Faces Prison Time and a Fine if Convicted
Louisiana Woman Charged with Aiding in Filing False Taxes and Faces Prison Time and a Fine if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 29, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Cynthia Bowley, age 67, of Meraux, Louisiana, was indicted on August 26, 2022, with one count of aiding and assisting in the filing of false tax returns, a violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7206(2).
Hung jury declared in murder trial
The court trial against a man who was accused of killing a Livonia man outside of a bar last year ended in a hung jury on August 18 at the West Baton Rouge Parish Courthouse. Judge Tonya Lurry made the declaration after the jury could not get a unanimous verdict of second-degree murder against Ronald Campbell, 17, for the shooting death of Trey Allen, 21, outside RAXX Bar and Grill on September 18, 2021.
