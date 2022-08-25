ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

News Channel Nebraska

One person injured in three-vehicle Norfolk crash

NORFOLK, Neb. -- One person was hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in Norfolk Tuesday. Shortly after 3:30 p.m., authorities were called to the scene of a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Queen City Boulevard. According to the Norfolk Police Division, one person was hospitalized. Others were...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man arrested for alleged third-offense DUI

NORFOLK, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after being arrested for an alleged third-offense DUI. On Saturday at 3:00 a.m., Norfolk Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reportedly speeding in the 800 block of S. 13th Street. According to the responding officer,...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two Norfolk women arrested on separate drug charges Sunday

NORFOLK, Neb. – Two northeast Nebraska women were arrested on separate drug cases Sunday. Just before 4:00 a.m. Sunday, Norfolk Police responded to the 300 block of S 10th Street for the report of a disturbance involving two women in front of a residence. One officer spoke with a...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wisner man gets multiple driving related violations

PILGER, Neb. -- A Wisner man was arrested for multiple driving violations after being pulled over for a defective vehicle violation. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped 39-year-old Joshua Johnson on Highway 275 near Pilger for a defective vehicle violation. Authorities said that during the stop, Johnson had...
WISNER, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Stanton man drives 40 mph over limit, gets arrested for DWI

STANTON, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a 37-year-old man for a DWI after pulling him over for going 40 mph over the limit. SCSO said they stopped 37-year-old Nathan Wietfeld of Stanton, for driving 105 mph in a 65 mph zone about 12 miles south of Stanton on Highway 57.
STANTON, NE
kscj.com

FOUR POLICE CALLS TO SAME ADDRESSS IN ONE DAY RESULTS IN TRIP TO JAIL

IF POLICE HAVE TO COME TO YOUR APARTMENT FOUR TIMES IN ONE DAY FOR A DISTURBANCE CALL, SOMEBODY IS LIKELY GOING TO GO TO JAIL. THAT’S WHAT HAPPENED IN NORFOLK, NEBRASKA WEDNESDAY AT AN APARTMENT IN THE 400 BLOCK OF OMAHA AVENUE FOR DISTURBANCES BETWEEN 36-YEAR-OLD TIMOTHY J. LEWIS AND HIS FEMALE ROOMMATE.
NORFOLK, NE
KETV.com

One person dies after head-on collision with semi-truck near Osceola

POLK COUNTY, Neb. — One person died Thursday after a head-on collision involving a semi-truck on Highway 92 in Nebraska, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Around 11:20 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident near Osceola, according to law enforcement. A Chevrolet Suburban was traveling westbound on...
OSCEOLA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk, Lincoln North Star split series in two wild games

If you were to script two softball games to make them as intense as possible, you probably wouldn't have been too far off from tonight's outcomes between the Norfolk Panthers and the Lincoln North Star Navigators. In the first game, Norfolk rang victorious on its home field 11-10, which included...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wolff Farms opens workforce to immigrant workers from Ukraine

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska farm has opened its workforce to Ukrainians leaving their war-torn region. With the help of the H-2A Temporary Agricultural Workers Program, Wolff Farms in Madison County has extended its employment to two Ukrainian workers. The program allows immigrant workers to be granted temporary work...
MADISON COUNTY, NE

