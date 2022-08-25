Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
One person injured in three-vehicle Norfolk crash
NORFOLK, Neb. -- One person was hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in Norfolk Tuesday. Shortly after 3:30 p.m., authorities were called to the scene of a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Queen City Boulevard. According to the Norfolk Police Division, one person was hospitalized. Others were...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man arrested for alleged third-offense DUI
NORFOLK, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after being arrested for an alleged third-offense DUI. On Saturday at 3:00 a.m., Norfolk Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reportedly speeding in the 800 block of S. 13th Street. According to the responding officer,...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Norfolk women arrested on separate drug charges Sunday
NORFOLK, Neb. – Two northeast Nebraska women were arrested on separate drug cases Sunday. Just before 4:00 a.m. Sunday, Norfolk Police responded to the 300 block of S 10th Street for the report of a disturbance involving two women in front of a residence. One officer spoke with a...
News Channel Nebraska
Wisner man gets multiple driving related violations
PILGER, Neb. -- A Wisner man was arrested for multiple driving violations after being pulled over for a defective vehicle violation. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped 39-year-old Joshua Johnson on Highway 275 near Pilger for a defective vehicle violation. Authorities said that during the stop, Johnson had...
News Channel Nebraska
Stanton man drives 40 mph over limit, gets arrested for DWI
STANTON, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a 37-year-old man for a DWI after pulling him over for going 40 mph over the limit. SCSO said they stopped 37-year-old Nathan Wietfeld of Stanton, for driving 105 mph in a 65 mph zone about 12 miles south of Stanton on Highway 57.
News Channel Nebraska
Pretrial hearing for Norfolk teen accused of role in illegal abortion continued to September
MADISON, Neb. -- A pretrial hearing for a northeast Nebraska teenager accused of helping conceal a fetus after her mother reportedly helped her illegally terminate a pregnancy has been pushed continued until September. A hearing for 18-year-old Celeste Burgess had been scheduled for Monday morning, but the hearing has been...
kscj.com
FOUR POLICE CALLS TO SAME ADDRESSS IN ONE DAY RESULTS IN TRIP TO JAIL
IF POLICE HAVE TO COME TO YOUR APARTMENT FOUR TIMES IN ONE DAY FOR A DISTURBANCE CALL, SOMEBODY IS LIKELY GOING TO GO TO JAIL. THAT’S WHAT HAPPENED IN NORFOLK, NEBRASKA WEDNESDAY AT AN APARTMENT IN THE 400 BLOCK OF OMAHA AVENUE FOR DISTURBANCES BETWEEN 36-YEAR-OLD TIMOTHY J. LEWIS AND HIS FEMALE ROOMMATE.
KETV.com
One person dies after head-on collision with semi-truck near Osceola
POLK COUNTY, Neb. — One person died Thursday after a head-on collision involving a semi-truck on Highway 92 in Nebraska, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Around 11:20 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident near Osceola, according to law enforcement. A Chevrolet Suburban was traveling westbound on...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man allegedly attempts to fight local business employees, gets arrested
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Police were dispatched to a disturbance call Thursday evening. Officers with the Norfolk Police Division said they responded to the 2100 block of Pasewalk Ave. for a male acting strange and trying to fight employees of the business. NPD said the man was identified as 39-year-old...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk, Lincoln North Star split series in two wild games
If you were to script two softball games to make them as intense as possible, you probably wouldn't have been too far off from tonight's outcomes between the Norfolk Panthers and the Lincoln North Star Navigators. In the first game, Norfolk rang victorious on its home field 11-10, which included...
News Channel Nebraska
Wolff Farms opens workforce to immigrant workers from Ukraine
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska farm has opened its workforce to Ukrainians leaving their war-torn region. With the help of the H-2A Temporary Agricultural Workers Program, Wolff Farms in Madison County has extended its employment to two Ukrainian workers. The program allows immigrant workers to be granted temporary work...
