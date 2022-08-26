Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
KHSD: Unrelated incidents prompt arrest, lockdown at Arvin High
A pair of incidents Monday that Kern High School District officials said were unrelated resulted in a student's arrest and a brief lockdown at Arvin High School. At around 10:50 a.m., a "routine investigation" by the dean's office led to a handgun being found on campus in a student's possession, according to a KHSD news release.
CHP warns about scam on Bakersfield freeways
The California Highway Patrol is warning the public about a scam on Bakersfield freeways involving a man asking Good Samaritans for help and then their bank information to pay them back for gas money.
Student with gun arrested at High School in Wasco
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A student was found with marijuana and a firearm by school staff at Independence High School in Wasco, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The school staff secured the firearm and marijuana without incident, according to KCSO. School staff contacted KCSO and deputies seized a loaded 9mm illegally manufactured firearm […]
Two arrested on murder, arson charges
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office would not comment today, but deputies have arrested two people on charges of murder, arson and conspiracy. The suspects live less than 30 minutes from where human remains were found August 15th on Backus Road, in rural Kern County between Rosamond and Mojave. The sheriff’s office has refused […]
Family holds vigil for victim of fatal DUI on I-5 in Lebec
FORT TEJON, Calif. (KGET) – One person has died Saturday night after a vehicle rolled off Interstate 5 in Lebec, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported in the northbound lanes of I-5 north of Lebec Service road around 7:11 p.m., according to CHP’s incident report. Authorities arriving at the scene said […]
Man killed in McFarland shooting identified
McFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — A man fatally shot earlier this month in McFarland has been identified. Michael Daniel Crumm, 23, of Delano died at the scene in the early evening of Aug. 16 in the 500 block of Third Street, according to coroner’s officials. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Anyone with information is asked to […]
Child, 12, struck by vehicle in northeast Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child, 12, was struck by a vehicle in northeast Bakersfield on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. According to CHP, the child was struck by a white GMC Yukon near Water and North King streets. A 17 news photographer at the scene […]
KCSO warns Kern residents of a phone scam
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam targeting community members. The office said Kern County residents reported receiving phone calls with a call back number 661-391-7500 which is KCSO’s public phone number. The sheriff’s office does not handle court order civil matters over the phone […]
Vigil held for corrections office employee killed in shooting in Bakersfield
Family, friends, and loved ones gathered this weekend to pay tribute to Benny Alcala, Jr., the corrections office employee who was found dead Wednesday night in the parking lot near the Target.
Authorities ID man killed in suspected DUI crash on I-5
The California Highway Patrol said a driver in a deadly single car roll-over crash on Saturday night was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol.
Bakersfield Californian
CHP: Woman arrested after man dies in rollover crash
California Highway Patrol officers arrested a Bakersfield woman on suspicion of felony DUI Saturday, after a rollover crash left a man dead in the Fort Tejon area, according to a CHP news release. A 2004 Toyota Solara was found on its roof in the right shoulder of the northbound lanes...
Bakersfield man confesses to shooting his girlfriend to death
Officers were dispatched shortly before 7:00 pm. When they arrived, they found a woman on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman died at the scene.
Bakersfield Californian
City announces temporary closure for Highway 99
The city of Bakersfield announced a road closure that began Monday evening. A nighttime closure for all lanes on the northbound side of Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 will happen from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Friday. The closures is needed for the installation of falsework.
Vigil held for slain CDCR corrections counselor Benny Alcala
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The community remembered CDCR corrections counselor Benny Alcala at a vigil Sunday evening in southwest Bakersfield. Dozens of people gathered in a parking lot at the Shops at River Walk, where Alcala was shot to death on Aug. 24. No information about a possible shooter or motive has been revealed. Family […]
Bakersfield Californian
Adventist Health calls for 'community solutions' to stem drug overdose epidemic
A new symbol of everlasting life will take root at Adventist Health Bakersfield to remember lives lost to a drug overdose in commemoration of National Overdose Day on Wednesday. An evergreen tree will be planted next to the hospital’s emergency room to symbolize “the presence ... the footprints that people...
Bakersfield Californian
'So senseless and tragic': Hundreds honor CDCR counselor at vigil
Hundreds descended upon the parking lot at Target at The Shops at Riverwalk on Sunday to remember a corrections counselor who was shot and killed at the same spot last week. Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, died Wednesday from multiple gunshot wounds near the chargers for electric cars. The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the case.
Bakersfield Californian
Kern Public Health: 1,211 new coronavirus cases, 5 new deaths Tuesday
Kern County Public Health reported 1,211 new coronavirus cases and five new deaths Tuesday. That brings the total number of cases reported in Kern County residents to 279,785 with 2,523 total deaths.
crimevoice.com
Serial armed robbery suspects arrested
Originally published as a Tulare County Sheriff’s Office press release:. “For the past two months, TCSO Detectives have been investigating a string of armed robberies that occurred in Tulare County on 06/21/2022 and 07/19/2022. On 06/21/2022, the Lindsay Food Mart and the Ducor Handy Market were robbed within an...
Bakersfield Californian
Adventist Health offering vaccine clinics in September
Adventist Health Bakersfield is hosting a number of free vaccine clinics in September, according to a news release Tuesday. The clinics are scheduled to take place at the following dates and times:
Bakersfield Californian
STEVE FLORES: Some have more yesterdays than tomorrows
Many came via the GET bus. Some were dropped off by family or a friend. Chaperons and caretakers brought others. And there were a few who drove themselves. And even fewer walked. For many in attendance, barring any health issue, nothing was going to stop them from coming. That’s how important the Prado Senior Center is to them.
