Washington State

Yakima Herald Republic

Storms blamed in deaths of 3 in Michigan, Ohio, Arkansas

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South were blamed for the deaths of three people, including two children in Michigan and Arkansas as well as a woman in Ohio. Monday's storms also knocked...
MICHIGAN STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Washington State Patrol issues missing Indigenous person alert

The Washington State Patrol has issued a missing Indigenous person alert for a 25-year-old woman. Monica Jackson was last seen at 5 p.m. Friday in Skyway, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. She is in a mental health crisis and is at risk, the State Patrol wrote Sunday...
KING COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Review: 2 years in, THING is already WA’s best destination festival

PORT TOWNSEND — Rhian Teasdale was feeling the vibes. The lead singer/guitarist for U.K. rockers Wet Leg, easily the buzziest band playing this weekend's THING festival, had just bopped her way through a fizzy, fun-loving indie-pop nugget when she took a minute to survey the modest Friday crowd basking in a pocket of afternoon sunshine.
WASHINGTON STATE

