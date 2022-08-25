ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Black Lightning' Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32

South African model and actress Charlbi Dean has passed away. She was 32. Dean was best known for her role as an assassin named Syonide on the CW superhero show, Black Lightning, in addition to her past work as a runway and print model. Prior to this, she appeared in films such as An Interview with God (2018), Don't Sleep (2017) and Blood in the Water (2016) after making her big-screen debut alongside Troye Sivan in the 2010 comedy Spud, which stars the Bloom artist as a freshman attending an elite private boarding school during the end of South Africa's apartheid.
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
TVLine

The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'

Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’: George Stephanopoulos’ Wife Reveals Big Secret About Him to Ryan Seacrest

“Good Morning America” host George Stephanopoulos’ wife shared her husband’s emotional side this week. Ali Wentworth spoke about it with Ryan Seacrest. Wentworth appeared on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” when she shared that Stephanopoulos will sometimes cry during commercial breaks. She also shared that he is just sentimental to begin with.
papermag.com

Britney Spears Shocks Fans With ​New Conservatorship Claims

Britney Spears is ready to speak her truth. “I honestly still to this day don’t know what really I did, but the punishment of my father… I wasn’t able to, you know, see anyone or anything. You have to imagine none of it made sense to me,” Spears said, recalling how her mom's best friend and her two girlfriends had "held me down on a gurney" at a sleepover the night before.
Variety

Keira Knightley, Kit Harington, Emeli Sandé to Explore Their Family Histories in ‘My Grandparents’ War’ – Global Bulletin

FAMILY HISTORY Keira Knightley, Kit Harington, Emeli Sandé and Toby Jones are among the celebrities who’ve signed up to explore their family histories in Wonderhood Studios show “My Grandparents’ War.” The second season of the show, which airs in the U.K. on Channel 4, will explore how the stars’ grandparents navigated global conflicts from the killing fields of Kenya to the mountains of Monte Cassino in Italy. The first season starred Helena Bonham Carter, Mark Rylance, Kristin Scott Thomas and Carey Mulligan. All3Media International distributes the show, which will air on PBS in the U.S., SBS in Australia and CBC in Canada. INVESTMENT BBC Studios...
papermag.com

Taylor Swift Teases New Album During VMA Acceptance Speech

Taylor Swift certainly knows how to make an announcement. "This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face," she adds. "For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve…we’ll meet ourselves.”
papermag.com

John FM and Zelooperz Explore the Complicated World of 'White Science'

John FM is one of Detroit's best kept secrets, and his mind-bending Hi-Tech Soul innovates the music of his hometown for a new age. In his latest single "White Science" with fellow trailblazer Zelooperz, the two D-Town stars capture lightning in a bottle. John's manipulated vocals channel a cheeky and...
papermag.com

Amber Heard's Sister Responds to Johnny Depp VMA Appearance

It's been almost three months since the verdict was delivered in Johnny Depp's defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. The actor made his first "public" appearance last night at the MTV Video Music Awards as the show's iconic Moon Person. Since the trial and Depp's victory, much of the misinformation...
