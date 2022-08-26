ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers to be involved in trade for star player?

The Los Angeles Lakers are unlikely to pull off any blockbuster trades in the coming weeks, but they could still be involved in one. NBA reporter Marc Stein was told by sources that there is a “decent chance” the Lakers will be the third team in any potential trade involving Donovan Mitchell. Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge is looking to stockpile future first-round picks, and the Lakers have a 2027 and 2029 first-round pick that Stein believes Ainge would love to acquire.
CBS Sports

Matt Barkley: Released by Bills

Buffalo released Barkley on Tuesday. Despite outplaying Case Keenum in the Bills' preseason finale at Carolina on Friday, Barkley was the one who got the short end of the stick on the day of the NFL's 53-man roster deadline. Barkley will need to try to find another opportunity elsewhere as a free agent, and Keenum will serve as Josh Allen's backup in 2022.
CBS Sports

Kentucky star RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. among several players hit with multi-game suspension

Kentucky will not have All-SEC running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. available when it opens the season at home against Miami (Ohio), coach Mark Stoops said during his Monday press conference. The senior is one of several players who will likely serve a multi-game suspension, though the specific length of Rodriguez's absence was not revealed. Senior outside linebacker Jordan Wright was also among the suspended players named.
CBS Sports

Giants' Kenny Golladay: No catches in preseason finale

Golladay started but couldn't haul in his only target in Sunday's 31-27 preseason loss to the Jets. Golladay's lone look from quarterback Tyrod Taylor was intercepted on a deep attempt downfield. Following that underwhelming final regular-season tune-up, Golladay now will turn his attention to Week 1's matchup versus the Titans, when he projects as one of New York's top wideouts.
CBS Sports

Jeanie Buss calls Russell Westbrook Lakers' 'best player last year,' backs off claim: He was most 'consistent'

Russell Westbrook's debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers was a complete and utter disaster. The former MVP joined a team only one season removed from winning a championship and played a significant role in their fall out of the play-in race. The team has subsequently spent the majority of the 2022 offseason attempting to trade him only to (thus far) come up short because no team wants to absorb his $47 million salary. There has even been speculation that, if Westbrook were to receive a buyout upon a trade, he'd struggle to find a new team at all on the free agent market.
CBS Sports

Steelers trade for Jesse Davis: Pittsburgh adds OL help by acquiring former Dolphins starter from Vikings

The Steelers' 2022 quarterback competition has partly been overshadowed by the team's porous offensive line, even after offseason investments at the position. On Tuesday, ahead of the NFL's deadline for final roster cuts, Pittsburgh attempted to bolster the trenches, acquiring former Dolphins starter Jesse Davis in a trade with the Vikings, as both teams announced.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Raking since return to Triple-A

Mitchell has hit safely in 14 of 15 games since being demoted to Triple-A Indianapolis, posting a .352/.429/.648 line with three homers, a steal, 12 RBI and 11 runs in that time. He's hit his first two triples of the season during this hot streak as well. All in all,...
CBS Sports

Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Sitting with toe injury

Castellanos isn't starting Monday's game against Arizona due to turf toe, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. It initially looked as though Castellanos was simply in store for a night off, but the team disclosed later in the day that the slugger has been dealing with a case of turf toe for the last 10 days. According to Gelb, Castellanos could miss the next few games while on the mend, but he might be available to pinch hit. Matt Vierling figures to see additional time in right field until Castellanos feels healthy enough to return to the starting nine.
CBS Sports

Sports betting in Ohio: When it will be legalized, how to bet online, places to find picks, top-rate promos

Fans won't have to wait much longer because legal Ohio sports betting is finally going to launch. After extensive planning, Ohio mobile sports betting is set to launch in January 2023. Ohioans are very passionate about their sports teams, so there is no doubt that the latest Ohio sports book promo code will be a big hit in the Buckeye State. Since Ohio mobile sports betting is new to the state, an exclusive Ohio sports book deposit code and unique Ohio online sportsbook code will be very popular as the new year kicks off.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Stone Garrett: Goes deep again Monday

Garrett went 2-for-5 with a home run, an additional run and an additional RBI in Monday's 13-7 victory against the Phillies. Garrett brought in Arizona's second run with a single in the fourth inning, and he plated the team's 13th and final run with his solo shot to left field in the eighth. It was his second consecutive game with a long ball, and the multi-hit performance was his fourth in six contests since being called up Aug. 17. Garrett has plenty of power as demonstrated by the 28 homers he slugged in 103 games at the Triple-A level prior to being moved up to the big-league club.
