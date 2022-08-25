Read full article on original website
?licker
3d ago
The one doing the throwing was named trump, And the one that went through the fence was dimensia Joe..🤣🤣🤣
Reply(2)
9
Capt. Insano
4d ago
Ok, how drunk were they and who's girlfriend got hit on???
Reply(1)
20
Related
FINISH HIM: Fighting Kangaroo Pulls Wild Move Right Out Of A Video Game
Two mad marsupials went at it in a Canberra nature reserve.
Man Is Chased & Gored By Bull… Hops On Top Of A Jeep To Escape And Immediately Falls Off
I’ll never forget being when I was a kid and going over to my grandparents’ house every Sunday for lunch. They had a few cows and a bull on their property, and my cousins and I would always jump the barbed-wire fence and test the bull like the absolute bozos we were, and every now and then the bull would charge us and we would hop back over the fence, thinking we were kings for even stepping foot inside the fence line in the first place.
Shed Antler Hunter Stalked By A Cougar In Intense Video, Gets Frightening Death Stare
They say you can tell by what a predator is thinking by the look in their eyes. It’s a crazy thing to think about, being close enough to a notorious killer and being able to see the look in their eyes that tells you that you are possibly on the menu.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elephant rips handler in half after heat ‘drives it crazy’
An elephant tore its handler in half at a rubber plantation in Thailand – and police say the heat made it “go crazy”.Officers think the elephant was angry at its owner for making it transport rubberwood in the hot weather at a plantation in southern Thailand’s Phang Nga province.The handler – known as a mahout – was killed by a 20-year-old male elephant named Pom Pam. Supachai Wongfaed, 32, was stabbed repeatedly by the animal’s tusks and then ripped in half, officers said.Livestock officers were called to the scene and shot the elephant with a sedative dart from 500 metres...
Adult Film Star Tests Positive For Monkeypox & Shares Photos Showcasing Startling Symptoms
An adult film star from Texas recently tested positive for monkeypox and took to social media to share his symptoms in an effort to “educate” others about the virus’ development, Radar has learned.Silver Steele first developed monkeypox symptoms around July 11 when pimple-like spots started to appear on his face and around his mouth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silver Steele (@therealsilversteele) Then, over the course of three weeks, the symptoms began to exacerbate – at which point Steele...
Watch horrifying moment shark savages diver in chilling Red Sea footage as terrified victim screams for help
THIS is the horrifying moment a shark savaged a diver in the Red Sea. A terrifying scream can be heard from ten metres under the water as the white tip tore at the man's leg, filling the water with blood. The horror footage was shot in 2018 by diver Dan...
Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear
This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cardi B Has Officially Gotten Her First Face Tattoo
Several months after saying she was thinking about getting a face tattoo, Cardi B has finally done it. As noted by XXL, Cardi worked with tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos on the new piece. On August 14, the artist shared a video of himself at work, painstakingly tattooing near Cardi's jawline.
Mountain Lion Tries To Break Into Cabin, Stares Down Man Inside Like It’s Hunting Him
Talk about nightmare fuel. I mean, it’s one thing to have a predator size you up in the woods, that’s their territory. But, it almost seems a little disrespectful to have one trying to come right into your house. An apex predator being so aggressive that it comes...
pethelpful.com
Husky's Reaction to Being Caught Stealing His Sister's Breakfast Is Just the Best
Siberian huskies are known for their mischievous nature, but it's always a hoot to catch them in the act. Whether they're escaping from the yard or stealing something embarrassing, there's no doubt you'll be entertained. This breed has energy and personality to spare!. Leia and Archer, also known as the...
Cardi B gets first face tattoo in red ink: Is this a new trend?
Cardi B is getting some new artwork, this time on her face! The 29-year-old rapper, who praised Bad Bunny for taking risks in fashion, is taking the next step in body alterations with a new face tattoo. And while the singer has yet to unveil the new piece...
pethelpful.com
Video of Parrot Ratting the Cat Out for Bad Behavior Is Priceless
Most people know about parrots' ability to repeat what they hear--or "talk," but have you ever seen a parrot tattle? Buckle in and grab the popcorn, because this clip of @cosmothefunnyparot is going to take you for a ride!. Yep, this sassy girl decided to snitch on her fur sibling...
Insane Video Captures The Moment A Great White Shark Devours A Bird On The Water
Tourists in Australia, just off the coast, Port Lincoln, Australia, chummed the water with some cut up tuna tail in hopes of luring in some great white sharks to watch feed. Some birds landed on the water alongside the sharks though, and began feeding on the chum. Thanks to the birds, the tourists got to see an even better show than they anticipated.
Earning its stripes: Incredible moment zebra sinks its teeth into a crocodile's throat after the predator lay in wait to attack herd crossing a river in Kenya
This is the incredible moment a zebra sunk its teeth into a crocodile's throat, turning the tables on the predator after it lay in wait to attack a herd crossing a river in Kenya. Amazingly, the zebra was able to successfully defend itself from being trapped in the jaws of...
Tyrese Claps Back at Critics Upset Over the Rolls Royce He Gifted his 15-Year-Old Daughter
Tyrese is ensuring his 15-year-old daughter, Shayla Somer Gibson, arrives at high school in style with the brand new Rolls Royce he gifted her for graduation. The Baby Boy star took to Instagram to repost the new luxury vehicle he awarded his daughter back in May for graduating middle school. As she prepares to enter the ninth grade, Tyrese is shutting down any critics who think his lavish purchase was too much for the high school freshman.
Dad claims his son, 6, is being attacked by a 'devil spawn' magpie after it swooped him four times in two days
A magpie swooped on a boy on the Gold Coast four times in two days, while ignoring other people, his father has claimed. Kevin Barnes called the bird the 'devil spawn' after it attacked his six-year-old son Oliver as he rode his bike to the shops on Sunday. In total,...
urbanbellemag.com
Kendra Robinson Reveals Where She Stands with Yung Joc Amid LHHATL Drama & Rumors
Yung Joc has been accused of cheating on Kendra Robinson. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the recent episode. Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s relationship was the focal point. Spice found out that a friend may have a very long history with Joc. In fact, she told Spice that she has allegedly been messing around with Joc for 14 years. And although things have allegedly been on and off between them, she feels like their connection will hold up regardless of whether he is married or not. Spice then brought her friend around the others. She told Karlie Redd that the last time she for sure hooked up with Joc was allegedly back in 2020.
Caiman Has Part Of Its Snout Almost Completely Ripped Off After A Fight
Well if this doesn’t look straight from a horror movie, I don’t know what does. It’s no secret that alligators, crocs and caimans have the ability to rip you apart if they feel threatened by your presence in any way, and considering they tend to blend in with their surroundings, you have to be incredibly careful whenever you’re near saltwater, because they can come out of nowhere.
Comments / 66