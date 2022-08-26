Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Arctic Monkeys – “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball”
Arctic Monkeys are on a roll. Just last week, the Brit-rock kings announced their new album The Car one night after debuting a new song called “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” at Zurich’s Openair Festival. Now, the band has quietly shared another album preview. It’s a luxurious, cinematic number called “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball,” and it’s got a music video directed by frontman Alex Turner. This is also the band’s first official single in four years.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Singer Jilly Anais discusses her new project, ‘Copy & Paste’
Jilly Anais is an LA-based singer who recently dropped her debut project, Copy & Paste. Anais has opened for 2 Chainz and built a loyal following on YouTube. Her songs are catchy, fun, and definitely something listeners will enjoy. Tell us about your struggles in the industry. Did you ever...
Rosalía Is a Free Beach Baby in the Video for ‘Despechá’
Click here to read the full article. Rosalía brings mambo, merengue, and her carefree energy to the beaches of Spain in the video for her recent single, “Despechá.” On Wednesday, the Spanish singer released the sunnyside visuals for her track, which she says was inspired by the music of the Dominican Republic. “Baby, no me llames/Que yo estoy ocupá’ olvidando tus males,” she coos on the mambo-backed track. “Ya decidí que esta noche se sale/Con todas mis Motomamis/Con todas mis yales.” (“Baby, don’t call me up/’Cause I’m busy forgetting all your wrongs/I’ve already decided I’m going out tonight/With all my Motomamis/With...
Madonna Sticks Out Her Tongue During NYC Bike Ride: Photos
It’s Madonna’s world and we’re just living in it! The Material Girl was spotted back in New York City on Friday, August 26 after a whirlwind trip to Sicily to celebrate her 64th birthday. Rocking a colorful spandex top, flower-graphic jogger pants and a skull baseball cap, Madonna enjoyed a bike ride in the Big Apple with some friends. To prove she’s the one and only queen, the “Like A Virgin” hitmaker stuck out her tongue in a playful mood.
thebrag.com
A ‘Beauty and the Geek’ star was asked to be on ‘Love Island’
Beauty and the Geek Australia winner Karly Fisher has told her followers that she was approached to star in Love Island prior to her stint on BATG. Karly held a Q&A session on her Instagram, which has come increasingly popular with influencers and reality stars in recent months. One of her followers asked, “Would you go on Love Island? You’d be amazing on there.”
Dating and Turning the Show Off
You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner forgets to turn the television off when he or she leaves the room. So, what do you do if your partner forgets to turn the television off? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Led Zeppelin Received the Biggest Advance Ever Given to a Rock Group by Atlantic in 1968
Led Zeppelin received a huge advance from Atlantic Records for their first album
Stereogum
Goat – “Under No Nation”
Goat, the Swedish band who wear masks and who play a wild and percussive combination of psych-rock and percussive funk, are back. That’s good news; if you’ve ever happened across a Goat set at a festival, then you may have witnessed some transcendent shit. Goat’s records couldn’t capture the spectacle of their live shows, but they’ve always been a lot of fun, too, and we haven’t gotten one in a while. Six years ago, Goat released Requiem, their last LP. Last year, the band came out with a rarities collection that included a couple of new songs. And today, Goat have announced the impending release of a whole new album.
Olivia Wilde Says Harry Styles ‘Gobsmacked’ Everyone While Filming ‘Don’t Worry Darling’: He Was a ‘Wild Animal’
While Olivia Wilde might be enamored with Harry Styles romantically, she also says he commanded the cameras in a primal, undeniable way while filming 'Don't Worry Darling.'
Surprise! Jack Harlow Brings Out Fergie At The VMAs For Her First Live Performance In Years
Now that's how you make an entrance! While Jack Harlow belted out his tune "First Class" to open up this year's MTV VMAs, fans were shocked when a minute into the tune — which samples Fergie's "Glamorous" — the songstress herself made her way onto the stage.The Black Eyed Peas alum sang a few snippets from her own track before the duo took to the stage together.The mom-of-one, 47, stole the scene in a gorgeous silver sparkling dress, wearing her long tresses down, while Harlow rocked a black sequined shirt and gray pants. The two danced and acted flirty on...
Stereogum
The War On Drugs Announce Limited-Edition I Don’t Live Here Anymore Box Set With 2 Unreleased Tracks
The War On Drugs have announced a limited-edition deluxe box set for I Don’t Live Here Anymore, their latest full-length that we named the #1 album of 2021. The set will include a 7″ with two previously unreleased tracks, “Oceans Of Darkness” and “Slow Ghost” — the band has played both live in the last couple years, but studio versions have not come out until now.
Taylor Swift Channeled Her Inner ‘Reputation’ Music Video Character on VMAs 2022 Red Carpet
Look what you made her do! Taylor Swift surprised fans when she hit the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet — and gave off Reputation vibes with her glitzy dress. The 32-year-old songstress stepped out on Sunday, August 28, in a high-neck, silver frock by Oscar de la Renta with matching bejeweled high heels. Swift topped off the look with her iconic red lip and swept her hair back from her face.
Stereogum
No Age – “Compact Flashes”
In a few weeks, the long-running LA DIY duo No Age will come back with their new album People Helping People. The band recorded the album in guitarist Randy Randall’s garage after they were evicted from their studio. We’ve already posted two early tracks, “Andy Helping Andy” and “Tripped Out Before Scott.” Today, No Age have shared a new song. “Compact Flashes” is a playfully surreal post-punk track that pairs laconic vocals with a maddeningly insistent drum-machine track. Check it out below with animated visuals by Tim Siskind.
Stereogum
Frankie Cosmos – “Aftershook”
Earlier in August, Frankie Cosmos announced a new album, Inner World Peace, the follow-up to 2019’s Close It Quietly. It’s out 10/21 via Sub Pop. At the time, the Greta Kline-led project released a lead single, “One Year Stand.” Now, they’re back with another single, the politely disorienting guitar-pop jam “Aftershook.” It’s also got a video directed by filmmaker Andy Rose Fidoten.
WATCH: Jameela Jamil Wanted She-Hulk to 'Sock Her Right in the Vajeen'
She-Hulk star Jameela Jamil wants to even the playing field for men and women (by any means necessary). In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jamil revealed that she pushed for her She-Hulk supervillain character Titania to be punched in the "vajeen" rather than in the stomach. "It created a dispute between me and Marvel," Jamil joked. "I felt, now, we have seen so many men kicked in the balls on television for such a long time," Jamil told guest host Nikki Glaser. "And we’ve never seen a woman just socked right in the vajeen. And I believe in equality! "
Dating and the Tub
You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner leaves the tub a mess after he or she uses it. So, what do you do if your partner leaves the tub a mess? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Stereogum
Röyksopp – “Speed King” & “The Night” (Feat. Alison Goldfrapp)
This year, the Norwegian duo Röyksopp have embarked on an ambitious project called Profound Mysteries. Two full-length volumes have been released so far, one in April and one in August, and between them they featured collaborations with Susanne Sundfør, Astrid S, Karen Harding, and more. Today, Röyksopp are...
Stereogum
Ghost Orchard – “Bruise”
Ghost Orchard, the bedroom pop project of Michigan-based Sam Hall, has announced a new album, Rainbow Music, the follow-up to 2019’s Bunny. It comes on the heels of his Taylor Swift cover from a few months ago. Lead single “Bruise” is chirping and warm, Hall’s voice muted and pinched: “Blue like a bruise when you lay down,” he sings. “Clumsy, confused, but it’ll turn around and look at me.” Check it out below.
