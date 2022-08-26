Read full article on original website
Shinnston City Council discusses recreational project ideas for West Side, gets update on City Hall
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Shinnston City Council further discussed recreation project ideas for the city’s West Side, as well as possible renovation of City Hall, during a work session this week. Council met at Otterbein United Methodist Church in an effort to make the session more accessible...
Lewis Commission receives reminder from auditor's office
Lewis County commissioners received notification from the WV State Auditor’s Office regarding budget expenditures. The notice is a reminder to all elected officials that they must retain 50% of their budget if they are leaving office Dec. 31. This is stated in WV Code 7-7-7a. The code reads that:...
ATC
KINGWOOD — Preston County Routes 26/26, Irona Avenue, and 26/27, Snider Loop, both known locally as Oaks Loop, will be closed 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Wednesday, Aug. 31, for paving. The entire length of the road will be closed due to the size and type of equipment...
UMWA, Marion Co. AFL-CIO invite community to Labor Day picnic for first time since 2019
MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time since 2019, the United Mine Workers of America and Marion County AFL-CIO are holding their annual Labor Day Picnic at Hough Park in Mannington this weekend. And officials are encouraging the community to come out for the event. The picnic,...
Candy Donaldson Receives Employee Honor
WESTON, WV (August 26, 2022) – Candy Donaldson, of the Outpatient Department, has been selected as the Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital ICARE Employee of the Month for August 2022. She began her employment on June 3, 2001, on the Medical/Surgical Unit. This is the third time she has received the honor.
Education That Works: Pierpont vet tech program meets the needs of North Central West Virginia
FAIRMONT— Over the last several years, there has been a growing need for veterinary technicians in West Virginia, with many veterinary clinics and hospitals looking to local colleges for answers. Pierpont Community & Technical College has faced that challenge head on, using its Veterinary Technology (vet tech) program to...
It's a big weekend for Lewis County
If it’s not the biggest weekend for Lewis County, it has to be in the running. Lewis County has long been a part of a great number of people’s Labor Day weekend plans, as the Jackson’s Mill Jubilee and Jane Lew Fireman’s Arts and Crafts Festival will be center stage Friday through Sunday.
Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital Names Stroke and Trauma Coordinator
WESTON, WV (Agusut 15, 2022) – Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce Morgan Norman, RN, as its first Stroke and Trauma coordinator. Norman received her Bachelor in Exercise Science from Fairmont State University and her Bachelor of Nursing from West Virginia University.
FSHS 2 BPT 6, 13.jpg
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) – Bridgeport and Fairmont Senior finished where they started, play…
Morgan Macrame new to Jubilee this year
Teresa Morgan, of Morgan Macrame, is a macrame artist from Fairmont, WV, who is new to the festival this year. She makes unique functional macrame pieces and decor. Teresa was taught at a young age to make plant hangers and the basic knots. She has taken macrame to another level.
War Memorial, Library host ribbon cutting for anniversary
Supporters, friends, staff, veterans and dignitaries attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Lewis County War Memorial and Louis Bennett Jr. Public Library on Friday, August 26. The occasion marked the 100th anniversary of the memorial and library. Following the death her son, Louis Bennett Jr., in WWI, Sallie Maxwell Bennett...
Morning Light Studio LLC to be at Jubilee
Carrie Dawson, owner of Morning Light Studio LLC, is a ceramic artist from Wheeling, WV, that is hand-making functional pieces of pottery art with the goal of bringing joy and a feeling of closeness to nature when her pieces are in use. She started taking pottery classes in 2009 from...
Jubilee loses longtime supporter with death of Billy Adler
The Jackson’s Mill Jubilee and the Adler Family have been intertwined since the event’s inception nearly 50 years ago. The elder Bill Adler even gave it its name: The Jackson’s Mill Jubilee. The younger Bill Adler, who recently and suddenly passed away, helped to revive the annual festival several years ago.
Glenville State University Night Held at Lambert’s Winery
Several Glenville State University alumni, faculty, staff, and friends gathered on Wednesday, Aug. 24 for the annual GSU Night at Lambert’s Winery. Those in attendance were able to enjoy the company of their fellow Pioneers, dine on wood-fired pizzas, sample various wines, and listen to the musical stylings of the Cross Town Traffic Band.
WVU fraternity suspended over reported hazing incidents
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University suspended a fraternity Tuesday over reported hazing incidents, the school said. The interim suspension of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity prevents it from all recruitment activities along with participating or attending social functions, WVU said in a news release.
Glenville State University Student Government Association Leaders Ready for New Academic Year
GLENVILLE, WV – Breanna Morgan and Macy Rush were elected as president and vice president, respectively, of the Glenville State University Student Government Association (SGA) for the 2022-2023 academic year. The results were announced following elections that took place at the end of the spring 2022 semester. Morgan is...
Bridgeport, Fairmont Senior play to pair of ties
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport and Fairmont Senior finished where they started, playing to draws in boys (0-0) and girls (1-1) soccer at East-West Stadium on Tuesday evening. The first half of the girls game was a battle of midfields; Bridgeport had the best flurry with about nine...
Local Girl Scouts set to host sporting clays competition
ROANOKE, WEST VIRGINIA—Enjoy a day of outdoor fun, exciting competition and delicious food – all for a good cause. Local Girl Scouts are inviting the community to attend a sporting clays competition Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stonewall Sporting Clays.
Doddridge County beats South Harrison in 5-setter: Buckhannon-Upshur boys overcome Lincoln
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — The Doddridge County Bulldogs pulled out a five-set match against the South Harrison Hawks, 25-17, 22-25, 25-15, 24-26, 15-12, in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday evening. Katie Rogers landed seven kills and Kami Linger and Emily Haddix both had five...
Robert C. Byrd boys trounce Colts, PB girls storm back
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd boys soccer issued a statement victory to open Big 10 conference play, and the Philip Barbour girls rallied to fend off a rising Flying Eagle team. In the first game of Tuesday’s home doubleheader, the RCB boys got a hat trick...
