Harrison County, WV

WVNews

Lewis Commission receives reminder from auditor's office

Lewis County commissioners received notification from the WV State Auditor’s Office regarding budget expenditures. The notice is a reminder to all elected officials that they must retain 50% of their budget if they are leaving office Dec. 31. This is stated in WV Code 7-7-7a. The code reads that:...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

ATC

KINGWOOD — Preston County Routes 26/26, Irona Avenue, and 26/27, Snider Loop, both known locally as Oaks Loop, will be closed 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Wednesday, Aug. 31, for paving. The entire length of the road will be closed due to the size and type of equipment...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
County
Harrison County, WV
Harrison County, WV
Government
City
Clarksburg, WV
WVNews

Candy Donaldson Receives Employee Honor

WESTON, WV (August 26, 2022) – Candy Donaldson, of the Outpatient Department, has been selected as the Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital ICARE Employee of the Month for August 2022. She began her employment on June 3, 2001, on the Medical/Surgical Unit. This is the third time she has received the honor.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

It's a big weekend for Lewis County

If it’s not the biggest weekend for Lewis County, it has to be in the running. Lewis County has long been a part of a great number of people’s Labor Day weekend plans, as the Jackson’s Mill Jubilee and Jane Lew Fireman’s Arts and Crafts Festival will be center stage Friday through Sunday.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

FSHS 2 BPT 6, 13.jpg

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) – Bridgeport and Fairmont Senior finished where they started, play…
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Morgan Macrame new to Jubilee this year

Teresa Morgan, of Morgan Macrame, is a macrame artist from Fairmont, WV, who is new to the festival this year. She makes unique functional macrame pieces and decor. Teresa was taught at a young age to make plant hangers and the basic knots. She has taken macrame to another level.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

War Memorial, Library host ribbon cutting for anniversary

Supporters, friends, staff, veterans and dignitaries attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Lewis County War Memorial and Louis Bennett Jr. Public Library on Friday, August 26. The occasion marked the 100th anniversary of the memorial and library. Following the death her son, Louis Bennett Jr., in WWI, Sallie Maxwell Bennett...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Morning Light Studio LLC to be at Jubilee

Carrie Dawson, owner of Morning Light Studio LLC, is a ceramic artist from Wheeling, WV, that is hand-making functional pieces of pottery art with the goal of bringing joy and a feeling of closeness to nature when her pieces are in use. She started taking pottery classes in 2009 from...
WHEELING, WV
Politics
WVNews

Jubilee loses longtime supporter with death of Billy Adler

The Jackson’s Mill Jubilee and the Adler Family have been intertwined since the event’s inception nearly 50 years ago. The elder Bill Adler even gave it its name: The Jackson’s Mill Jubilee. The younger Bill Adler, who recently and suddenly passed away, helped to revive the annual festival several years ago.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Glenville State University Night Held at Lambert’s Winery

Several Glenville State University alumni, faculty, staff, and friends gathered on Wednesday, Aug. 24 for the annual GSU Night at Lambert’s Winery. Those in attendance were able to enjoy the company of their fellow Pioneers, dine on wood-fired pizzas, sample various wines, and listen to the musical stylings of the Cross Town Traffic Band.
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

WVU fraternity suspended over reported hazing incidents

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University suspended a fraternity Tuesday over reported hazing incidents, the school said. The interim suspension of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity prevents it from all recruitment activities along with participating or attending social functions, WVU said in a news release.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport, Fairmont Senior play to pair of ties

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport and Fairmont Senior finished where they started, playing to draws in boys (0-0) and girls (1-1) soccer at East-West Stadium on Tuesday evening. The first half of the girls game was a battle of midfields; Bridgeport had the best flurry with about nine...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Local Girl Scouts set to host sporting clays competition

ROANOKE, WEST VIRGINIA—Enjoy a day of outdoor fun, exciting competition and delicious food – all for a good cause. Local Girl Scouts are inviting the community to attend a sporting clays competition Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stonewall Sporting Clays.
ROANOKE, WV
WVNews

Robert C. Byrd boys trounce Colts, PB girls storm back

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd boys soccer issued a statement victory to open Big 10 conference play, and the Philip Barbour girls rallied to fend off a rising Flying Eagle team. In the first game of Tuesday’s home doubleheader, the RCB boys got a hat trick...
CLARKSBURG, WV

