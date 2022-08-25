Read full article on original website
New Sculptures Coming to Harbor Park
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Just a few weeks remain to see the current batch of sculptures that have been in place over the past few years. Ten new selections will be installed on September 14th and 15th. They will stay there for two years. The art is funded through the Kenosha...
Mon. Headlines: Skydiver Killed; Racine Shootings; Gas Regulation Suspended After Fire
YORKVILLE (WLIP)–A skydiver was killed in an accident yesterday in Yorkville. It happened at Skydive Midwest based at the Sylvania Airport. The Racine County Sheriff’s Department reports that witnesses say the 36 year old professional skydiver from Tennessee misjudged the angle of descent and landed in a pond.
Surviving Victims in Beach Park Fatal Shooting, Charged in Incident
(Beach Park, IL) Charges have been announced against two people involved in a shooting in Beach Park. The incident took place in late July in the parking lot of a business, killing one and injuring two. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the two victims that survived…Jaziya Bankston of Waukegan and Dishelle Flores of North Chicago…were said to exchange fire with another subject during the incident. The 22 and 21-year-old’s now face charges including aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and delivery of cannabis. Bankston is being held on a 500-thousand-dollar bond with a court date on Friday…Flores has a 200-thousand-dollar bond and a Thursday court date. No further arrests have been announced.
Lake County Brothers Get Prison in Wide Ranging Home Improvement Store Scam
(Waukegan, IL) Two Round Lake men are on their way to prison, after their sentencing on a guilty plea from earlier this year. Both John and Michael Miotke entered the plea back in June to one count of continuing a financial crimes enterprise. The duo was accused of stealing several high priced items from Home Depot stores throughout the Chicago suburbs in a scam involving purchase and return receipts. The twin brothers were hit Monday with 4 years behind bars each. The 45-year-old duo must also repay nearly 1-million-dollars in restitution.
ND man given 80 years for shooting 2 officers in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A North Dakota man convicted of shooting two police officers in Wisconsin in 2020 will likely spend the rest of his life in prison. A judge in Waukesha County Monday added another 80 years to the 50-year sentence Nathanael Benton is serving for trying to kill an inmate in jail with a sharpened toothbrush.
Man Reportedly Pleads Guilty to Throwing Brick At Officer After Blake Shooting
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man has reportedly pleaded guilty to charges of throwing a brick at a police officer. It happened as crowds gathered near the shooting scene of Jacob Blake two years ago. Now 29 year old Ashton Howard has reportedly pleaded guilty to obstructing a law enforcement...
Tues. Headlines: Girl Drowns; Biden to Visit WI; Weakland Funeral; Election Subpoenas Withdrawn
RACINE COUNTY, WI (WLIP)–A Milwaukee girl drowned in a Racine County lake on Saturday. Six year old Kristyana Williams was swimming at Bear Paw Beach when she went under for an unknown amount of time. She was rescued from the lake and later pronounced dead at the hospital. The...
