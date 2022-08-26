Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Applications open for Habitat for Humanity homebuyer program in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Habitat for Humanity of Horry County announced that applications for the Habitat Homebuyer program are open. Since 1990, Habitat for Humanity of Horry County has partnered with 170 families to help them achieve their goal of homeownership. Applications may be submitted beginning starting...
wpde.com
Beginner walking & running program for women kicks off in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Take the first step towards better health - together. First Strides in North Myrtle Beach kicks off Wednesday, August 31. It's a beginner walking and running workshop for women. During the 12-week program, group members will gradually work their way up to walking...
wpde.com
Dunkin' wants to treat South Carolina teachers to a free coffee on Sept. 1
(WPDE) — As a new school year begins, Dunkin' wants to raise a cup to teachers and treat them to a free medium hot or iced coffee on Thursday, Sept. 1. Participating Dunkin' restaurants throughout Myrtle Beach and South Carolina can take advantage of the offer. “Teachers play an...
wpde.com
Horry County Courthouse flooded due to broken pipe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A broken pipe caused flooding on the first floor of the Horry County Courthouse Tuesday morning. Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said crews were replacing the carpet overnight when they noticed a sprinkler pipe broke and were able to immediately alert county maintenance crews.
wpde.com
City leaders approve agreement bringing new Industrial Park to North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Monday, North Myrtle Beach city officials approved plans in a special meeting that will help progress a new industrial park's development off of the Carolina Bays Parkway. City officials passed two items with a unanimous vote. One was an amendment to the Parkway...
wpde.com
1 injured, lanes blocked after car hits utility pole on Highway 707
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is injured Tuesday morning after a vehicle hit a utility pole on Highway 707. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 7:51 a.m. to Big Block Road. The injured person was taken to the hospital and lanes of traffic are blocked.
wpde.com
Here's a chance to meet Bubba Wallace before Cook Out Southern 500 in Darlington
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Race fans in town Saturday for the Cook Out Southern 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff will have a chance to meet Bubba Wallace. Wallace will make an appearance at the Walmart from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. to sign autographs and meet fans, according to a release.
wpde.com
Person in custody following brief chase near Conway, official says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Police have one person in custody following a brief chase outside of Conway Monday afternoon. According to a county spokesperson, police were pursuing a wanted person who then ran from officers in the area of East Cox Ferry Road and Highway 501.
wpde.com
Crews work together to save swimmer with medical condition in NMB by using amphibious boat
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad Water Rescue Team joined other departments as they responded to a call for a swimmer with a medical condition while in the ocean. The team posted to their Facebook page that this was the first...
wpde.com
'Chef Swap at The Beach' to highlight culinary talent along Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach will soon be in the spotlight for a new cooking competition airing on The Cooking Channel in October. "Chef Swap at The Beach" will highlight the culinary talents throughout the Grand Strand by pulling chefs out of their resident kitchens and swapping them into each other's to prepare a new dish for evaluation by a panel of judges, according to a release.
wpde.com
Conway police seek security footage, information on multiple breaking and entering cases
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Conway Police Dept. is investigating multiple breaking and entering cases that happened during early Tuesday morning. Police ask that if you have security cameras installed on your property, please check to see if you have any suspicious activity recorded. If you have any information or...
wpde.com
3 UNC Pembroke student participate in cancer research program
PEMBROKE, N.C. (WPDE) — Three students at UNC Pembroke worked in cancer research during a summer internship training program at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. Nevaeh Roverato, Anthonia Oladej, and Jayla Locklear participated in the Cancer Equity Research Training at North Carolina or CERT-NC. The group comprises students from four universities across the state, UNC Pembroke, North Carolina A&T University, Winston-Salem State University, and the Comprehensive Cancer Center of Wake Forest University.
wpde.com
Bowl for the Cure: Strike out cancer at 2 Myrtle Beach Bowl fundraisers this weekend
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — This weekend you can aim for a strike to strike out cancer. Myrtle Beach Bowl will host two fundraisers for Bowl for the Cure, which supports cancer research, education and treatment assistance. One is a bowling tournament and the other is a family-friendly Bowl...
wpde.com
3-vehicle crash blocking traffic on Highway 544
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A three-vehicle crash is blocking traffic on Highway 544 Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8 a.m. to the crash that happened at Lilac Road. Officials said no one is being taken to the hospital at this time. Drivers are...
wpde.com
1 in custody following assault at Myrtle Beach hotel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is in custody Sunday morning following an assault at a Myrtle Beach hotel. Myrtle Beach police said the assault happened around 1:45 a.m. in the parking lot of the Waikiki Village Retro Hotel in the 1500 block of South Ocean Blvd. Officers...
wpde.com
'Go rest high on that mountain:' Robeson Co. fire chief honored after death
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A Robeson County community is mourning the loss of Fire Chief Steve Britt Sunday afternoon. Britt was the chief of the Orrum Township Fire Department. It is with great sorry that we have been informed of the passing of Chief Steve Britt of the...
wpde.com
Bond denied for man accused of killing Dillon school principal
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man charged with murder in the deadly shooting of a Dillon elementary school principal was denied bond Monday morning. Kyle Church, 31, made an initial court appearance on Aug. 22 on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
wpde.com
Man barricaded at Myrtle Beach motel swallowed bags during arrest: Police
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside a Myrtle Beach motel last week. Darryl Dashawn Jones, 35, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with resisting arrest, according to Myrtle Beach Police Dept. On Aug. 23, Jones called officers around 5 a.m. to...
wpde.com
Suspect identified, accused of stealing Marion Co. deputy vehicle & leading chase
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The man accused of stealing a Marion County deputy’s vehicle and leading deputies on a chase into North Carolina has been identified. The sheriff’s office said warrants have been issued for 36-year-old Emmanuel Godbolt of Marion for grand larceny and failure to stop for a blue light.
wpde.com
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after Florence shooting on South Cashua Drive: Police
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a shooting Tuesday night on the 500 block of South Cashua Drive at Highland Avenue in Florence, according to Lt. Bob Drulis with Florence police. Drulis said that one person is dead and another is in critical condition. There is no suspect...
