Conway, SC

wpde.com

Horry County Courthouse flooded due to broken pipe

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A broken pipe caused flooding on the first floor of the Horry County Courthouse Tuesday morning. Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said crews were replacing the carpet overnight when they noticed a sprinkler pipe broke and were able to immediately alert county maintenance crews.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Conway, SC
Football
City
Conway, SC
Conway, SC
College Sports
Conway, SC
Sports
wpde.com

'Chef Swap at The Beach' to highlight culinary talent along Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach will soon be in the spotlight for a new cooking competition airing on The Cooking Channel in October. "Chef Swap at The Beach" will highlight the culinary talents throughout the Grand Strand by pulling chefs out of their resident kitchens and swapping them into each other's to prepare a new dish for evaluation by a panel of judges, according to a release.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

3 UNC Pembroke student participate in cancer research program

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WPDE) — Three students at UNC Pembroke worked in cancer research during a summer internship training program at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. Nevaeh Roverato, Anthonia Oladej, and Jayla Locklear participated in the Cancer Equity Research Training at North Carolina or CERT-NC. The group comprises students from four universities across the state, UNC Pembroke, North Carolina A&T University, Winston-Salem State University, and the Comprehensive Cancer Center of Wake Forest University.
PEMBROKE, NC
wpde.com

3-vehicle crash blocking traffic on Highway 544

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A three-vehicle crash is blocking traffic on Highway 544 Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8 a.m. to the crash that happened at Lilac Road. Officials said no one is being taken to the hospital at this time. Drivers are...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 in custody following assault at Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is in custody Sunday morning following an assault at a Myrtle Beach hotel. Myrtle Beach police said the assault happened around 1:45 a.m. in the parking lot of the Waikiki Village Retro Hotel in the 1500 block of South Ocean Blvd. Officers...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Bond denied for man accused of killing Dillon school principal

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man charged with murder in the deadly shooting of a Dillon elementary school principal was denied bond Monday morning. Kyle Church, 31, made an initial court appearance on Aug. 22 on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
DILLON, SC

