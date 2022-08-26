MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach will soon be in the spotlight for a new cooking competition airing on The Cooking Channel in October. "Chef Swap at The Beach" will highlight the culinary talents throughout the Grand Strand by pulling chefs out of their resident kitchens and swapping them into each other's to prepare a new dish for evaluation by a panel of judges, according to a release.

