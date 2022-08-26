ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktxs.com

Closing arguments ended, jury is deliberating for Luke Sweetser murder trial

ABILENE, Texas — Tuesday August 30th, 2022 UPDATE: Closing arguments have ended. Jury is deliberating. This was day six of testimony in the trial. The prosecution rested this morning, then the defense rested without calling a single witness. After lunch the judge read the court's charge or instructions for the jury. Then the prosecution started closing arguments saying this was a very personal killing not a burglary and not a robbery. The intruder's only objective was to kill Tom Niblo.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene police ask for help finding missing woman

ABILENE, Texas (KTXS) — The Abilene Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. According to police, Dominique Davis,29, was last seen Saturday in the vicinity of Amy Lynn Avenue and Old Anson Road. Davis is described as a black female, 5'7", 206 lbs., with black hair...
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Snyder community shares thoughts on weekend tragedy

SNYDER, Texas — Last Saturday, two Snyder Independent School District students—Zavier Dominguez and Armando Carrillo—died in a head-on-collision on US 180 in Fisher County. Dominguez was a Snyder High School senior and Carrilo—an 8th grader at Snyder Junior High. Snyder ISD has counselors on the junior...
SNYDER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
ktxs.com

Rain a welcome sight for drought-stricken yards

ABILENE, Texas — Yards around the Big Country this week are finally receiving a welcome drink of water from the sky. "With this rain, it's really going to help as far as the overall nutrition of the soil," said Todd Hooper, General Manager at Garden World in Abilene. "Any rain that we get from above is a whole lot better than what we can get from the water hoses in town."
ABILENE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy