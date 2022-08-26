Read full article on original website
Closing arguments ended, jury is deliberating for Luke Sweetser murder trial
ABILENE, Texas — Tuesday August 30th, 2022 UPDATE: Closing arguments have ended. Jury is deliberating. This was day six of testimony in the trial. The prosecution rested this morning, then the defense rested without calling a single witness. After lunch the judge read the court's charge or instructions for the jury. Then the prosecution started closing arguments saying this was a very personal killing not a burglary and not a robbery. The intruder's only objective was to kill Tom Niblo.
Police: Man breaks into Texas animal shelter, frees 'many' of the 150 dogs, steals van
ABILENE, Texas (KVII) — A man is accused of breaking into a Texas animal shelter, freeing many of the 150 dogs and then stealing the shelter's van. According to police in Abilene, George Paul Jones broke into Abilene/Taylor County Animal Services early Friday morning. They said he climbed the...
Abilene police ask for help finding missing woman
ABILENE, Texas (KTXS) — The Abilene Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. According to police, Dominique Davis,29, was last seen Saturday in the vicinity of Amy Lynn Avenue and Old Anson Road. Davis is described as a black female, 5'7", 206 lbs., with black hair...
Snyder community shares thoughts on weekend tragedy
SNYDER, Texas — Last Saturday, two Snyder Independent School District students—Zavier Dominguez and Armando Carrillo—died in a head-on-collision on US 180 in Fisher County. Dominguez was a Snyder High School senior and Carrilo—an 8th grader at Snyder Junior High. Snyder ISD has counselors on the junior...
Rain a welcome sight for drought-stricken yards
ABILENE, Texas — Yards around the Big Country this week are finally receiving a welcome drink of water from the sky. "With this rain, it's really going to help as far as the overall nutrition of the soil," said Todd Hooper, General Manager at Garden World in Abilene. "Any rain that we get from above is a whole lot better than what we can get from the water hoses in town."
Drought conditions affecting more than just farmers in the Big Country
STAMFORD, Texas — The farming business throughout the area is dealing with the effects of the severe drought that is plaguing West Texas, and while the Big Country is known for cotton and wheat, farmers aren’t the only ones that are having to weather the storm, or the lack of one.
