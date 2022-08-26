ABILENE, Texas — Yards around the Big Country this week are finally receiving a welcome drink of water from the sky. "With this rain, it's really going to help as far as the overall nutrition of the soil," said Todd Hooper, General Manager at Garden World in Abilene. "Any rain that we get from above is a whole lot better than what we can get from the water hoses in town."

ABILENE, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO