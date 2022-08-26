Read full article on original website
Aging Well: Lunalilo Home's new CEO is passionate about serving kupuna
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Lunalilo Home has a new CEO. Keolamaikalani Dean took over late this spring, and hopes to help the legacy of King Lunalilo reach new heights. The facility is supported by the trust of King Lunalilo. Though the Hawaii Kai senior facility is under 40 miles from Dean's...
A total body workout designed to keep kupuna strong
HONOLULU (KHON2) — As we all get older, doctors say, it’s important to keep the body active — but doing so can be fun and doesn’t have to feel like a chore. Every Monday morning, you’ll find the group of seniors of the Silver & Fit class doing cardio, strength training and even a little […]
Kaiser mental health workers hold strike to address staff shortage crisis
Workers at Kaiser Permanente’s mental health clinics in Hawaiʻi are holding a strike to address its understaffing crisis. Tami Swonigan has been a Kaiser clinical psychologist for 15 years and says there has been a staffing issue for most of her time there. "We find out you’re really...
Inside One of the Craziest Long Weekends of Lifeguard Rescues in Oahu History
Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. During the second week of July on the island of Oahu, no one could stop talking about the huge incoming south swell. News of it was a hot topic among lifeguards, residents, and visitors alike, and as John Titchen, chief of Honolulu’s Ocean Safety Division, traded texts and emails with other local emergency-response-system staffs in preparation, he noted the anticipation and considered the consequences. Tourist numbers were up, kids were out of school, locals were stoked. He’d watched video footage from Tahiti, where the swell typically rolls through before moving thousands of miles north to Hawaii. They’d treat the event as they would an incoming hurricane or tsunami. It looked to be impressive and rare but not unprecedented.
Mental healthcare workers for Kaiser Permanente in Hawaii to go on strike
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Dozens of mental healthcare workers are back on strike indefinitely until Kaiser Permanente reaches an agreement with their workers on a set contract and new protocols to attract more mental health professionals. "Kaiser is woefully and egregiously understaffed. It’s to an extent if you want to...
Danny De Gracia: We Can Fix Oahu. We Just Need The Right Mindset
I know that I am not alone in saying the City and County of Honolulu needs to transform into an ethical, efficient and competent organization. But how can Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi accomplish such a difficult task when so many others before him have not been able to succeed at reforming city departments?
Industry insiders explain why ambulance fire seemed so explosive
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators have not revealed any theories about what may have sparked the ambulance fire in Kailua saying everything is on the table. In that fire, a patient died, a paramedic was injured and an EMT escaped. Sources tell Hawaii News Now the patient who died was attached...
Resort Review: Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa (Ko Olina, Hawai‘i)
Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa is located in Hawai’i, on Oahu. It’s a part of the Disney Vacation Club, which is the Disney Company’s version of a timeshare. Since we’re DVC members, staying at Aulani is the most economical way for us to stay when we’re on Oahu.
Hawaii travel booker to pay over $155,000 to victims for failed vacations
HONOLULU – An Oahu woman who called herself a "Hawaiian Virtual Travel Counselor" has pled guilty to two felony counts for not refunding money to customers when she failed to provide travel services to them and instead illegally withdrew the money from their accounts, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.
Find Modern Luxe Sushi at Kapahulu’s New Omakase by Aung
One of the questions I get most often is where to get good sushi in Honolulu. I always wonder, why don’t people just return to their old favorites? There are so many great sushi places within a five-mile radius, why do you need to ask me?. Now, I’m not...
‘People are acting a little nuts’: New data shows an increase in violent crime on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s not your imagination: Violent crime is on the rise on Oahu. That’s according to Honolulu Civil Beat. From the recent deadly shooting of a pregnant woman at a Chinatown bus stop to a man accused of amputating another man’s hand with a sword, officials have expressed concern over a worrisome trend of violent crime.
Hawaii’s meth trade resembles “Breaking Bad”
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Our islands are no strangers to methamphetamines. Last week a local woman was charged with promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree after allegedly carrying two pounds of crystal meth in a carry-on bag at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Court records show that Julia Leilani Kaulukukui was released after posting a $30,000 bond.
Escape to this Hidden Outdoor Oasis in Downtown Honolulu
Amid concrete buildings and bustling streets, a quipo tree towers over a collection of palms and tropical plants. The quipo is a deciduous tree which reaches heights of 150-200 feet, and the tree in Foster Botanical Garden was planted more than 90 years ago. Not far from the quipo tree...
Hospitals working on overdrive forcing officials to search for solutions
From trauma, diseases and COVID, hospitals are near capacity across Hawaii. According to the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, 2,749 patients are filling facilities.
Honolulu Airport Cultural Gardens are Hidden Find in Plain Sight
Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport has had a unique garden feature for decades. And they keep improving with new renovations, including beautiful new restrooms that don’t see much foot traffic. The Cultural Gardens at HNL joins a list of 7 top airport gardens in the world that includes Jewel Changi (Singapore), Sky Garden at Incheon (Seoul), and Central Garden at Ben Gurion (Tel Aviv).
Former Honolulu councilmember Leigh Wai Doo reflects on life with polio
Former Honolulu councilmember and attorney Leigh Wai Doo contracted polio at 9 months old in Hawaiʻi — the only one of six siblings to be afflicted. He used braces and arm crutches throughout his professional life and in political service. But a bout of post-polio syndrome affected his upper body strength. Today, he uses a motorized scooter and says he is a bit fearful of the return of polio.
Survey offers insight into residents’ perception of tourism
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new survey by the Hawai’i Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism is offering new insight into how residents view tourism and its impact on their lives. With reports of visitors’ bad behavior, many Hawaii residents want to know what the state is doing to...
Officials identify 91-year-old patient killed in ambulance fire
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The patient who was killed in an ambulance fire last week has been identified. The Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified the victim as 91-year-old Fred S. Kaneshiro, of Waimanalo. The cause and manner of death are still under investigation, officials said. The apparent explosion happened...
Koa, 4, handling the drop at Hanalei Bay
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. Koa Mentz is handling the drop at Hanalei Bay this past weekend. Koa has been surfing for just over a month now and he loves it. He just turned four...
Hawaii travel agent convicted of fraud ordered to pay $155,000 in restitution or face jail time
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A former travel agent whose business was based on Oahu was convicted of felony crimes for collecting more than $200,000 for travel expenses in trips that never happened, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. Wendy Wong ran the business “House of Aloha Hawaii”...
