Go Yoon Jung Net Worth: How Wealthy is the Alchemy of Souls Actress?
From supporting roles to K-dramas rising star, Go Yoon Jung gained massive attention after joining the cast of the hit series Alchemy of Souls. She may not be the drama’s female lead but viewers were drawn to her performance as she plays Nak Su. Interestingly, due to the overwhelming...
Where to Watch and Stream Second in Command Free Online
Cast: Jean-Claude Van Damme Julie Cox Alan McKenna Razaaq Adoti Velibor Topic. Armed insurgents attempt a coup d'etat in a troubled Eastern European country, and the president flees to the U.S. embassy for protection. When the U.S. ambassador is murdered by the ruthless and gun-happy rebels, it comes down to the second-in-command of the embassy, Sam Keenan, played by Belgian kickboxer Jean-Claude Van Damme, to use his amazing martial arts technique to defend the besieged.
Where to Watch and Stream Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens Free Online
Cast: Ian Ziering Ryan Whitney Newman Tara Reid David Hasselhoff Gary Busey. The new installment of the Sharknado franchise takes place 5 years after Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! There have been no Sharknados in the intervening years, but now they’re appearing again in unexpected ways. Is Sharknado 4:...
Where to Watch and Stream Les Têtes de l'emploi Free Online
Cast: Franck Dubosc Elsa Zylberstein François-Xavier Demaison Nicolas Vaude Elsa Lepoivre. Stéphane, Cathy and Thierry are the best employees of the Employment Agency of their city. But their results are so good that the agency will have to close because of a lack of unemployed. The three colleagues then have the crazy idea of creating unemployment to save their job.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release Date Finally Confirmed
The upcoming Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 was first reported to be released on Wednesday, September 23 on Disney+. However, confusion rose when the show was not included in the September 2022 release slate for Disney+. You can check out the trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch...
Where to Watch and Stream From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money Free Online
Cast: Robert Patrick Duane Whitaker Bo Hopkins Muse Watson Brett Harrelson. A gang of bank-robbing misfits heads to Mexico with the blueprints for the perfect million-dollar heist, but when one of the crooks wanders into the wrong bar... and crosses the wrong vampire... the thieving cohorts develop a thirst for blood!
Where to Watch and Stream Police Academy: Mission to Moscow Free Online
Cast: George Gaynes G.W. Bailey Leslie Easterbrook Michael Winslow David Graf. The Russians seek help in dealing with the Mafia from the veterans of the Police Academy. They head off to Moscow, in order to find evidence against Konstantin Konali, who marketed a computer game that everyone in the world is playing.
Cinesite Acquires Majority Stake in VFX Studio FX3X
Visual effects and animation company Cinesite has acquired a majority stake in Balkans-based visual effects studio FX3X. FX3X, which works on both feature film and episodic television projects, has offices in Skopje and Belgrade. It was founded by Milivoje Gjorgjevikj and Kristijan Danilovski in 1997 and is one of Eastern Europe’s largest VFX houses. It also boasts a fully-equipped motion capture stage at its Skopje location. Among the credits the studio has worked on are “Thor Love & Thunder” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” The studio is currently at work on projects including “Star Trek: Picard” (season 3), “Peter Pan and Wendy”...
Warner Bros. Discovery Has Only Greenlit one DC Film So Far Since Merging
As crazy as it sounds, all eyes are on the DC film franchise right now following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Over the last couple of weeks, CEO David Zaslav has already proven to be a difference maker for the franchise after announcing the cancelation of several film and TV projects, most notably Leslie Grace's standalone Batgirl film.
House of the Dragon: Daemon Targaryen Becomes Everyone's Favorite Character Despite All the Red Flags
We're only two episodes into House of the Dragon but it looks like one character has already won fans over with his peculiar ways. In Episode 2, Daemon Targaryen found a unique and chaotic way to get his brother Viserys I Targaryen's attention and people are declaring the Rogue Prince as their favorite character in the Game of Thrones spin-off series.
