GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — Nearly two years after the East Troublesome Fire raced through Grand County, recovery is slow. "Over half of the people who lost their homes have not even started construction yet," said Steve Jensen, owner of Mountain Top Builders and the former President of Grand County Builders Association. "There are still close to 200 homes that have either not submitted for a permit or confirmed whether or not they’re rebuilding."

GRAND COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO