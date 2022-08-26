World's largest go-kart race course to open in Edison this fall

You won't have to go far to visit the world's largest go-kart course. It's set to open this fall in New Jersey.

Supercharged Entertainment is planning to open the multi-level track on Route 1 South in Edison in November.

The 131,000 square-foot complex will also feature axe throwing lanes, a restaurant, and two bars.

It will also include an arcade and virtual reality games.

As for the go-karts, drivers will be able to compete on multiple tracks with 10 elevation changes.

