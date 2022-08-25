Visual effects and animation company Cinesite has acquired a majority stake in Balkans-based visual effects studio FX3X. FX3X, which works on both feature film and episodic television projects, has offices in Skopje and Belgrade. It was founded by Milivoje Gjorgjevikj and Kristijan Danilovski in 1997 and is one of Eastern Europe’s largest VFX houses. It also boasts a fully-equipped motion capture stage at its Skopje location. Among the credits the studio has worked on are “Thor Love & Thunder” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” The studio is currently at work on projects including “Star Trek: Picard” (season 3), “Peter Pan and Wendy”...

