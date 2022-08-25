Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
Mohawk Schools update plan for football program
Mohawk Schools issued an updated statement Monday laying out how they plan to handle their football program during an ongoing investigation into allegations about members of the high school team.
Pittsburgh River Rescue retrieves Braves grand slam from Allegheny River
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh River Rescue retrieved an Atlanta Braves grand slam from the Allegheny River on Tuesday. On Aug. 24, Matt Olson hit a grand slam out of PNC Park, contributing to a 14-2 win for the Braves over the Pirates. It was Olson’s fifth career grand slam, a 420-foot blast that bounced into the river.
'The Battle Of The Tough Guys:' Tracing modern-day MMA back to its roots in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "The octagon" "Ultimate Fighting" and "MMA" are all now very much part of the sports lexicon. It wasn't always that way and modern-day mixed martial arts can trace its roots partially back to right here in Pittsburgh. Let's go back to the New Kensington Holiday Inn ballroom on March 20, 1980 - that's when the first MMA tournament on record took place. "We didn't know it was a story, but we knew we had lightning in a bottle," said Bill Viola Sr., a co-found of the Battle of the Tough Guys. "We had just a whole bunch...
Here’s how Pittsburgh schools measured up in Niche’s best colleges rankings for 2023
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh-based college ranking and review website Niche has released its 2023 best colleges rankings, a list of the top colleges and universities in the U.S. This year, the list compared over 1,000 colleges and universities in the country, with rankings based on analysis of academic, admissions,...
West Virginia man wins nearly $500,000 at Rivers Casino when four aces are beat by royal flush, triggering the ‘Bad Beat Jackpot’
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) –A West Virginia man playing Texas hold’em suffered one of the worst bad beats you can imagine — and came away as a big winner as a result. On Thursday afternoon at the Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh’s North Shore, Benjamin Flanagan, of West Virginia took home nearly $500,000 when his four aces were beaten by a royal flush in a game of no-limit Texas hold’em.
27 First News
Frederick Foose, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service celebrating the life of Mr. Frederick Foose, age 67 of Youngstown, Ohio, will be held Monday, August 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Foose departed this life on Saturday, August 20,...
In Cost v. Quality Ranking, Two Pa. Universities Rise to List of 50 Best Public Colleges in Nation
Two Pennsylvania universities are among the best public colleges in the nation in 2022. But they also represent some of the most expensive options on the list, according to a new ranking from Stacker.
Pittsburgh gearing up for another jam-packed weekend of events
PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is gearing up for another jam-packed weekend of events, and preparations are already underway for the thousands of people coming into town, including West Virginia University football fans who will make their way to Acrisure Stadium for the Backyard Brawl. University of Pittsburgh...
Man hospitalized after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood. Allegheny County dispatchers confirmed that police and medics were called to the 1100 block of Brabec Street in Troy Hill at approximately 9:10 p.m. Sunday. Police said they found a man...
Gabby Barrett Honors Her Teacher At Hometown Show
Gabby Barrett returned to her hometown in Pittsburgh over the weekend for her last show on Jason Aldean’s “Rock ‘n Roll Cowboy Tour” before she takes her maternity leave. While there, she invited her former high school teacher Casey Stapleton and gifted him with a platinum plaque or her breakout debut album, ‘Goldmine.’ After the […]
Target 11 sources: As many as 100 Pittsburgh officers failed new firearms test
PITTSBURGH — In August, sources tell Target 11 that as many as 100 of the approximately 830 Pittsburgh police officers couldn’t pass the state’s new firearms recertification test. The municipal officers’ education and training commission changed the scoring this year, making it more difficult, according to some...
