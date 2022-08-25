ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Backyard Brawl Forces Pitt to Start Fast, and Pat Narduzzi Likes That

The idea of scheduling cupcake FCS opponents as the season opener is a common theme in college football, but Pitt has reverted away from such a schedule in 2022. With West Virginia and Tennessee to kick off the 2022 season, Pitt starts quickly. It’s been a few years since Pitt opened the season against a Power Five opponent, look back to the season-opening debacle against Virginia at Heinz Field in 2019 as the last instance, but Pat Narduzzi won’t reflect on a “crappy” night three years ago when planning for this season’s P5 opener.
MORGANTOWN, WV
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Mike’d Up: What are the Keys to the Backyard Brawl?

After so much anticipation, the Backyard brawl is finally here! Mike Asti and Mike Vukovcan team up to break down the Brawl from both the Pitt and WVU perspectives. What does this rivalry mean for both programs and even college football overall? What should be expected from each team to open up the season? What are the keys to the game? All that and so much more.
MORGANTOWN, WV
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt is a Touchdown Favorite Over West Virginia

It’s almost impossible to project rivalry games, especially ones as emotional as the Backyard Brawl, but Pitt has opened as a steady favorite over West Virginia. Week 0 is over, and Pitt-West Virginia is one of the headline matchups of the first true week of college football. It’s a primetime Thursday night matchup at Acrisure Stadium, and College GameDay will feature from Pittsburgh for an exclusive show.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Basketball
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
College Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Loyal Sons | Ep. 29 – Backyard Brawl Preview & Adam Crowley

Welcome back to The Loyal Sons Show (@TheLoyalSons): a safe, sun-shiny place for your Pitt athletics fix. Brought to you by Pittsburgh Sports Now. 00:00-20:41 – Week 0 Clean-up. Nothing too exciting happened, but it’s still technically football! Scott Frost has already placed Coach Whipple firmly under the bus at Nebraska, Kedon Slovis was named Pitt’s Week 1 starter, and Desmond Howard thinks Pitt is CFP material. Also, more stuff.
PITTSBURGH, PA
voiceofmotown.com

SOURCE: West Virginia Has Named Starting Quarterback For Pitt

Morgantown, West Virginia – Four days before the Mountaineers open the season against the Pitt Panthers in the Backyard Brawl, West Virginia is one of the last remaining teams in the country that have yet to officially name their starting quarterback for the season. Last week, head coach Neal...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting Guard#Juco##Texas A M#Tcu
CBS Pittsburgh

'The Battle Of The Tough Guys:' Tracing modern-day MMA back to its roots in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "The octagon" "Ultimate Fighting" and "MMA" are all now very much part of the sports lexicon. It wasn't always that way and modern-day mixed martial arts can trace its roots partially back to right here in Pittsburgh. Let's go back to the New Kensington Holiday Inn ballroom on March 20, 1980 - that's when the first MMA tournament on record took place. "We didn't know it was a story, but we knew we had lightning in a bottle," said Bill Viola Sr., a co-found of the Battle of the Tough Guys. "We had just a whole bunch...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
pittsburghmagazine.com

10 Pittsburgh Festivals This Fall You Won’t Want to Miss

As summertime wanes and the leaves begin to turn, a wide variety of festivals are returning to Pittsburgh — some for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic — to liven up the earliest days of fall. Whether you’re looking for celebrations of food, football,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Lootpress

West Virginia man wins nearly $500,000 at Rivers Casino when four aces are beat by royal flush, triggering the ‘Bad Beat Jackpot’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) –A West Virginia man playing Texas hold’em suffered one of the worst bad beats you can imagine — and came away as a big winner as a result. On Thursday afternoon at the Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh’s North Shore, Benjamin Flanagan, of West Virginia took home nearly $500,000 when his four aces were beaten by a royal flush in a game of no-limit Texas hold’em.
PITTSBURGH, PA
27 First News

Frederick Foose, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service celebrating the life of Mr. Frederick Foose, age 67 of Youngstown, Ohio, will be held Monday, August 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Foose departed this life on Saturday, August 20,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
MIX 107.9

Gabby Barrett Honors Her Teacher At Hometown Show

Gabby Barrett returned to her hometown in Pittsburgh over the weekend for her last show on Jason Aldean’s “Rock ‘n Roll Cowboy Tour” before she takes her maternity leave. While there, she invited her former high school teacher Casey Stapleton and gifted him with a platinum plaque or her breakout debut album, ‘Goldmine.’ After the […]
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy