WAFB.com
3 hurt in shooting near Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge
Youth justice advocates speak out about future of juvenile offender placement. Youth justice advocates held a news conference Tuesday morning on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol. Crews start painting Superdome field for LSU-FSU Updated: 5 hours ago. The Caesars Superdome provided video of crews painting the turf for...
brproud.com
Pedestrian in wheelchair struck by vehicle, injured on Madison Avenue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say a pedestrian in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle and injured Sunday (August 28) night within the 5100 block of Madison Avenue, near North Foster Drive. The incident occurred shortly before 8:18 p.m. and responding agencies confirmed that the individual’s injuries...
wbrz.com
Parish continues to tackle blight, tear down condemned buildings
BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish Neighborhood Revitalization Crew has been working to help remove blight from Baton Rouge. So far in 2022, the parish has torn down 63 buildings with a dozen demolitions happening in August. The crew is also cutting overgrown lots and removing junk, trash, and debris from properties.
wbrz.com
Baker superintendent stonewalls questions about unlicensed bus drivers, pay issues
BAKER - Transportation was back to normal Tuesday at Baker Schools after bus drivers returned to work following a days-long protest. It all began Thursday, when the school system cut drivers' pay by hundreds of dollars each month to correct an error. Drivers said it caught them off guard. "It's...
wbrz.com
Gas pump mix-up has victim fighting for insurance money to fix car
PLAQUEMINE - In June, a woman pulled up to the pump to fuel up her car, and unbeknownst to her, the oil company servicing Plaquemine Truck Stop accidentally put diesel in the regular tank. Ever since, it's been a battle for Elia Anthony trying to get reimbursed for the damage.
wbrz.com
Two wanted for burglarizing several vehicles in Livingston subdivision
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are seeking two suspects believed to be connected to the burglaries of four vehicles this past weekend. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office reported two masked subjects and their vehicle were seen on home surveillance early Saturday morning. The two allegedly stole money, electronics, clothing, and jewelry from four separate vehicles in the South Haven subdivision.
wbrz.com
Deputies locate tractor submerged in mud several miles from where it was stolen in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies located a bright orange tractor submerged in mud off Lockhart Road, about 5 miles from where it was reportedly stolen earlier this week. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Kubota tractor was stolen on Thursday, Aug. 25, from the Perkins Road area. Saturday evening, deputies found the tractor on Lockhart Road, seemingly stuck in a large amount of mud.
brproud.com
Two children injured in Coursey Blvd. crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge officials say two children were injured in a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Coursey Boulevard at Cedarcrest Avenue. The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle rolled over on its side. According to officials, the two wounded children were...
wbrz.com
Duplex caught fire in neighborhood off Gardere Lane on Saturday; officials investigating the cause
BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating after flames erupted at a duplex in a neighborhood off Gardere Lane Saturday afternoon. The St. George Fire Protection District said they responded to the fire shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday at a duplex on Skysail Avenue. Crews found smoke billowing out of the...
wbrz.com
Construction to rebuild Baker High School begins
BAKER- A ceremonial ground breaking was held Tuesday for Baker High School, but workers are already busy. They used bulldozers and excavators to finally rebuild a school that at one point seemed like it would be left as nothing more than a memory. The high school was one of the...
brproud.com
BRPD finds woman shot in vehicle on Glen Oaks Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 59-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle early Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Rosalind Scott was shot around 1:34 a.m. in the 4700 block of Glen Oaks Drive. Police say Scott died at the scene. Anyone with...
Several people robbed at gunpoint on Gloria Drive in EBR
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery on Gloria Drive near Florida Boulevard. Investigators say it happened around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30. They added three unknown men robbed several people at gunpoint outside of a residence in the area.
wbrz.com
Baker bus drivers plan to go back to work Tuesday after days-long protest
BAKER - Officials with the Baker School Board were quiet Monday, despite a large number of bus drivers skipping out on work last week to protest a pay dispute. It all started last Thursday, when Baker school bus drivers went to get their paychecks and were told by school system staff that they would see a significant decrease in their pay.
wbrz.com
LSU police investigating break-in at campus church ministry
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a burglar who broke into a religious ministry's building at LSU. The crime happened earlier this month at the Baptist Collegiate Ministry along Highland Road near E Chimes Street. Authorities released a photo of the suspected burglar riding a bicycle in the area around the time of the break-in on Aug. 11.
wbrz.com
Arrest made after shooting outside Plank Road gas station
BATON ROUGE - A 27-year-old was arrested after he allegedly got into an argument with another man at a gas station on Plank Road and killed him. The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Desmond Coates on Monday. The department believes he is connected with the shooting death of Jeremy Williams, 35, that happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Aug. 14.
brproud.com
Man dies after reported accident involving train at Dow Chemical plant
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A worker with a transportation service company named WATCO was badly hurt while working in the train yard at the Dow Chemical plant in Plaquemine. The accident took place around 2 p.m. on Thursday near the West Baton Rouge Parish and Iberville...
Violent weekend across Baton Rouge leaves 3 dead
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a violent weekend across Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge Police detectives responded to four different shootings and a stabbing from August, 27 through August, 28. Three of those shootings were deadly. Police are now asking for your help in finding the suspects responsible for...
wbrz.com
Woman who stabbed convenience store clerk arrested after flipping her truck off of highway
PONCHATOULA - A woman seen on surveillance footage stabbing a convenience store worker was arrested Tuesday after deputies found her truck flipped into woods off of a highway. A deputy with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office saw a truck flipped over in the wood line near the intersection of Highways 1088 and 36 shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The deputy stopped to offer assistance when a "distraught" woman with a large knife threatened to harm herself.
wbrz.com
Stranded boaters in Morgan City saved by Coast Guard
MORGAN CITY - Two boaters were saved by the Coast Guard on Tuesday night after they were able to locate the pair by a radio call for help. The Coast Guard said the call for help came in on a VHF radio around 2 a.m. All coastguardsmen could hear was "help," with no other information or locators.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police arrest man accused in fatal shooting at Plank Road convenience store
Baton Rouge police said Monday officers had arrested a 27-year-old man believed connected to the shooting death of a man outside a Plank Road convenience store two weeks ago. Desmond Coates will be booked on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments, BRPD said in a statement.
