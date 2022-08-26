ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB.com

3 hurt in shooting near Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge

Youth justice advocates speak out about future of juvenile offender placement. Youth justice advocates held a news conference Tuesday morning on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol. Crews start painting Superdome field for LSU-FSU Updated: 5 hours ago. The Caesars Superdome provided video of crews painting the turf for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Pedestrian in wheelchair struck by vehicle, injured on Madison Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say a pedestrian in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle and injured Sunday (August 28) night within the 5100 block of Madison Avenue, near North Foster Drive. The incident occurred shortly before 8:18 p.m. and responding agencies confirmed that the individual’s injuries...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Parish continues to tackle blight, tear down condemned buildings

BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish Neighborhood Revitalization Crew has been working to help remove blight from Baton Rouge. So far in 2022, the parish has torn down 63 buildings with a dozen demolitions happening in August. The crew is also cutting overgrown lots and removing junk, trash, and debris from properties.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Baton Rouge, LA
Traffic
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com

Two wanted for burglarizing several vehicles in Livingston subdivision

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are seeking two suspects believed to be connected to the burglaries of four vehicles this past weekend. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office reported two masked subjects and their vehicle were seen on home surveillance early Saturday morning. The two allegedly stole money, electronics, clothing, and jewelry from four separate vehicles in the South Haven subdivision.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies locate tractor submerged in mud several miles from where it was stolen in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies located a bright orange tractor submerged in mud off Lockhart Road, about 5 miles from where it was reportedly stolen earlier this week. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Kubota tractor was stolen on Thursday, Aug. 25, from the Perkins Road area. Saturday evening, deputies found the tractor on Lockhart Road, seemingly stuck in a large amount of mud.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

Two children injured in Coursey Blvd. crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge officials say two children were injured in a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Coursey Boulevard at Cedarcrest Avenue. The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle rolled over on its side. According to officials, the two wounded children were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Set#Urban Construction#Traffic Accident#Construction Maintenance#Brightside Drive#Dotd
wbrz.com

Construction to rebuild Baker High School begins

BAKER- A ceremonial ground breaking was held Tuesday for Baker High School, but workers are already busy. They used bulldozers and excavators to finally rebuild a school that at one point seemed like it would be left as nothing more than a memory. The high school was one of the...
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

BRPD finds woman shot in vehicle on Glen Oaks Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 59-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle early Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Rosalind Scott was shot around 1:34 a.m. in the 4700 block of Glen Oaks Drive. Police say Scott died at the scene. Anyone with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wbrz.com

Baker bus drivers plan to go back to work Tuesday after days-long protest

BAKER - Officials with the Baker School Board were quiet Monday, despite a large number of bus drivers skipping out on work last week to protest a pay dispute. It all started last Thursday, when Baker school bus drivers went to get their paychecks and were told by school system staff that they would see a significant decrease in their pay.
BAKER, LA
wbrz.com

LSU police investigating break-in at campus church ministry

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a burglar who broke into a religious ministry's building at LSU. The crime happened earlier this month at the Baptist Collegiate Ministry along Highland Road near E Chimes Street. Authorities released a photo of the suspected burglar riding a bicycle in the area around the time of the break-in on Aug. 11.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Arrest made after shooting outside Plank Road gas station

BATON ROUGE - A 27-year-old was arrested after he allegedly got into an argument with another man at a gas station on Plank Road and killed him. The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Desmond Coates on Monday. The department believes he is connected with the shooting death of Jeremy Williams, 35, that happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Aug. 14.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Violent weekend across Baton Rouge leaves 3 dead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a violent weekend across Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge Police detectives responded to four different shootings and a stabbing from August, 27 through August, 28. Three of those shootings were deadly. Police are now asking for your help in finding the suspects responsible for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Woman who stabbed convenience store clerk arrested after flipping her truck off of highway

PONCHATOULA - A woman seen on surveillance footage stabbing a convenience store worker was arrested Tuesday after deputies found her truck flipped into woods off of a highway. A deputy with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office saw a truck flipped over in the wood line near the intersection of Highways 1088 and 36 shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The deputy stopped to offer assistance when a "distraught" woman with a large knife threatened to harm herself.
PONCHATOULA, LA
wbrz.com

Stranded boaters in Morgan City saved by Coast Guard

MORGAN CITY - Two boaters were saved by the Coast Guard on Tuesday night after they were able to locate the pair by a radio call for help. The Coast Guard said the call for help came in on a VHF radio around 2 a.m. All coastguardsmen could hear was "help," with no other information or locators.
MORGAN CITY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy