ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atchison, KS

Atchison bridge closes permanently, deemed ‘beyond repair’

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BNhSd_0hVhNRs600

ATCHISON ( KSNT ) – A bridge crossing over U.S. 73 Highway in Atchison has been permanently closed after being found to be “beyond repair.”

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, a bridge on U Street in Atchison over U.S. 73 Hwy. has been closed after a hole was found in the bridge deck on Aug. 18. An inspection revealed that the condition of the bridge had deteriorated to the point that it was classified as “being beyond repair.” The bridge will be closed permanently due to this, but no date was provided on when that would happen.

2 KU football players arrested, charged with aggravated assault

The decision to close the bridge is part of a mutual understanding made between KDOT and the City of Atchison that additional efforts to fix or replace the bridge would not be made. KDOT would decommission the bridge once it was deemed unusable.

Many factors were considered in the decision to close the bridge such as the age and type of the structure, its advanced deterioration, low traffic volume and high cost of replacement. The bridge is not part of an emergency route.

Barricades are currently in place, and KDOT will begin planning the complete removal of the bridge.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Construction set to begin on final stretch of Shawnee Co. trail system

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction is set to begin on the final stretch of the trail system to connect Shawnee Co. parks. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says the process to build the final 0.66 miles of trail to connect the trail system across the community is underway. It said a contract has been awarded to Kings Construction out of Oskaloosa to build a leg of the trail from SE 25th St. in Dornwood Park to SE 29th St.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Crews attempt to pull SUV out of ravine after driver crashes along Highway 40

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews attempted to pull an SUV out of a ravine behind an old Topeka strip club after the driver failed to negotiate a curve on Highway 40. Officials at the scene told 13 NEWS that a vehicle had failed to negotiate the curve at Highway 40 and Shadden Rd. when it went into a ravine around 8 a.m. near Topeka on Monday morning, Aug. 29.
TOPEKA, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Brookridge project could break ground in Overland Park this fall

After years of back-and-forth with neighbors and the city, developers behind the $2 billion Brookridge project in Overland Park say they are expecting to break ground this fall. Driving the news: Overland Park-based developer Curtin Property presented an update about the 200-acre, mixed-use development near the Brookridge golf course at...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSNT News

U.S. 75 bridge inspections may slow traffic in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Upcoming bridge inspections in Topeka are expected to slow down traffic next week. According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, two bridges on U.S. 75 Highway will undergo inspections that will result in lane closures. The work will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Aug. 29, KDOT will close […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Traffic
City
Atchison, KS
Atchison, KS
Government
KSNT News

Single-vehicle crash east of Topeka on US-40

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of US-40 and SE Shadden in Tecumseh Monday morning. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, no lanes are closed but drivers are encouraged to use caution.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
gardnernews.com

Local citizen starts petition against 199th Street semi truck traffic

Frank Moley’s father-in-law’s vehicle after avoiding a semi-truck on 199th Street. Moley started a petition to have the road made a No Truck Zone. Photo courtesy of Frank Moley. Lynne Hermansen. A petition on change.org requesting signatures against Johnson County Commissioner Shirley Allenbrand’s closed door meetings about truck...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
kttn.com

Two injured after big rig hits van on Highway 6

A Daviess County traffic accident Monday morning, one mile east of Altamont, injured two of the three drivers of motor vehicles. Fifty-year-old William Loucks of Gallatin and 63-year-old Marc Stuva of Holden received moderate injuries. Both were taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The other driver, 27-year-old Garrett Thompson of Trenton, was not reported to be injured.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Kdot#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
kq2.com

Man killed in Gentry County crash Monday afternoon

(GENTRY COUNTY, Mo.) An Albany, Missouri man was killed following a single-vehicle crash in Gentry County Monday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Roger Smith, 62, was driving east on U.S. 136, five miles west of Albany, when the vehicle's front drivers side tire had an equipment failure causing Smith to lose control.
GENTRY COUNTY, MO
JC Post

2 alarm fire destroys horse stable in Kansas

JOHNSON COUNTY—Authorities are working to determine the cause of a fire at a horse stable in northeast Kansas. Just after 4p.m. Sunday, crews from, Overland Park, Olathe and Johnson County Fire District 1 responded to a fire in a large horse stable and arena in the 12600 Block of West 183rd Street.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka intersection to partially close for gas line repair

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Drivers in central Topeka may need to find a detour while crews work to repair a gas line. Starting Monday, the City of Topeka says construction work will fully close 13th Street at the intersection of 13th Street and Kansas Avenue. Kansas Avenue will remain fully open. 13th Street west of Kansas […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KSNT News

Gage Park ‘Animaland’ sculpture found damaged

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One of the animal sculptures at Gage Park’s “Animaland” is off-limits to guests after a large hole was found in it. Visitors discovered the damage to the camel sculpture on Aug. 29. Shawnee County Parks and Recreation has taken steps to prevent people from climbing on it for the time being. Mike […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka middle school breached briefly, video alerts police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Eisenhower Middle School in Topeka has issued a statement after an individual used an unlocked door to enter the school early Tuesday morning. According to Principal Scott Schwarz, an individual came into the building through a back door that had not been latched properly. The individual entered and then exited the building […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

TPD inviting public comment on basic police training for officers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department Training Staff is giving the public an opportunity to make comments and ask questions about the current curriculum taught at the Basic Police Training Academy. In a press release issued Monday, the department invited the public to learn more about what curriculum is being offered. The public is […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Person enters Topeka middle school through unlatched door

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public School officials say an unidentified man gained access to Eisenhower Middle School early Tuesday morning through an unlatched door. Eisenhower Middle School Principal Scott Schwarz sent an email to parents after the incident. Schwarz said a staff member entered the school through a back entrance and did not properly pull the door shut. The person gained access a short time later, but Schwarz said they quickly exited the building after he was quickly viewed by school and police officials both in the building and on camera.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

City manager search narrows, next step is meet & greet

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka started the next phase in its search for the next city manager on Tuesday. Councilwoman Hannah Naegar stopped by 27 News to tell us about this phase and what’s next in the process. The four candidates being reviewed by the city’s governing body include Mike Harmon, David Johnston, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy