Columbus, OH

City of Columbus opens first mental health center for officers, firefighters

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s an ongoing joke; a friendly jab: Who’s better? The police officer? Or, the fire fighter?. “We just took the right test,” Stephen Kern laughed. Kern has been with Columbus Fire the last six years. Don Paden has been with Columbus Police the last 27 years. The truth is, they know, that all first responders got into these jobs to help others.
Columbus art museum workers call for 'a seat at the table'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Museum of Art (CMA) employees rallied together on Monday to inform the museum’s management of their intent to organize a union, calling for voluntary recognition. “A lot of it is wanting to have more of a say in the decisions that are made at...
Genoa Township Board of Trustees vote down new development

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — After a nearly four-hour-long meeting, Genoa Township trustees voted to deny a request that would allow for a new development. The Genoa Township Board of Trustees voted 2-1 to not approve a proposed plan that would have included 91 single-family units, all of them on about 55 acres of property.
Columbus, Ohio State police expand joint patrol program

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Students are back the campus of the Ohio State University. Last fall, the area on and around campus saw increases in incidents of aggravated robberies and thefts. There's a joint program that is aimed at curbing crime. "We are really excited to have the students back,"...
Columbus teachers’ strike enters day 2, remote classes begin Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus teachers have hit the picket line for the second day amid their ongoing strike demanding change and improvements inside Columbus City Schools (CCS). Columbus Education Association (CEA) voted to strike on Sunday after 22 meetings and failed negotiations with the Columbus Board of Education. The...
