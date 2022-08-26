Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
Columbus students return to school after teachers' union approves new deal
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Students in Columbus City Schools returned to classrooms Monday after members of the teachers’ union approved a contract, ending a strike that began a week ago. The Columbus Education Association voted Sunday to accept an agreement created by the union and the Columbus Board of...
City of Columbus opens first mental health center for officers, firefighters
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s an ongoing joke; a friendly jab: Who’s better? The police officer? Or, the fire fighter?. “We just took the right test,” Stephen Kern laughed. Kern has been with Columbus Fire the last six years. Don Paden has been with Columbus Police the last 27 years. The truth is, they know, that all first responders got into these jobs to help others.
Columbus art museum workers call for 'a seat at the table'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Museum of Art (CMA) employees rallied together on Monday to inform the museum’s management of their intent to organize a union, calling for voluntary recognition. “A lot of it is wanting to have more of a say in the decisions that are made at...
Columbus teachers' union to discuss, vote on conceptual agreement at Huntington Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nearly 4,500 members of the Columbus Education Association will meet at Huntington Park on Sunday to vote on Its conceptual agreement with the Columbus Board of Education. During the mass membership meeting, union members will discuss and review the details of the comprehensive agreement. The union...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'I'm the oldest fella doing this job': Ohio State Redcoat reflects on over 5 decades of service
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No one who enters Ohio Stadium can get to their seat without encountering at least one Redcoat. It takes 500 of them to make game days run like clockwork. And most of those who have entered the Shoe in the past 50 years have passed by John Austin.
Columbus parents concerned about ‘what’s next’ for children following strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Though Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Education Association have reached a conceptual agreement, families tell 10TV the strike has been tough. Some families are now turning to alternative forms of education. One of those parents is Beritt Mann, a Columbus parent and an advocate for...
Columbus city attorney files lawsuit against Southpark Apartments in South Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus City Attorney's Office filed a lawsuit against an apartment complex in South Franklinton on Tuesday, citing hundreds of police calls and code violations in the past few years. Southpark Apartments, a 356-unit complex, is one of the largest affordable housing developments in Columbus and...
'It's not going to feel anything like a first day' | Columbus parents prepare kids for online learning
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first day of school is exciting for many reasons, but at Columbus City Schools, this year is starting a little bit different. For CCS students, the first day will be online. Students won’t be entering a classroom while members of the Columbus Education Association are...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ohio State marching band member in 5th, final year after returning from Afghanistan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Always remember your place. Know where you belong. Your mark. Your line. Your small piece that complements that big picture. More than that, always remember why you do what you do. “A lot of honor,” Sarah Ellis said. “A lot of tradition. They kind of go...
Conceptual agreement reached between Columbus school board, teachers' union
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The school board and union representing teachers and other employees in the Columbus city school district have reached a “conceptual agreement,” tentatively ending a strike that began Monday. The Columbus Board of Education and the Columbus Education Association announced the deal in separate statements...
CCS addresses confusion over attendance during first day of remote learning
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools is addressing the concerns of some parents who said their child was marked as "present" even though they did not participate in the school's first day of remote learning on Wednesday. Although students are required to sign on and learn virtually as the...
Dozens of Whetstone High School students join teachers' strike on Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the first day of remote learning begins for students at Columbus City Schools, many students at Whetstone High School have chosen to begin their school year in solidarity with their teachers — on strike. More than 25 students gathered outside of their high school...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Genoa Township Board of Trustees vote down new development
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — After a nearly four-hour-long meeting, Genoa Township trustees voted to deny a request that would allow for a new development. The Genoa Township Board of Trustees voted 2-1 to not approve a proposed plan that would have included 91 single-family units, all of them on about 55 acres of property.
Teachers strike means students will begin school year learning remotely
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On the second day of a teacher strike in the state’s largest school district, most of the talking came from the picket lines. “Whose schools? Our schools? Whose schools? Our schools?”. “What do we want? A contract! When do we want it? Now!”. This call...
Columbus, Ohio State police expand joint patrol program
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Students are back the campus of the Ohio State University. Last fall, the area on and around campus saw increases in incidents of aggravated robberies and thefts. There's a joint program that is aimed at curbing crime. "We are really excited to have the students back,"...
Records show repair delays, some conditions inside CCS still unfixed when teachers hit picket lines
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 10 Investigates’ review of repair orders inside Columbus City Schools found many repairs took weeks – if not months to address. Others have languished into this week - when the teachers’ union opted to hit the picket line – going on strike for the first time in more than four decades.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CCS superintendent: District 'fell short' on first day, will work to fix problems
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The superintendent of the state’s largest school district is taking things “day by day” while the Columbus Board of Education and Columbus Education Association try to agree on a new contract for teachers. Dr. Talisa Dixon said she is optimistic the board and...
Family of man who died in Columbus hit-and-run demanding justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A daughter is asking for answers after her father died in a hit-and-run crash in late June. 10TV spoke with LaTasha Toone who said her father, 59-year-old Craig Harper, was riding his bike home from work after midnight on East Dublin Granville Road near Interstate 71.
Columbus teachers’ strike enters day 2, remote classes begin Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus teachers have hit the picket line for the second day amid their ongoing strike demanding change and improvements inside Columbus City Schools (CCS). Columbus Education Association (CEA) voted to strike on Sunday after 22 meetings and failed negotiations with the Columbus Board of Education. The...
Mediator calls for Columbus school district, teachers' union to meet on Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The federal mediator overseeing the ongoing contract negotiations between Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Education Association has called for both parties to return to the bargaining table on Wednesday. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m., according to a Facebook post by...
10TV
Columbus, OH
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 0