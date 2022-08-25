Monkeypox Header(public use photo) In August, 2022 the Florida Department of Health reported four MPX cases in Alachua County. Monkeypox, now to be known as MPX is a previously rare disease identified in 1958 that is caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. It is a viral infection transmitted by an infected person during prolonged face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex. It can also be transmitted through contact with contaminated items such as clothing and bedding.

