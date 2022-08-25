ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

southeastagnet.com

Application Deadline for EQIP is Sept 2 in Florida

Agricultural producers and landowners in Florida are reminded the deadline to apply for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) is Friday, September 2nd. Through EQIP, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Florida can provide producers and landowners with financial resources and one-on-one help to plan and implement improvements that address resource concerns.
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Monkeypox (MPX) cases reported in Alachua County.

Monkeypox Header(public use photo) In August, 2022 the Florida Department of Health reported four MPX cases in Alachua County. Monkeypox, now to be known as MPX is a previously rare disease identified in 1958 that is caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. It is a viral infection transmitted by an infected person during prolonged face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex. It can also be transmitted through contact with contaminated items such as clothing and bedding.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
southeastagnet.com

Alabama Cattleman Magazine Providing Information about Fall Sales

The Alabama Cattleman magazine is sent out each month to members of the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association (ACA), and provides a variety of information important to producers across the state. ACA Executive Vice President, Erin Beasley, wants you to be on the lookout in the magazine for various upcoming cattle sales in issues this fall.
MONTGOMERY, AL
southeastagnet.com

USDA to Measure Small Grain Production

Efforts are underway by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) to take a comprehensive look into the 2022 production and supply of small grains, including wheat, oats, barley, and rye. A sample of producers from around the country received Agricultural Survey questionnaires from NASS. “The small grains industry is...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Flood Watch in effect for Baker, Union, Bradford, Alachua and west/central Marion counties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A flood watch has been issued today for inland Northeast and North Central Florida. The National Weather Service issued the flood watch for Monday, Aug. 29th. Locally heavy, potentially flooding rainfall is possible in areas that have already seen significant rainfall totals. Northeast Florida is dealing with saturated grounds and rising rivers.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
southeastagnet.com

Seeking Beef Ambassadors in Georgia

The Georgia Beef Board (GBB) is once again seeking college students interested in becoming a Beef Ambassador. Taylor Evans, GBB director of public relations, says applications have been sent out to colleges across the state. To get a Beef Ambassador application or learn more, simply e-mail Taylor Evans. For more...
GEORGIA STATE
WCJB

East Gainesville land is at risk of possible development

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A three story apartment complex could be on the way to an East Gainesville neighborhood, and many residents are not happy about it. Ability Housing, a low income housing program, hopes to build the complex on the vacant land at SE 8th Ave. and 15th St.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Tree damages Gainesville apartment building, displacing families

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several families are displaced after a tree fell on an Alachua County apartment building during Sunday’s storms. The tree fell onto a building at Linton Oaks on Southwest 10th Place. The oak crushed the roof of the building in some places. Alachua County Fire Rescue...
GAINESVILLE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

70% chance of tropical depression near Florida this week

Forecasters are monitoring a tropical disturbance with a 70 percent chance of forming during the next five days near Florida’s coast. Early computer models show the system, known as Invest 91L, moving closer to Florida and steering away to the north and northeast. At this time, there is no...
SEBASTIAN, FL
WCJB

Gov. Ron DeSantis holds press conference in Live Oak

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Suwannee County on Tuesday. The conference was held at Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative at 12:30 p.m. He announced $1.9 million in infrastructure spending.
LIVE OAK, FL
WCJB

Marion County road will be temporarily closed for construction

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A road in Marion County is temporarily closed for construction. Construction will happen on NE 42nd Place. This is from the NE 27th Court intersection to the NE 30th Court intersection. The road closure will start at 7 a.m. Monday and go until September 5. Crews...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

High Springs Planning Board to discuss the Bridlewood Development

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The High Springs planning board is holding a meeting to discuss a proposal for major development. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. to inform residents about the proposal for the Bridlewood Development. Additional details on the proposal will be reported after the meeting.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
Michele Sharpe

Taking a Dog Break in Alachua County

Keeper and Pilot hoping for some fun, or at least some treats.Michele Sharpe. Just thinking of my two dogs Pilot and Keeper makes me happy, and that happiness is multiplied when I see their dog-joy in frolicking outdoors. Wanting more dog-joy in my life (without a lifetime commitment) was one reason I applied to foster dogs through the Humane Society of North Central Florida last year. Fostering has expanded our frolicking to new areas, like dog parks.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

