Aledo, TX

Texans flock to Glen Rose to walk alongside dinosaur tracks

GLEN ROSE, Texas. — Dinosaur Valley State Park Superintendent Jeff Davis and his staff are busier than ever and that’s never a bad thing. “Phones are blowing up, social media is blowing up with people asking questions, wanting to get into the park, it’s wonderful for what we do here,” Davis said.
Trial Begins For Former Rangers Pitcher

Jury selection is to start this morning in the sexual assault trial of former Texas Rangers pitcher John Wetteland. The state accused him of sexually assaulting a child when he lived in the Denton County town of Bartonville. The victim told investigators the assault happened from 2004 to 2006, but they didn’t report it until 2019. Wetteland pitched for the Rangers from 1997 to 2000 and is a member of the team’s hall of fame.
$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Texas. Are You A Winner?

One lucky Texas resident could be $25,000 richer! All they need to do is claim their lottery ticket. It was sold at Pic N Pac Drive Inn Grocery on South Alton Boulevard in Alton. The claimant has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the ticket. In total, there...
Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations

TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
Torchy's Taco planning third location in Fort Worth

Torchy's Taco is opening a third location in Fort Worth. Construction starts in November. (Courtesy Torchy's Tacos) Torchy’s Tacos will open a third Fort Worth location at 9700 Hillwood Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The filing states that an interior finish-out of the restaurant will take an estimated three-plus months, wrapping up in February 2023. The estimated cost of construction is $750,000. The future Torchy's Tacos will offer the restaurant's traditional menu, including specialty tacos, queso, burritos, margaritas and more. The restaurant chain's other locations in Fort Worth are at 5030 S. Hulen St. and 928 Northton St. Once the third location opens, the only cities with more Torchy’s Tacos than Fort Worth will be San Antonio, Houston, Dallas and Austin—where the company's headquarters is located. www.torchystacos.com.
Remembering Stevie Ray Vaughan, Gone On This Day In 1990

It was 32 years ago today we lost Dallas' own Stevie Ray Vaughan. In his memory, check out how the Dallas Morning News reported on the tragedy. Dallas-born blues-rock guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan was killed early Monday in a helicopter crash in Wisconsin that also claimed four other lives. The Grammy Award winner was 35. Mr. Vaughan, who lived in Dallas, was on his way to Chicago after performing at a concert that included guitarists Eric Clapton, Robert Cray, Buddy Guy, and Mr. Vaughan's older brother, Jimmie. None of those musicians were aboard the helicopter.
Tanglewood in Fort Worth Is a Throwback to Calmer Times

Tanglewood takes passers-through back in time to a day when kids played outside and yards were well-groomed. This Fort Worth neighborhood near a branch of the Trinity River is relaxed, much like the calming waters nearby, with its streets following the river line. So pristine is the neighborhood it could...
The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
