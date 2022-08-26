Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Steer the Budget has ended, but resident voices can still be heard – FY 2023 Fort Worth City BudgetSouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texans flock to Glen Rose to walk alongside dinosaur tracks
GLEN ROSE, Texas. — Dinosaur Valley State Park Superintendent Jeff Davis and his staff are busier than ever and that’s never a bad thing. “Phones are blowing up, social media is blowing up with people asking questions, wanting to get into the park, it’s wonderful for what we do here,” Davis said.
easttexasradio.com
Trial Begins For Former Rangers Pitcher
Jury selection is to start this morning in the sexual assault trial of former Texas Rangers pitcher John Wetteland. The state accused him of sexually assaulting a child when he lived in the Denton County town of Bartonville. The victim told investigators the assault happened from 2004 to 2006, but they didn’t report it until 2019. Wetteland pitched for the Rangers from 1997 to 2000 and is a member of the team’s hall of fame.
fox4news.com
Funeral held for coach killed in shooting at youth football game in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Texas - Family and friends celebrated the life of a youth football coach who was killed at a game in Lancaster earlier this month. Mike Hickmon's funeral was held at the Concord Church in Dallas Saturday. Hickmon was coaching a youth football team, when police said coaches from both...
Lead pastor at Flower Mound megachurch placed on leave
Matt Chandler, lead pastor at The Village Church in Flower Mound, announced during last Sunday’s service that he has been placed on a temporary leave of absence because of an online relationship he had with a woman. Chandler spoke only for a few minutes Sunday to explain to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State of Texas: Drought effects remain despite flooding rain
Record-setting rainfall Monday brought floods and damage to many parts of Texas. Flash floods in north Texas put busy roads underwater, trapping drivers.
iheart.com
$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Texas. Are You A Winner?
One lucky Texas resident could be $25,000 richer! All they need to do is claim their lottery ticket. It was sold at Pic N Pac Drive Inn Grocery on South Alton Boulevard in Alton. The claimant has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the ticket. In total, there...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant County Candidate's Goddaughter Racially Taunted at Game
Brigham Young University banned a fan who yelled a racial slur at a Black player on the Duke volleyball team during a match Friday night, the university said in a statement Saturday. The fan was sitting in the BYU student section but was not a student, and has been banned...
Fort Worth ISD could have found its new superintendent right here in West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — Could a change be coming to leadership at the Midland Independent School District? It's been the talk on social media. The Fort Worth School District is looking for a new Superintendent and some have speculated they're looking right here in West Texas. On August 30th, Fort...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is The Best Fried Chicken In Texas
Eat This, Not That! conducted a study to determine the best fried chicken in each state.
3 North Texas cities named the best places to buy a house
If you're looking to buy a home, it's a good idea to do some research into the housing markets before you make your decision.
Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations
TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
fox4news.com
Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWTX
Two killed during high-speed chase on I-35 that began in Central Texas, ended in Fort Worth
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Two occupants in a vehicle that led Troy Police Department officers on a chase topping 100 miles per hour on I-35 were killed after the vehicle crashed in Fort Worth, Texas, Troy Police said. Troy police were dispatched to investigate reports of a reckless driver northbound...
Torchy's Taco planning third location in Fort Worth
Torchy's Taco is opening a third location in Fort Worth. Construction starts in November. (Courtesy Torchy's Tacos) Torchy’s Tacos will open a third Fort Worth location at 9700 Hillwood Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The filing states that an interior finish-out of the restaurant will take an estimated three-plus months, wrapping up in February 2023. The estimated cost of construction is $750,000. The future Torchy's Tacos will offer the restaurant's traditional menu, including specialty tacos, queso, burritos, margaritas and more. The restaurant chain's other locations in Fort Worth are at 5030 S. Hulen St. and 928 Northton St. Once the third location opens, the only cities with more Torchy’s Tacos than Fort Worth will be San Antonio, Houston, Dallas and Austin—where the company's headquarters is located. www.torchystacos.com.
iheart.com
Remembering Stevie Ray Vaughan, Gone On This Day In 1990
It was 32 years ago today we lost Dallas' own Stevie Ray Vaughan. In his memory, check out how the Dallas Morning News reported on the tragedy. Dallas-born blues-rock guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan was killed early Monday in a helicopter crash in Wisconsin that also claimed four other lives. The Grammy Award winner was 35. Mr. Vaughan, who lived in Dallas, was on his way to Chicago after performing at a concert that included guitarists Eric Clapton, Robert Cray, Buddy Guy, and Mr. Vaughan's older brother, Jimmie. None of those musicians were aboard the helicopter.
Woman Killed In Hit And Run Accident In Arlington (Arlington, TX)
An unidentified woman riding on a bicycle was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver late Wednesday on an Arlington street, authorities said Thursday. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Tanglewood in Fort Worth Is a Throwback to Calmer Times
Tanglewood takes passers-through back in time to a day when kids played outside and yards were well-groomed. This Fort Worth neighborhood near a branch of the Trinity River is relaxed, much like the calming waters nearby, with its streets following the river line. So pristine is the neighborhood it could...
LISD reclaims title on Forbes list as one of the best places to work in Texas
Lewisville ISD has again been ranked as one of the best places to work in Texas — coming in No. 1 among DFW area school districts and No. 2 among all school districts in the state — in Forbes‘ annual “America’s Best-in-State Employers” list.
AOL Corp
After '1,000-year' storm in Dallas, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott chooses not to mention 'climate change'
A day after a “1-in-1,000-year” storm dumped up to 15 inches of rain in Dallas, triggering flash floods that submerged vehicles along a highway and left at least one person dead, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday said that the state is prepared to handle “extreme weather.”
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
Comments / 0