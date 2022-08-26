Torchy's Taco is opening a third location in Fort Worth. Construction starts in November. (Courtesy Torchy's Tacos) Torchy’s Tacos will open a third Fort Worth location at 9700 Hillwood Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The filing states that an interior finish-out of the restaurant will take an estimated three-plus months, wrapping up in February 2023. The estimated cost of construction is $750,000. The future Torchy's Tacos will offer the restaurant's traditional menu, including specialty tacos, queso, burritos, margaritas and more. The restaurant chain's other locations in Fort Worth are at 5030 S. Hulen St. and 928 Northton St. Once the third location opens, the only cities with more Torchy’s Tacos than Fort Worth will be San Antonio, Houston, Dallas and Austin—where the company's headquarters is located. www.torchystacos.com.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO