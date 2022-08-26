Herbster starts new PAC, Nebraska First, aims to get candidates to make pledges

Charles Herbster fell just short in the race for the Republican nomination for Nebraska Governor back in May.

While he didn’t win in the crowded primary, Herbster was able to establish a base of support in Nebraska.

Now he’s hoping to educate those folks on two issues with his new political action committee, or PAC, Nebraska First.

“Come November we may educate the voters on which candidates stand for transparency and which candidates support the second amendment,” said Rod Edwards, director of Nebraska First.

Edwards will soon be sending out pledge cards to every state senator and candidates running for the legislature this fall.

The two pledges are:

Supporting permitless carry of a handgun — now dubbed "constitutional carry" by some advocates A big change in the way in which the Unicameral elects legislative leaders like Speaker or committee chairs. Right now, senators' votes for those roles are secret and the PAC wants the process to be by a recorded vote, an open ballot.

“Most people don’t really think about parliamentary procedure or understand how it’s really used,” said Executive Director of Nonpartisan Nebraska Nathan Leach.

The speaker and committee chairs hold real power in the legislature and voting on these posts isn’t always easy.

Leach believes the current system should stay; it's one that makes it easier to cross party lines and vote for the best person for leadership posts, regardless of affiliation.

“Using a ballot vote allows lawmakers to vote for the most experienced candidate, the person who they truly think is best for the job. Rather than being held accountable by partisan interests and people who have an outside interest on who they think should be in control of the legislature,” he said.

While Leach fears it could make the Unicameral more partisan, Edwards says it already operates in a partisan manner.

He says voters deserve to know every vote their state senator participates in.

“It’s actually somewhat dishonest to not take these votes in public and see where you stand on the issues,” said Edwards.

Edwards says candidates have already expressed interest in the pledges and their positions will soon be on their website .

RELATED: Where Herbster stumbled and how Pillen won Nebraska’s GOP gubernatorial primary

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .