Some Tesla Model Ys To Get Delivered Quicker In China: Here's The New Wait Time
Tesla Inc TSLA has reduced the wait time for its rear-wheel drive Model Ys in China to one to four months, reported Reuters, citing the automaker's China website. This is the second such change in less than a month, as per the report. As the EV maker boosted its output...
The Verge
Samsung’s Z Fold 4 passes durability tests, but how will it hold up long term?
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the latest in the line of Samsung’s foldables to endure JerryRigEverything’s torture test that subjects devices to razor blades, lighters, and handfuls of dirt. Like the Fold 3 and Fold 2 before it, the Fold 4 managed to survive the test, albeit with quite a few scratches and some burnt-up pixels.
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter Monday as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planets could happen again.
Locals baffled as rare phenomenon fills the sky
People are absolutely baffled as a spectacular 'phenomenon' filled the sky in China. Watch below:. Look up in the sky, it's a bird, it's a plane, it's a random rainbow cloud thingy. Watch below as the spectacular clip is filmed in the city of Haikou in Hainan Province, on 21...
The Verge
HP’s new 4K business webcam uses AI to keep your whole team in the frame
HP has a new webcam that feels familiar and uses AI to keep you and your fidgeting guests in the frame during meetings. The $199.99 HP 965 4K Streaming webcam is the company’s new business-oriented model that contains a Sony Starvis CMOS sensor, similar in spec (and price) to Dell’s 4K webcam offering, Elgato’s Facecam, and Razer’s Kiyo Pro. A home office 960 version is available in white but, according to HP spokesperson Christine Wahl, has identical specs, and after initially appearing on HP’s website with a $50 discount, the 960 is now priced identically with the 965.
The Verge
Sony makes the PS5 lighter just as the price goes up
Sony has once again quietly launched a revised PS5 model that’s more lightweight. Press Start, an Australian-based gaming site, reports that both the disc and digital versions of the PS5 are a lot lighter now, after new models began appearing in Australia this week. The new disc model (CFI-1202A)...
The Verge
JBL’s new earbud charging case has a touchscreen so you can ditch the phone
JBL has just announced the Tour Pro 2 wireless earbuds, featuring adaptive noise cancellation and customizable ANC alongside a charging case with a 1.45-inch LED touchscreen control panel. The display on the charging case allows you to flick through multiple screens where you can manage your music and make adjustments...
The Verge
Sony’s new PlayStation Studios Mobile team is making spinoff games for your phone
As part of Sony’s push into mobile gaming, the company has formed a PlayStation Studios Mobile Division that will operate separately from console game development. According to a press release, the new team will create mobile games with “new and existing PlayStation IP.”. Sony’s move to form a...
The Verge
Logitech’s new G502 X gaming mice have clicky optical buttons
Logitech has three new gaming mice, and the wireless ones finally have USB-C up front. That’s right, Micro USB’s reign of terror continues to be on the decline as Logitech’s new G502 X series gaming mice come to succeed the company’s popular G502 line. The three...
The Verge
Google’s making it easier to add emoji in Docs
A few months after Google added emoji reactions to Google Docs, the company’s making it easier to include them in your actual document as well. Today, it announced a new shortcut that lets you easily insert an emoji while writing, so you no longer have to pull up your computer’s picker or copy and paste the icons from other places.
The Verge
Google Meet is stealing Zoom’s trick to easily unmute
As Google carries out the needlessly complex process of combining both the Meet and Duo apps, now it’s throwing a feature copied from Zoom in the mix. In an update on the Google Workspace blog, the company announced that Google Meet will soon give you the ability to unmute yourself by holding down the spacebar and to mute yourself again by releasing it.
The Verge
The new 8BitDo Ultimate controller comes in October
8BitDo is taking a stab at the pro controller market with the release of the 8BitDo Ultimate Controller, which is currently available for preorder on Amazon and begins shipping on October 28th. 8BitDo’s older controllers like the SN30 Pro and Pro 2 have boasted a broad array of compatibility options thanks to their Bluetooth connectivity, but the Ultimate Controller will be available in three different configurations — Bluetooth ($69.99), 2.4Ghz ($49.99), or wired ($34.99) — based on your preferred console and connectivity method.
The Verge
NASA moves next Artemis I rocket launch attempt to September 3rd
Clear your plans on Saturday: NASA says we’re going to have a rocket launch. The space agency moved the date for the next Artemis I rocket launch attempt to Saturday, September 3rd, after determining that the initial plan for Friday was going to run into bad weather. There was...
The Verge
Apple’s 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros have hit a new all-time low price
If you’re preparing to go back to school and require a more powerful laptop than the new M2-powered MacBook Air, you might want to consider investing in Apple’s 14- and 16-inch Macbook Pro models today now that they’ve dropped to new all-time lows. Best Buy is currently selling the 14-inch, M1 Pro-powered MacBook Pro in space gray with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for $1,599, a record-breaking $400 discount. The 16-inch configuration, meanwhile, is on sale at Best Buy and Amazon with Apple’s M1 Pro chip, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, a 10-core CPU, and a 16-core GPU in space gray for $2,099 ($400 off).
The Verge
Cult of the Lamb is a baaaalm in Gilead
I’m putting Cult of the Lamb on my game of the year shelf right next to Elden Ring. The dark yet cutesy cult simulator roguelike mixes the best parts of Animal Crossing with all the fun of a dungeon-crawling murder fest. The unique way the game combines these two disparate elements makes it more than worthy of claiming a spot on 2022’s game of the year list.
The Verge
Snap’s chief business officer is leaving to run ads at Netflix
Netflix has found an executive to lead its plan for an ad-supported tier: Snap’s chief business officer and top ad exec, Jeremi Gorman. Gorman on Tuesday told colleagues at Snap that she was leaving to join Netflix along with Peter Naylor, Snap’s vice president of ad sales for the Americas, according to two people familiar with the matter. Russ Caditz-Peck, a Snap spokesperson, confirmed the departures.
The Verge
WhatsApp’s super app ambitions are starting to come true in India
WhatsApp users in India can now do their grocery shopping without ever leaving their messaging app. Meta announced a new integration with JioMart today, through which users can text “Hi” to a certain number and be taken to an in-app shopping experience. The shopping experience looks fairly familiar, akin to what Instacart and other delivery services have been designing for years. But here, there’s no other app. And for WhatsApp, that’s a big deal.
The Verge
The wild keyboard and headphone designs of Angry Miao
What does a $2,000 flex in mechanical keyboard form look like? Or a pair of wireless earbuds ripped from a video game’s post-apocalyptic future? What kind of zaniness does a boutique microbrand get up to when it has the freedom to charge premium prices for arthouse-level tech projects?. Tucked...
The Verge
Royal Caribbean is putting SpaceX’s Starlink on its cruise ships
Royal Caribbean, the cruise company that also operates Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises, has announced that it’ll be outfitting its fleet of ships with SpaceX’s Starlink internet service (via TechCrunch). The company says the service will make the internet experience while at sea faster and more reliable. Royal...
The Verge
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 should be improved with new Android 12L update
The Android 12L-based One UI 4.1.1 has finally started to land on Galaxy Tab S8 devices, making it the first line of tablets to receive the Samsung-flavored update (via Sammobile). So far, it’s only rolling out to users in South Korea and Europe, with people in more countries likely to see the update soon.
