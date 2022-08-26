Read full article on original website
Related
What Britney Spears Has Reportedly Paid Kevin Federline in Support, Alimony
Spears reportedly continues to pay alimony to her second husband, and father of her children, Federline.
ETOnline.com
Britney Spears Candidly Addresses Her Sons Stopping Their Visits With Her
Britney Spears is sharing some insight on the reason why she thinks her two teenage sons haven't visited her in months, and it has nothing to do with her partially nude social media posts. The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a lengthy statement, opening up about...
musictimes.com
Britney Spears New Music 2022: Elton John Highly-Awaited Collab Finally Dropping [Details]
Britney Spears is finally releasing music since the end of her conservatorship, and she's decided to do it with a bang- with Elton John no less. An ecstatic Elton John released the cover art for "Hold Me Closer," the remake of his iconic bop "Tiny Dancer," a song he's decided to remake with the special help of Britney Spears.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Miley Cyrus’ Brother Trace Celebrates Physical Transformation With Before & After Photo
Miley Cyrus’ brother Trace Cyrus revealed how much healthier he is both physically and mentally after a rather difficult year. The 33-year-old musician took to his Twitter on Wednesday, August 17 to share side-by-side shirtless photos of himself; one before the transformation journey and one after, where he clearly looks much more fit (see below).
Kourtney Kardashian STRADDLES husband Travis Barker while he rocks out on drums
There's no doubt about it, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are enjoying married life! The couple proved they're still PDA strong with a racy video shared on social media in which the Poosh founder, 43, straddled the Blink-182 drummer, 46, as he practiced his drums on Friday. Writing, "Practice makes...
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crazy That Britney Spears Invented the Sheer Skirt
Britney Spears and the VMAs. An iconic combination. In 2001 she gave her infamous snake performance. In 2003 she kissed Madonna. But in 2002? Well, the singer’s stunt was of a sartorial nature. This was the year of Britney’s Leather Bar look, and it was glorious. Cast your...
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon releases debut single using the stage name ‘Lolahol’
It’s happening! Lourdes Leon has released her new single, following in Madonna’s footsteps and making her official debut in music, with her new song ‘Lock&Key’ using the stage name Lolahol. The 25-year-old model and businesswoman is showing her talent in the new music video, with a futuristic look and...
Carrie Underwood Surprises Fans At Tennessee Bar, Jumps On Stage With Tom Petty Cover Band
I’m about to start a petition to get Carrie Underwood to do a rock covers album…. The Oklahoma native is actually a huge rock fan, citing bands and artists from all across the genre like Guns N’ Roses, Ozzy Osborne, and more as some of her favorites. From...
71-Year-Old Lynda Carter Is Ageless Decked Out In Floral Fashion
Lynda Carter punched, swung, and flew her way into our hearts with her performance as the timeless Wonder Woman and she’s proven herself just as ageless decades later. She shares fashionable pictures to her social media and has been seen walking about Venice wearing a vibrant, floral outfit. Carter...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos
Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen
Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
Villano Antillano Is Making History: ‘We Have to Be Proud and Stand Tall’
Click here to read the full article. On a quiet day in Santurce, Puerto Rico, Villano Antillano sips her margarita and smiles. “It tastes so good!” she teases as a sky full of cotton-candy clouds glows pink and purple over the San Juan Smokehouse. Antillano, 27, is one of the most compelling MCs in Spanish-language rap today, making memorable appearances on Argentinean producer Bizarrap’s celebrated freestyle video series, an onstage tribute to Ivy Queen, and a surprise cameo during Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti tour at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico that made noise across the island. She’s a prolific lyricist...
Snoop Dogg Smokes a Giant Joint Onstage With Eminem as They Venture Into the Metaverse at VMAs
Over two decades after first collaborating, hip-hop trailblazers Snoop Dogg and Eminem joined forces on the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday to showcase their latest single, “From the D 2 the LBC.” The heavily censored performance — produced in conjunction with Yuga Labs, the company behind the viral Bored Apes NFT project — opened with the rappers sitting on a couch as Snoop smoked a comically large joint. The contact high sends Slim Shady deep into the metaverse, transforming Slim Shady and the Doggfather into both cartoon and Bored Ape versions of themselves before ultimately snapping back to reality. Snoop...
Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview
Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy
There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
Comments / 0