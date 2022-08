DENVER – The University of Denver women's soccer team played to a 1-1 draw against Arizona State on Sunday, moving DU to 2-1-1 on the season. From head coach Jeff Hooker: "I really felt like this was a decent character tie. You like to win at home, but they're a really good opponent with good athletes and a good coach, and they played well against us.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO