Vernonia, OR

oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Mother of 4 describes escape from hostage situation in Portland

Mother of 4 describes escape from hostage situation in Portland. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The woman was held at gunpoint by a passenger while...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland, OR
Vernonia, OR
Oregon State
Oregon Government
Heat wave Number 5 expected to roll into September

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Just when you may think the summer heat was going to make a truce with early fall, they decided to break the deal. We are going to keep the toasty summer weather going for another week. This will be our fifth heat wave of the...
PORTLAND, OR
msn.com

Illegal street racing, takeovers continue in Portland on Sunday night

Street racing and stunting continue to be an issue in Portland, with drivers taking over at least two different intersections on Sunday night. Video shows one such illegal street takeover outside the Lloyd Center at about 9 p.m., and KATU received reports of another street take over on Sandy Boulevard near Northeast 72nd Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

CC Rider plans to cut Portland service

County commissioners will vote soon on Columbia County Rider's proposal to end St. Helens to Portland service.More service cuts are coming for Columbia County Rider. The county's public transit provider plans to cut its last remaining fixed route service: Line 1, which goes between St. Helens and downtown Portland. CC Rider moved operations in-house, with drivers becoming direct county employees instead of employees of a contractor, MTR Western, earlier this summer. Bringing drivers in-house would have been more expensive than using a contractor, but as the contractor's rate increased — more than doubling over three years — county officials decided...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

It’s Been One Year Since Portland Moved to Stop Zenith’s Oil Operations—So Why Are They Still Operating?

One year ago, the city of Portland took an unprecedented step to stop operations at Zenith Energy by denying the oil transporter a permit required to continue running its Northwest Portland facility. The action, while celebrated by environmental activists who had been urging the city to shut down the facility for years, immediately triggered a lawsuit from Zenith.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

In-N–Out application for Beaverton restaurant denied

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - After a public hearing June 16, an independent hearing officer denied the application to build an In-N-Out in Beaverton Monday, according to the Washington County Department of Land Use and Transportation. The fast food chain wanted to build near Beaverton Hillsdale Highway near SW 107th Avenue.
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Explosion rocks downtown Portland food cart pod

Police and Fire Bureau are investigating the early Sunday blast where no one was reported injured.The Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue are responding to an early Sunday explosion at the food cart pod located near the intersection of Southwest Fifth Avenue and Southwest Harvey Milk Street. No one was immediately reported injured. According to police, at 3:40 a.m. on Aug. 28, callers reported an explosion at the food cart pods in downtown Portland. Officers responded to find an explosion had shattered a large number of windows in the surrounding block. Officers searched the area...
hillsboroherald.com

What Has Happened To The Hillsboro Post Office?

In March of 2021 I was leaving the Washington County planning department on my way East on Main and witnessed a tree removal company remove some large Maples from the side of the Hillsboro Post Office. These trees were big enough to harvest for saw logs which puts them in the 30 to 50-year-old range. They were healthy trees, so I wondered then what was happening and grabbed some photos.
HILLSBORO, OR
rtands.com

Crews prepare to build light rail bridge on TriMet project

TriMet’s ongoing efforts to rejuvenate and improve the MAX system in the Portland, Ore., area will continue in September and require closures of I-84 and a small section of the MAX Blue Line. The closure of I-84 is necessary so crews can continue building a new light rail bridge...
PORTLAND, OR
NBC Sports

IndyCar at Portland: How to watch on NBC, start times, TV info and streaming, schedule

IndyCar Portland start times: The NTT IndyCar Series championship is the tightest it’s been in at least two decades with two races remaining. Seven drivers remain mathematically eligible for the title heading into the Grand Prix of Portland, and the 58-point margin separating championship leader Will Power from seventh-ranked Will Power is only four points more than the maximum available over a race weekend.
PORTLAND, OR

