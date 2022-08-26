Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Homeless campsite in southeast Portland inconveniencing neighbors and pushing them out of Portland
Homeless campsite in southeast Portland inconveniencing neighbors and pushing them out of Portland. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A group of neighborhoods spent months getting...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Mother of 4 describes escape from hostage situation in Portland
Mother of 4 describes escape from hostage situation in Portland. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The woman was held at gunpoint by a passenger while...
Oregon Church Blames Idaho, Utah For Stealing Entire Congregation
A 26,000 square foot building in Portland, Oregon sits vacant as there are no longer bodies to fill it. With a market value of over $11 million, it will take a special someone to buy this place, which was built in 1929. What is it?. If you guessed a church,...
Old Farmer’s Almanac shares its winter outlook for Pacific Northwest
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its winter weather predictions for the 2022-2023 season. According to North America’s oldest continuously published periodical, winter will be mild and a little dry for much of the Pacific Northwest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Channel 6000
Heat wave Number 5 expected to roll into September
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Just when you may think the summer heat was going to make a truce with early fall, they decided to break the deal. We are going to keep the toasty summer weather going for another week. This will be our fifth heat wave of the...
Vancouver woman shocked to see bear in her driveway
A Vancouver woman said she had to look three times at the video feed from her surveillance video before she actually believed there was a bear in her yard.
msn.com
Illegal street racing, takeovers continue in Portland on Sunday night
Street racing and stunting continue to be an issue in Portland, with drivers taking over at least two different intersections on Sunday night. Video shows one such illegal street takeover outside the Lloyd Center at about 9 p.m., and KATU received reports of another street take over on Sandy Boulevard near Northeast 72nd Avenue.
CC Rider plans to cut Portland service
County commissioners will vote soon on Columbia County Rider's proposal to end St. Helens to Portland service.More service cuts are coming for Columbia County Rider. The county's public transit provider plans to cut its last remaining fixed route service: Line 1, which goes between St. Helens and downtown Portland. CC Rider moved operations in-house, with drivers becoming direct county employees instead of employees of a contractor, MTR Western, earlier this summer. Bringing drivers in-house would have been more expensive than using a contractor, but as the contractor's rate increased — more than doubling over three years — county officials decided...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Portland Mercury
It’s Been One Year Since Portland Moved to Stop Zenith’s Oil Operations—So Why Are They Still Operating?
One year ago, the city of Portland took an unprecedented step to stop operations at Zenith Energy by denying the oil transporter a permit required to continue running its Northwest Portland facility. The action, while celebrated by environmental activists who had been urging the city to shut down the facility for years, immediately triggered a lawsuit from Zenith.
kptv.com
In-N–Out application for Beaverton restaurant denied
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - After a public hearing June 16, an independent hearing officer denied the application to build an In-N-Out in Beaverton Monday, according to the Washington County Department of Land Use and Transportation. The fast food chain wanted to build near Beaverton Hillsdale Highway near SW 107th Avenue.
Explosion rocks downtown Portland food cart pod
Police and Fire Bureau are investigating the early Sunday blast where no one was reported injured.The Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue are responding to an early Sunday explosion at the food cart pod located near the intersection of Southwest Fifth Avenue and Southwest Harvey Milk Street. No one was immediately reported injured. According to police, at 3:40 a.m. on Aug. 28, callers reported an explosion at the food cart pods in downtown Portland. Officers responded to find an explosion had shattered a large number of windows in the surrounding block. Officers searched the area...
Herald and News
Police seize 11K pot plants, find 57 greenhouses, stolen cars, ATVs, guns in Oregon raids
Oregon police seized more than 11,000 marijuana plants as well as guns and allegedly stolen vehicles at ATV after raiding two locations in Woodburn south of Portland. The Oregon State Police and regional law enforcement task forces raided the properties Friday, Aug. 26.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hillsboroherald.com
What Has Happened To The Hillsboro Post Office?
In March of 2021 I was leaving the Washington County planning department on my way East on Main and witnessed a tree removal company remove some large Maples from the side of the Hillsboro Post Office. These trees were big enough to harvest for saw logs which puts them in the 30 to 50-year-old range. They were healthy trees, so I wondered then what was happening and grabbed some photos.
opb.org
Hillsboro launches Oregon’s first advanced manufacturing apprenticeship for high school students
High schoolers don’t usually help manufacture semiconductors. But in tech-heavy Hillsboro, where companies have about 800 job openings in advanced manufacturing, that’s about to change — at least for six students at Century High School. The Hillsboro School District announced Monday it’s launching Oregon’s first registered youth...
12 arrested, 22K+ illegal marijuana plants destroyed in Dayton
A dozen people were arrested after authorities raided the largest illegal marijuana grow operation found in Yamhill County, officials announced Wednesday.
msn.com
Oregon fines construction firm just $5,400 after worker death, continuing state’s trend of small fines for unsafe companies
Santos Amador Chacon Geminiano and a coworker were compacting gravel at the bottom of a sloped street in West Linn on Jan. 3 when the driver of a heavy-duty loader bringing gravel to the two men realized neither the brakes nor horn were working. The driver desperately jerked the wheel...
rtands.com
Crews prepare to build light rail bridge on TriMet project
TriMet’s ongoing efforts to rejuvenate and improve the MAX system in the Portland, Ore., area will continue in September and require closures of I-84 and a small section of the MAX Blue Line. The closure of I-84 is necessary so crews can continue building a new light rail bridge...
kptv.com
Police respond to rampant illegal street racing over the weekend in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police responded to numerous calls about illegal street racing over the weekend. Officials say it caused roadblocks and incidents that involved multiple people being shot. According to a press release, at least four people were shot this weekend at what police are calling illegal races.
pdxpipeline.com
2022 Rose City Comic Con @ Oregon Convention Center | Featuring Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Giancarlo Esposito & More!
777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Portland, OR 97232. Rose City Comic Con is Portland’s premier pop culture event. It is produced locally with a focus on creating a fun and friendly event for everyone!. While our primary focus is that of comics, comic creators, and the creative...
NBC Sports
IndyCar at Portland: How to watch on NBC, start times, TV info and streaming, schedule
IndyCar Portland start times: The NTT IndyCar Series championship is the tightest it’s been in at least two decades with two races remaining. Seven drivers remain mathematically eligible for the title heading into the Grand Prix of Portland, and the 58-point margin separating championship leader Will Power from seventh-ranked Will Power is only four points more than the maximum available over a race weekend.
Comments / 1