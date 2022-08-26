QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - A member of the cross-country running team from Benjamin Franklin High School in Queen Creek was hospitalized Tuesday after being hit by a car. Principal John Allen says the incident happened on the morning of Aug. 30. About 30 students from the junior varsity and varsity teams were outside running near Queen Creek and Sossaman Roads when the 14-year-old girl was hit by a pickup truck while in the crosswalk.

