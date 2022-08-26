ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo, CA

CBS San Francisco

Driver dies in overnight rollover crash on Byron Highway

MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) – A driver died in a solo-vehicle rollover crash in Byron in eastern Contra Costa County on Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash was reported at 8:52 p.m. involving a Nissan Altima that was traveling south on Byron Highway when it left the roadway and rolled over several times, causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle, CHP officials said.The driver's name wasn't yet available Tuesday from the Contra Costa County coroner's office.Anyone who witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.
BYRON, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties

Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Firefighters continue to work to gain containment Tuesday night on...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Raw Video: Scene of Saturday’s fatal stabbing of teen in San Jose

Raw Video: Scene of Saturday's fatal stabbing of teen in San Jose. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in a...
SAN JOSE, CA
Fox40

Overturned truck carrying tomatoes causes backup near Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A tractor-trailer and multiple other vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 80 near Davis Street in Vacaville Monday morning, California High Patrol said. The truck was carrying tomatoes, which spilled out into the road. The incident closed three eastbound lanes and one westbound...
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

North Bay road rage incident leads to shooting

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police made an arrest in a Monday road rage incident that led to a shooting, according to a Facebook post. Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, a 28-year-old from Fortuna in Humboldt County, was booked into Sonoma County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony negligent discharge of a firearm. Shortly after […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multi-Vehicle Crash Reported on Crow Canyon Place in San Ramon

Officials in San Ramon reported a multi-vehicle crash on Crow Canyon Place on the afternoon of Thursday, August 25, 2022. The San Ramon Police Department reported the incident around 3:00 p.m. on Crow Canyon Place between Crow Canyon Road and Fostoria Way. The area was shut down at approximately 3:10 p.m., but authorities reopened it at 3:50 p.m.
SAN RAMON, CA
KRON4 News

71-year-old Vallejo woman beaten, robbed of her purse

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Beaten and robbed of her purse, a 71-year-old woman attacked in Vallejo is recovering from her injuries. The victim is Filipina-American, adding to the growing number of elderly members of the AAPI community victimized by violent criminals. A day trip to San Francisco ended with a hospital stay in the East […]
VALLEJO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 killed in crash in south Sacramento neighborhood

SACRAMENTO – Authorities say two people have died after a crash in a south Sacramento neighborhood early Monday morning.The scene is near Kirkton Court, off of Vintage Park Drive and Elk Grove Florin Road. Exactly what led up to the crash, which happened a little before 4:30 a.m., is unclear. The car ended up wrapped around the tree.At least two people were killed in the crash, California Highway Patrol says. One other person has been taken to the hospital. The names of the people killed have not been released at this point. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Shooting, stabbing mark violent weekend on BART

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police are still searching for two people who attacked two people at two different Bay Area Rapid Transit stations over the weekend. One of the victims died from the attack. The latest incident happened in San Francisco yesterday when two men were seen arguing at 24th Street Mission BART station. One man […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Garbage Truck Accident on Westbound State Route 4 in Pittsburg

Crews with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District were dispatched to a call of a garbage truck crash on SR-4 in the Pittsburg area on Monday, August 22, 2022. The incident occurred around 8:40 a.m. on westbound State Route 4 at Loveridge Road and involved three vehicles. This included a passenger vehicle, garbage truck, and big rig with a flatbed trailer.
PITTSBURG, CA
eastcountytoday.net

One Dead in Monday Night Vehicle Crash on Byron Highway

At 8:52 pm Monday, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a report of a vehicle crash at Byron Highway and Clifton Court in Byron. While responding, it was reported that one person was deceased after being ejected from the vehicle. By 9:25 pm, it was reported that...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Triple Digit Temperatures Returning to Bay Area

According to the National Weather service, the San Francisco Bay Area will see increasing heat later this week with weather in the highs between 90-degrees to 110-degrees inland over the next 5-10 days. The forecast calls for increased heat by Thursday through next weekend East Contra Costa County—for example, by...
BRENTWOOD, CA

