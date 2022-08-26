Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer moves up in latest United Soccer Coaches poll
After starting the season ranked No. 14, Penn State moved into the top 10 last week following a win over Duquesne. Now, after a pair of victories against West Virginia and Monmouth, the Nittany Lions have moved up to No. 8 in the rankings. The blue and white has been...
Digital Collegian
Former Penn State football quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson tears ACL in 1st game with new school
Former Penn State quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson is set to miss an extended period of time with an injury. Roberson suited up as UConn’s starting quarterback for the Huskies’ Week 1 matchup with Utah State, but he left the game in the first quarter after suffering what has now been confirmed as a torn ACL.
Digital Collegian
Pressure was key for Penn State women’s soccer in win over Monmouth
Penn State left Jeffrey Field pumped on Thursday after beating a solid West Virginia team 2-0. The mentality for the Nittany Lions was all gas, no brakes, as they racked up 17 shots compared to the Mountaineers’ nine. Going into its game against No.10 Penn State, Monmouth was 3-0,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer suffers 1st loss of season after late goal from Syracuse on road
Penn State was hopeful to leave Syracuse, New York, with its first win of the season but instead went winless for a second straight game to start the 2022 campaign. The Nittany Lions were unable to get together any sort of offensive consistency throughout the match. The Orange struggled as well but came alive in the second and half and struck late in a 1-0 victory.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey picks up commitment from 16-year-old defender, Illinois native
Penn State welcomed a new commit to Happy Valley. Defender Connor Bewick announced his commitment to the blue and white on Monday afternoon. The Gurnee, Illinois native, is a right-shooting defender in the class of 2024 who scored 12 points in 19 games with his club team last year. Recently...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey loses composure on offense, falls short against Louisville
Penn State field hockey played a strong defensive game against Louisville on Sunday, but it was not enough to defeat the Cardinals. The Nittany Lions took their first loss of the season in a hard-fought 2-1 result. “I thought it was our game to win,” coach Charlene Morett-Curtis said.
Digital Collegian
Season Preview | Collegian staff picks for Penn State football in 2022
Zach Allen: 8-4 Penn State hasn’t seen the success it wanted over the past couple of seasons, finishing with a combined record of 11-11 in 2020 and 2021. I think this season will be a little better but not exactly what the team is looking for. The Big Ten...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey drops tightly contested matchup to Louisville
The Nittany Lions looked to build on their momentum from Friday night's big victory, but the Cardinals showed why they are the No. 9 team in the country. At the start, both teams seemed to be feeling each other out. Goalkeepers Brie Barraco and Sasha Elliot were on the top of their game, each making a handful of saves.
RELATED PEOPLE
Digital Collegian
Former Penn State football running back announces transfer destination
Just over two weeks ago, Penn State running back Caziah Holmes entered the transfer portal and now he’s found his new home. Holmes enrolled at Florida State Monday, but won’t be able to play in the 2022 season. The Titusville, Florida, native heads back to his home state...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football position preview | Sean Clifford stays at the top for 6th, final year
Quarterback is arguably football’s most important position, as it’s responsible for leading the offense down the field and reading the opposing defense. Lack of talent at quarterback can make or break a team, and a lot of that comes from experience adjusting to the college landscape. For Penn State, quarterback isn’t a position without experience with a sixth-year signal caller leading the charge for the blue and white.
Digital Collegian
How does Penn State’s defensive line stack up against the competition? | The 1-0 Podcast
With just a few days before the Nittany Lions’ first game of the season, “The 1-0 Podcast” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph break down Penn State’s defensive line previews for the 2022-23 season. Engle and Ralph review the defensive pain points from last season, predict...
Digital Collegian
How much longer can we expect to see Christian Veilleux as a Nittany Lion? | The 1-0 Podcast
In the latest edition of “The 1-0 Podcast,” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph dive into the details shared at James Franklin’s first press conference of the regular 2022-23 season. The duo gave a “rapid react” to the notes made by Franklin, sharing their thoughts on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Collegian
Things to do at Penn State, in State College the week of Aug. 29
With the second week of classes in full swing, here are events happening at Penn State and around State College to ease your transition after sylly week. 11 a.m. — Penn State’s Career Services will host a “Career Services Fall Open House” to introduce students to opportunities, resources and services available for their career development needs at the Bank of America Career Services Center on campus.
Digital Collegian
Penn State’s latest campus upgrades, construction projects to kick off fall semester
As students settle into campus for the start of the fall semester, Penn State made some upgrades to the University Park campus — from multimillion-dollar projects to adding new greenery. Here are a few additions to campus this year. 1. Beautification of the library. This summer, Penn State made...
Digital Collegian
Penn State police announce some closures to Atherton Street
Penn State University Police and Public Safety announced on Twitter some areas of Atherton Street between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue, will be closed to vehicles through Sept. 6. “In the interest of public safety,” the tweet said, “pedestrians are reminded to follow detour signage.”. University police also...
Comments / 0