ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s soccer suffers 1st loss of season after late goal from Syracuse on road

Penn State was hopeful to leave Syracuse, New York, with its first win of the season but instead went winless for a second straight game to start the 2022 campaign. The Nittany Lions were unable to get together any sort of offensive consistency throughout the match. The Orange struggled as well but came alive in the second and half and struck late in a 1-0 victory.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
State College, PA
College Sports
City
Jordan, WV
City
State College, PA
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
Digital Collegian

Penn State field hockey drops tightly contested matchup to Louisville

The Nittany Lions looked to build on their momentum from Friday night's big victory, but the Cardinals showed why they are the No. 9 team in the country. At the start, both teams seemed to be feeling each other out. Goalkeepers Brie Barraco and Sasha Elliot were on the top of their game, each making a handful of saves.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erica Dambach
Digital Collegian

Penn State football position preview | Sean Clifford stays at the top for 6th, final year

Quarterback is arguably football’s most important position, as it’s responsible for leading the offense down the field and reading the opposing defense. Lack of talent at quarterback can make or break a team, and a lot of that comes from experience adjusting to the college landscape. For Penn State, quarterback isn’t a position without experience with a sixth-year signal caller leading the charge for the blue and white.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curling#Diving#The Nittany Lions 17
Digital Collegian

Things to do at Penn State, in State College the week of Aug. 29

With the second week of classes in full swing, here are events happening at Penn State and around State College to ease your transition after sylly week. 11 a.m. — Penn State’s Career Services will host a “Career Services Fall Open House” to introduce students to opportunities, resources and services available for their career development needs at the Bank of America Career Services Center on campus.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State police announce some closures to Atherton Street

Penn State University Police and Public Safety announced on Twitter some areas of Atherton Street between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue, will be closed to vehicles through Sept. 6. “In the interest of public safety,” the tweet said, “pedestrians are reminded to follow detour signage.”. University police also...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy