What's the racial makeup of Washoe County homeless shelter? | Greater Reno
You can subscribe to the Greater Reno Newsletter for free right here to get it in your inbox every Tuesday morning. Here are the latest local government and political headlines, plus a response to a reader question about the demographics of the Nevada Cares Campus emergency homeless shelter. ...
Washoe GOP condemns fellow Republicans for endorsing Democrats in 2022 election
Updated at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30, 2022 with comment from Sigal Chattah. The Washoe County Republican Party is fighting back against party members who endorsed Democrats in the 2022 general election. Its Central Committee passed a resolution Monday night condemning fellow Republicans including Reno Police Chief Jason Soto; attorney Jason Guinasso, who led efforts to defeat...
KOLO TV Reno
RTC says route and schedule changes coming in September
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County says it is making changes to schedules and routes next month. The changes will take affect on Sept.10, and are as follows:. Route 2: New schedule. Route 2S: Permanently discontinued due to low ridership. (This route has been discontinued...
KOLO TV Reno
UPDATED: Old dynamite discovery forces closure of SR28 near Tahoe
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE AT 4:09 p.m.: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office closed State Route 28 Monday afternoon for reports of old dynamite that was found near Lake Tahoe. Deputies searched the area, and found the dynamite among pine straw, rocks, and trees about 150 feet west...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lassen County News
Susanville’s CCC lawsuit may plow new constitutional ground
The city of Susanville’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation et al over the proposed closure of the California Correctional Center may venture into new legal territory. At the conclusion of this morning’s proceeding, Friday, Aug. 26, Visiting Lassen County Superior Court Judge Ralph F. Moody...
susanvillestuff.com
Smith Properties: Listings for August 28th
At Smith Properties, we pride ourselves on being specialists in bringing buyers and home sellers together throughout Lassen and Plumas County. Like the Smith Properties team itself, our website has been designed to provide you with the information that you need to make all the right real estate decisions. So please check out our site here and then give us a call. At Smith Properties we are here to make your real estate experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons.
susanvillestuff.com
CHP Incident: Susanville Man Arrested on Weapon and Drug Charges
A 31-year old Susanville man was arrested on numerous narcotics and firearms charges Monday, after CHP officers conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Janesville and discovered a cache of drugs and weapons in his vehicle. At around 2:37a.m., according to details provided by the Susanville office of the...
Dragon Lights Festival
The Dragon Lights festival runs through August 12. It is a welcome escape from the daily grind. Seeing kids awestruck by life-sized or larger-than-life plants and animals made of fabric and steel lit up against the fading evening sparked joy. All nearby parking was filled so families trekked about an...
The Sierra Nevada Ally
The Sierra Nevada Ally is a nonprofit news organization that focuses on the environment/science, k-12 education, governance, and arts reporting relevant to northern Nevada and Tahoe Sierra.https://sierranevadaally.org/
