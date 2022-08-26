Onalaska woman organizes shoe drive to raise money for Africa service trip

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — An Onalaska woman is organizing a shoe drive to fund her volunteer trip to Africa.

Alli Burke, a 2018 Onalaska High School grad, is going to Western Tech for occupational therapy assistance and signed up for a solo trip to Africa to get real-world experience helping those in need.

To cover the costs she’s partnering with Funds2Orgs, a Florida-based group that will pay for her shoe collection, clean the shoes, and then re-sell them in developing countries.

Burke says she wanted to make her fundraising effort have a positive impact.

“I’ve always wanted to travel overseas, and Africa is a very unique place and has a very different culture…and I know there’s a lot of need over there,” Burke said.

Burke started the shoe drive this month and hopes to collect 5,000 pairs of shoes before the end of September.

People interested in participating can donate gently-worn, used, and new shoes and place them in Burke’s drop-off bins at Lost Island Wine, or by the maintenance shop across from Coulee Golf Bowl.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

Sparta 16-year-old killed in rollover crash

Arrest made in Vernon County drug trafficking investigation

Arcadia School District facing shortage of bus drivers

First responders sound the alarm: rural communities in Wisconsin face EMS shortage

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.