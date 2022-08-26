ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onalaska, WI

Onalaska woman organizes shoe drive to raise money for Africa service trip

By Ken Kosirowski
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yKp4p_0hVhL0IY00

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — An Onalaska woman is organizing a shoe drive to fund her volunteer trip to Africa.

Alli Burke, a 2018 Onalaska High School grad, is going to Western Tech for occupational therapy assistance and signed up for a solo trip to Africa to get real-world experience helping those in need.

To cover the costs she’s partnering with Funds2Orgs, a Florida-based group that will pay for her shoe collection, clean the shoes, and then re-sell them in developing countries.

Burke says she wanted to make her fundraising effort have a positive impact.

“I’ve always wanted to travel overseas, and Africa is a very unique place and has a very different culture…and I know there’s a lot of need over there,” Burke said.

Burke started the shoe drive this month and hopes to collect 5,000 pairs of shoes before the end of September.

People interested in participating can donate gently-worn, used, and new shoes and place them in Burke’s drop-off bins at Lost Island Wine, or by the maintenance shop across from Coulee Golf Bowl.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

Sparta 16-year-old killed in rollover crash

Arrest made in Vernon County drug trafficking investigation

Arcadia School District facing shortage of bus drivers

First responders sound the alarm: rural communities in Wisconsin face EMS shortage

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
State
Wisconsin State
Onalaska, WI
Society
City
Sparta, WI
City
Onalaska, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa#Shoes#Charity#Onalaska High School#Western Tech#Arcadia School District#Ems#Rewritten
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse’s Judiciary & Administration Committee passes amended ordinance to ban conversion therapy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – La Crosse’s Judiciary and Administrative Committee voted 3-1 to pass an amended version of the city’s ban on conversion therapy. Conversion therapy is a controversial practice of changing a person’s sexuality or gender identity. The council first passed a ban in June, but it wasn’t implemented. Critics have threatened to sue the City of La...
LA CROSSE, WI
cwbradio.com

Neillsville Businesses Given "Fake Money" as Payment

In the past two weeks, two City of Neillsville businesses received copy money as payment. The first bill was marked "REPLICA" in the upper left hand corner. The other bill was marked "Copy Money". If you have received any bills like these, please contact the City of Neillsville Police Cheif...
NEILLSVILLE, WI
Fillmore County Journal

One Moment, Please… The end of Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum

For a number of years, I’ve been walking into Preston Service Plus and noticing a small stack of brochures resting on the front counter. The first time I saw one of the brochures for Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum, I asked Preston Service Plus owners Craig Bond and Justin Jones about this place. They raved about it, and I have to say I truly didn’t comprehend their appreciation for this museum in Fountain City, Wis. They’d ask me from time to time whether I had made it to Elmer’s yet, and I just never scheduled time to make that trip happen.
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

City of La Crosse not planning to rent a hotel for the homeless

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- La Crosse’s homeless coordinator says this winter, the city does not plan on housing the homeless in a hotel. In an email to News 8 Now, Homeless Coordinator Brian Sampson says the city has been participating in ongoing meetings with other service providers, businesses, and organizations to create a community plan, and address the homelessness crisis La Crosse is facing. But- as part of the strategy, Sampson says the city does not intend to rent a hotel for the winter.
LA CROSSE, WI
106.9 KROC

Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill

Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
MINNESOTA STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy