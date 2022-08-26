Read full article on original website
JustAwesomeIsAll
5d ago
So... I'm a woman in Utah and have been for 44 years now and I don't understand what right or rights I don't have? Never, ever have I felt that I don't have the same right as a man or equal to. This is so old and exhausting already.
Reply
5
Thomas Bailey
5d ago
Cox needs to stop watching fake news. Utah women dont rank last on Equality...they rank first on women who enjoy the stay at home mom life. For some women success is still measured by happiness and a loving familey
Reply
6
Related
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Crumbl Cookies speaks out on lawsuit against competitor | Utah News
Crumbl Cookies speaks out on lawsuit against competitor. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Crumbl Cookies speaks out on lawsuit against competitor. via IFTTT. Note from...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
2 killed in shooting inside Oregon supermarket
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Officers in Bend, Oregon, said a gunman killed two people inside a Safeway supermarket Sunday before taking their own life.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
9-year-old who nearly drowned at Utah reservoir meets man who saved him | Utah News
9-year-old who nearly drowned at Utah reservoir meets man who saved him. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Six days after Paxton was stuck in a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries
Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Ron DeSantis’ Latest Political Stunt Blows Up In His Face
Ron DeSantis' Latest Political Stunt Blows Up In His Face. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Citizens of Florida who were arrested as part of Ron...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Luxury watch theft suspect extradited back to South Florida following arrest in Nevada
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A woman accused of stealing a man’s luxury watches in Fort Lauderdale is back in South...
Paranormal YouTuber Shares Story Of Scary Encounter In Northern Wisconsin
I stumbled on a video from YouTuber Base Camp Chris. He likes to hike in the woods and share scary stories around the campfire. (Well in this case a lantern.) He's a solid storyteller and I might just believe in the story he shared about a frightening encounter in Northern Wisconsin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Hurricane Ida 1 year later | St. Bernard Parish | New Orleans News
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. St. Bernard Parish President Guy Mcinnis shares how the parish is doing 1 year later. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
DC man faces charges of murdering a woman in front of her child
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police say a DC man is being extradited back to the District to face charges of...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: Democrats have no heart or brain
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: Democrats have no heart or brain. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick provides insight into President...
Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah
RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton. The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Police search for woman accused of pistol whipping, robbing person in east valley
Police search for woman accused of pistol whipping, robbing person in east valley. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Las Vegas Metro police are searching for...
'Rather scary scene': Wildfire starts in Nevada north of Burning Man
According to the Bureau of Land Management's Nevada fire map, the Cherry Gulch Fire has burned 10,000 acres as of Saturday morning.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
East St. Louis police investigating Saturday homicide | St. Louis News
East St. Louis police investigating Saturday homicide. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The woman was identified as Harriett Childers, a nurse at SSM Health Cardinals...
Utah teacher questions whether 'posh, White parents' will oppose her classroom 'built for non-White students'
A fourth-grade teacher in Utah took to social media earlier this month, questioning how the parents and students in a majority-White school would react to her classroom, which she said was "built for non-White students." "For the first time in my life, I’m going to be teaching at a majority-White...
capcity.news
Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
KTAR.com
Former Homeland Security counsel thinks Arizona Gov. Ducey’s border barrier is ‘a stupid idea’
PHOENIX — A former Department of Homeland Security counsel under Barack Obama isn’t fond of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s recent barrier additions at the U.S.-Mexico border. Andy Gordon told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Gaydos and Chad on Thursday that he thinks Ducey’s wall of shipping containers to fill gaps near Yuma is “a stupid idea.”
The largest state park in Missouri is full of history and has had millions of visitors
Party Cove, Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri (2007).James Carr, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. A Missouri state park located on what’s known as the Grand Glaize Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks and which is the largest state park in Missouri is simply called the Lake of the Ozarks State Park.
Watch: Pomeranian chases bear through Colorado neighborhood
A Colorado woman's home security camera captured video of the moment that a black bear wandering through her neighborhood was chased off by a neighbor's small dog.
Comments / 14