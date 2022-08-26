ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

JustAwesomeIsAll
5d ago

So... I'm a woman in Utah and have been for 44 years now and I don't understand what right or rights I don't have? Never, ever have I felt that I don't have the same right as a man or equal to. This is so old and exhausting already.

Thomas Bailey
5d ago

Cox needs to stop watching fake news. Utah women dont rank last on Equality...they rank first on women who enjoy the stay at home mom life. For some women success is still measured by happiness and a loving familey

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries

Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Ron DeSantis’ Latest Political Stunt Blows Up In His Face

Ron DeSantis' Latest Political Stunt Blows Up In His Face. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Citizens of Florida who were arrested as part of Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

DC man faces charges of murdering a woman in front of her child

Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police say a DC man is being extradited back to the District to face charges of...
WASHINGTON, DC
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: Democrats have no heart or brain

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: Democrats have no heart or brain. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick provides insight into President...
TEXAS STATE
ABC4

Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton.  The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others […]
RIVERTON, UT
capcity.news

Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
CHEYENNE, WY

