New Orleans, LA

oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Checking out 3 disturbances in the tropics | New Orleans News

There are no named storms or hurricanes, but there are three disturbances out there right now. One is in the Caribbean Sea, and …
NEW ORLEANS, LA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Watching Caribbean for development into next week | New Orleans News

We have no tropical threats for our area through the next week or more, but the Atlantic basin is starting to stir.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Friday early tropical update: Disturbance to watch | New Orleans News

WWL-TV Meteorologist Payton Malone says that a disturbance could make its way into...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Tropical Update: Watching Caribbean for development | New Orleans News

Not much is expected through the weekend, but we'll watch the western Caribbean next...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
96.5 KVKI

Has the Mayor of New Orleans Lost Her Freaking Mind?

Let me first tell you this is my opinion. I get really upset when leaders coddle criminals or other folks who cause trouble in our community. It happens from time to time in cities all over the nation. It's happened in Louisiana. But I think what happened in New Orleans this month is so outrageous, I can't really believe it actually took place. Mayor LaToya Cantrell showed up in court to support a 14-year-old carjacking suspect and his mother. This happened right in front of the victims.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tina Howell

New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a return

Yes, it's really true!! Almost 10 years after a devastating fire destroyed the company’s facility, Hubig's Pies are finally on track to make their triumphant return to New Orleans. Prior to the fire, Hubig's Pie had been a part of New Orleans since 1921. But on July 27th, 2012, Hubig's facility on Dauphine Street was engulfed by a five-alarm fire and the building was a total loss. Over the years, there were several attempts to resume production on the pies. The city even approved the company's plans to build a factory in a new location, but those efforts stalled before any construction work had started.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot and killed on Canal Street overnight

According to reports, a man was shot on the 2000 block of Canal Street in the early hours of Monday or late Sunday night. No other information is available at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Cantrell recall organizers collecting signatures at Ms. Mae’s on Magazine

Uptown voters will have a chance today (Aug. 28) to sign a recently filed recall petition to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell from office. Organizers will collect signatures at Ms. Mae’s Bar, 4336 Magazine St., at Napoleon Avenue, from 2 to 6 p.m. The Ms. Mae’s “signin’ party” is the first event in the recall effort.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

