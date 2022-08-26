Read full article on original website
IN THIS ARTICLE
Years after Hurricane Katrina, a new documentary asks: What happened to the children?
Edward Buckles, Jr. was just 13 when Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans and changed his home forever. His new documentary is his attempt to unpack the trauma of that childhood experience.
NOPD in search of three after French Quarter vehicle burglary
Two of them were pulling door handles when the other came across an unlocked vehicle.
Cantrell recall organizers getting signatures, threats
Leaders of the recall effort to remove the mayor of New Orleans from office say they are getting overwhelming support. Recall Committee Chair Belden Batiste says, “I want the best for our city.”
Has the Mayor of New Orleans Lost Her Freaking Mind?
Let me first tell you this is my opinion. I get really upset when leaders coddle criminals or other folks who cause trouble in our community. It happens from time to time in cities all over the nation. It's happened in Louisiana. But I think what happened in New Orleans this month is so outrageous, I can't really believe it actually took place. Mayor LaToya Cantrell showed up in court to support a 14-year-old carjacking suspect and his mother. This happened right in front of the victims.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14 Reasons Why: Petition filed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
This came after several complaints from New Orleanians about the mayor's travels, court appearances in support of juvenile offenders and continued sanitation and public safety issues.
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a return
Yes, it's really true!! Almost 10 years after a devastating fire destroyed the company’s facility, Hubig's Pies are finally on track to make their triumphant return to New Orleans. Prior to the fire, Hubig's Pie had been a part of New Orleans since 1921. But on July 27th, 2012, Hubig's facility on Dauphine Street was engulfed by a five-alarm fire and the building was a total loss. Over the years, there were several attempts to resume production on the pies. The city even approved the company's plans to build a factory in a new location, but those efforts stalled before any construction work had started.
Councilman on Cantrell travel: Where are the results?
Another controversial topic that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed was her recent travel to other countries, which has cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.
WDSU
Man shot and killed on Canal Street overnight
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Canal Street overnight. According to reports, a man was shot on the 2000 block of Canal Street in the early hours of Monday or late Sunday night. No other information is available at...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car thieves steal New Orleans doctor’s laptop
New Orleans doctor Reena John was shaken up after her laptop with valuable documents was stolen when her vehicle in front of her Irish Channel condo.
Organizers of Mayor Cantrell recall cite Newell Normand’s 14 reasons why
A petition was filed Friday to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell by a former city employee and former mayoral candidate who cite Newell Normand’s 14 reasons why the mayor should be ousted.
NOPD on scene of second homicide in Central City neighborhood, just blocks away
Just after 1:20 p.m., officers say they responded to the 2800 block of South Johnson Street on a call of shots fired in the area.
uptownmessenger.com
Cantrell recall organizers collecting signatures at Ms. Mae’s on Magazine
Uptown voters will have a chance today (Aug. 28) to sign a recently filed recall petition to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell from office. Organizers will collect signatures at Ms. Mae’s Bar, 4336 Magazine St., at Napoleon Avenue, from 2 to 6 p.m. The Ms. Mae’s “signin’ party” is the first event in the recall effort.
