WDW News Today
Full List of Every Halloween Treat at Disneyland Resort in 2022
This Halloween season at Disneyland Resort, which runs from September 2 through October 31, you’ll find goodies that have been concocted by Disney chefs and mixologists just for the spookiest time of the year. Disneyland Park. Alien Pizza Planet (Available September 2 through November 10; Mobile order available) Supernova...
WDW News Today
New Haunted Mansion Tee at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Haunted Mansion tee with an all-over print is now available at Walt Disney World. We found it at World of Disney in Disney Springs. Haunted Mansion Tee – $34.99. The shirt is white, with...
WDW News Today
NEW 2022 Halloween Spirit Jersey Arrives at Walt Disney World
It seems like we find more new Halloween merchandise in Walt Disney World every day, and we’re here to report there’s a Mickey Mouse tie-dye Halloween spirit jersey we spotted at World of Disney in Disney Springs!. Mickey Mouse Tie-Dye Halloween Spirit Jersey — $74.99. This spirit...
WDW News Today
What’s New Inside the Reopened Revenge of the Mummy in Universal Studios Florida?
The curse of Imhotep has reawakened at Universal Studios Florida with the reopening of Revenge of the Mummy. As anticipation has been high for its return, we’re taking a look at the refreshed attraction. Signage in front of the entrance notes that the ride is currently in technical rehearsal,...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Buffet Returns to ‘Disney Junior Play ‘n Dine’ at Hollywood & Vine in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Today the buffet at the Disney Junior Play ‘n Dine character breakfast at Hollywood & Vine reopened for the first time after being removed due to COVID-19. We popped into Hollywood Studios this morning to check it out. Hollywood and Vine ‘Disney Junior Play ‘n Dine’ Character Breakfast Buffet...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Announces Official End Date for 50th Anniversary “The World’s Most Magical Celebration”
Walt Disney World turned 50 on October 1, 2021, and kicked off 18 months of The World’s Most Magical Celebration. Now, an official end date has been announced. The Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebrations will end on March 31, 2023. Previously, Disney had only formally stated “March 2023” and it was assumed based on past events that March 31 was the exact date. The assumption has proven correct.
WDW News Today
New Cat in the Hat Loungefly Mini Backpack and Matching Wallet at Universal Studios Hollywood
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It’s fun to have fun at Universal Studios Hollywood, but it’s important to keep your essentials nearby. Put everything you need in this new Cat in the Hat Loungefly mini backpack and matching wallet. Cat...
WDW News Today
Paving Completed, Work Continues on Towers for Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen in Universal CityWalk Hollywood
Though most of the building remains covered in scaffolding and black scrim, we can see some construction updates on Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen in Universal CityWalk Hollywood. The steampunk restaurant already exists at Universal Orlando Resort and is “coming soon” to Universal CityWalk Hollywood. An opening timeframe...
WDW News Today
Studio Screamers Frankenstein’s Monster Popcorn Bucket Price Raised $13 at Universal Orlando Resort
Just a few days ago, a new Studio Screamers Frankenstein’s Monster popcorn bucket was released at Universal Orlando Resort. When we first found it, it was priced at a reasonable $25 each. Well, that changed today…. Frankenstein’s Monster Popcorn Bucket – $38. That’s right, the bucket is...
WDW News Today
Giant Mickey Pumpkin & Carved Character Face Pumpkins Arrive at Disneyland for Halloween 2022
It’s nearly time for spooky season once more at the Disneyland Resort, and we’ve had a major breakthrough in decor this week as the iconic giant Mickey pumpkin has been installed on Main Street, U.S.A. along with some carved character face pumpkins for this year’s Halloween!. The...
WDW News Today
Guest Jumps Into Space Mountain Show Scene, Enchanté Disappoints on Disney Wish, More Mickey’s Not-So Scary Halloween Party Dates Sell Out, and More: Daily Recap (8/30/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
WDW News Today
NEW ‘The Skeleton Dance’ Merchandise Debuts at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Though it’s not even Labor Day weekend yet, guests can already begin planning for the cold weather to come with new apparel inspired by “The Skeleton Dance” at the Disneyland Resort. The Skeleton Dance...
WDW News Today
Madam Mim & Mother Gothel Character Backdrops Erected for Villainous Treat Trails at Oogie Boogie Bash in Disney California Adventure
We’re only a week away from the start of Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure, and some pieces of the sold-out event have begun to emerge. A few of the backdrops for the villain sightings on the treat trails are now up. This green, palatial-like setup can be...
WDW News Today
Spooky ‘GeekiTiki’ Monster Tiki Mugs Debut at Universal Orlando Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Just in time for Halloween Horror Nights, a set of six individual tiki mugs themed to the Universal Monsters have arrived at Universal Orlando Resort!. GeekiTikis Monsters Tiki Mugs – $60 Each. At Sahara Traders in...
WDW News Today
Josh D’Amaro Says Rising Prices & Discontinuation of Services at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort is ”An Inevitable Result of Progress”
As prices continue to soar at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, Josh D’Amaro describes it as “the inevitable result of progress” according to a new article from the Wall Street Journal. Over the past two years, many changes have been made that impact the typical guest...
Jamie Lee Curtis Returns in ‘Halloween Ends’: Everything to Know About the Horror Sequel
The night he came home — again. Michael Myers is headed back to the big screen for one last ride in the upcoming sequel Halloween Ends. Following the success of 2018’s Halloween and 2021’s Halloween Kills, Jamie Lee Curtis and director David Gordon Green are teaming up again for the third installment in the series. “It’s going to make people very angry,” the Scream Queens alum told film blog The Illuminerdi in October 2021. “It’s going to stimulate people. People are going to be agitated by it. And it is a beautiful way to end this trilogy.”
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 8/22/22 (Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique Soft Opens, Emperor’s New Groove Dooney & Bourke Collection, World Princess Week Treats, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Good morning from Magic Kingdom! Today, we have some new bags, new princess treats, and even a boutique to go visit so let’s get started!. We were hoping to find some Halloween ears at the Emporium...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Disneyland Opens Small Retail Kiosk in the Space Mountain Queue
If you’ve ever been in the middle of a long line at Disneyland dreaming about a snack or maybe grabbing a misting fan, your prayers have finally been answered in the Space Mountain queue as Disney has opened a small retail kiosk within!. Twitter user @Sammyland6 spotted the kiosk...
WDW News Today
Vans x Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collection Drops at Magic Kingdom
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new 50th Anniversary collection by skateboarding company, Vans “Off The Wall” was spotted in Walt Disney World today. The collection includes apparel and accessories; let’s take a look!. Vans Youth T-Shirt — $29.99...
WDW News Today
Dress Like You Live On Batuu with NEW Black Spire Outpost Hat Arrives at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’ve ever wanted to look like a local on Black Spire Outpost, you’re in luck! There’s a new hat that’ll fit right in at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland. Black...
