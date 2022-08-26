ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WDW News Today

Full List of Every Halloween Treat at Disneyland Resort in 2022

This Halloween season at Disneyland Resort, which runs from September 2 through October 31, you’ll find goodies that have been concocted by Disney chefs and mixologists just for the spookiest time of the year. Disneyland Park. Alien Pizza Planet (Available September 2 through November 10; Mobile order available) Supernova...
WDW News Today

New Haunted Mansion Tee at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Haunted Mansion tee with an all-over print is now available at Walt Disney World. We found it at World of Disney in Disney Springs. Haunted Mansion Tee – $34.99. The shirt is white, with...
WDW News Today

NEW 2022 Halloween Spirit Jersey Arrives at Walt Disney World

It seems like we find more new Halloween merchandise in Walt Disney World every day, and we’re here to report there’s a Mickey Mouse tie-dye Halloween spirit jersey we spotted at World of Disney in Disney Springs!. Mickey Mouse Tie-Dye Halloween Spirit Jersey — $74.99. This spirit...
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Announces Official End Date for 50th Anniversary “The World’s Most Magical Celebration”

Walt Disney World turned 50 on October 1, 2021, and kicked off 18 months of The World’s Most Magical Celebration. Now, an official end date has been announced. The Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebrations will end on March 31, 2023. Previously, Disney had only formally stated “March 2023” and it was assumed based on past events that March 31 was the exact date. The assumption has proven correct.
WDW News Today

Paving Completed, Work Continues on Towers for Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen in Universal CityWalk Hollywood

Though most of the building remains covered in scaffolding and black scrim, we can see some construction updates on Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen in Universal CityWalk Hollywood. The steampunk restaurant already exists at Universal Orlando Resort and is “coming soon” to Universal CityWalk Hollywood. An opening timeframe...
WDW News Today

Guest Jumps Into Space Mountain Show Scene, Enchanté Disappoints on Disney Wish, More Mickey’s Not-So Scary Halloween Party Dates Sell Out, and More: Daily Recap (8/30/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
WDW News Today

NEW ‘The Skeleton Dance’ Merchandise Debuts at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Though it’s not even Labor Day weekend yet, guests can already begin planning for the cold weather to come with new apparel inspired by “The Skeleton Dance” at the Disneyland Resort. The Skeleton Dance...
WDW News Today

Spooky ‘GeekiTiki’ Monster Tiki Mugs Debut at Universal Orlando Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Just in time for Halloween Horror Nights, a set of six individual tiki mugs themed to the Universal Monsters have arrived at Universal Orlando Resort!. GeekiTikis Monsters Tiki Mugs – $60 Each. At Sahara Traders in...
Us Weekly

Jamie Lee Curtis Returns in ‘Halloween Ends’: Everything to Know About the Horror Sequel

The night he came home — again. Michael Myers is headed back to the big screen for one last ride in the upcoming sequel Halloween Ends. Following the success of 2018’s Halloween and 2021’s Halloween Kills, Jamie Lee Curtis and director David Gordon Green are teaming up again for the third installment in the series. “It’s going to make people very angry,” the Scream Queens alum told film blog The Illuminerdi in October 2021. “It’s going to stimulate people. People are going to be agitated by it. And it is a beautiful way to end this trilogy.”
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Disneyland Opens Small Retail Kiosk in the Space Mountain Queue

If you’ve ever been in the middle of a long line at Disneyland dreaming about a snack or maybe grabbing a misting fan, your prayers have finally been answered in the Space Mountain queue as Disney has opened a small retail kiosk within!. Twitter user @Sammyland6 spotted the kiosk...
WDW News Today

Vans x Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collection Drops at Magic Kingdom

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new 50th Anniversary collection by skateboarding company, Vans “Off The Wall” was spotted in Walt Disney World today. The collection includes apparel and accessories; let’s take a look!. Vans Youth T-Shirt — $29.99...
