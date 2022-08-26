ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tdalabamamag.com

What Kobe Prentice starting means for Alabama?

Alabama football’s true freshman, Kobe Prentice was listed as a starter at wide receiver on the Crimson Tide’s depth chart Monday, and the Calera High School product is expected to bring elite speed to Alabama’s offense. Prentice earned an offer from Alabama in July of 2021 after...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wtvy.com

University of Alabama System Chancellor explains impact the system has on the state and Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Classes are back in session and college students fill campus universities once again. Finis St. John, the Chancellor of the University of Alabama System, made a trip to Dothan and shared the impact these universities have on the Wiregrass area and the state. His speech focused on the commitment this system has to excellence in teaching, research and service.
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anniston, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Mobile, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Five Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Andrew Zow

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in only five days, so let's look back at another former Bama quarterback, Andrew Zow.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Greg Byrne
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban provides latest injury update on Alabama TE Cam Latu after depth chart released

Alabama tight end Cam Latu has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury since early August. The 6-5, 244-pounder isn’t listed on the Crimson Tide’s depth chart for its season opener against Utah State on Saturday, but Nick Saban offered a positive update Monday on Latu’s status, revealing that the senior tight end is set to return to practice and considered by medical staff as “day-to-day.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 12 OL Tyler Steen

Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
madehoops.com

RJ Johnson Commits To Alabama

2023 | 6-2 Guard | Georgia Stars (EYBL) & Grissom (AL) Johnson recently committed to Alabama over the likes of Georgia, Wichita State, FAU, and more. He joins Sam Walters in the Crimson Tides’ 2023 recruiting class. Nate Oats has done a solid job recruiting the past few years and keeping RJ Johnson home is a huge addition to his 2023 class. Johnson saw his stock rise after a strong summer with Georgia Stars, especially after his consistently productive play at Peach Jam. He’s an underrated prospect to keep an eye out for in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#News Media#American Football#Wvtm 13#Zennie62media#Wvtm 13 News Birmingham#The Oakland News Now#World
Bham Now

Get movin’ at these 7 unique dance classes in Birmingham

Looking to begin a new hobby or maybe rekindle a bygone passion for dance? We’ve gathered a few unique dance classes in Birmingham for you to sashay away at. Keep reading to get the details. 1. Beginner Bellydance. Raise your elbows to the sun and learn how to bellydance...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Alabama student cut, stabbed during fight on campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A fight between two students resulted in one of them being cut and stabbed at the University of Alabama, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports. According to Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers were called to campus at 3 a.m. Monday regarding two students who had been injured after […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
WSFA

Alabama Power offering $200 rebate for installing smart thermostat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power is offering their customers a rebate for those who purchase a smart thermostat. It’s during a time when many people are hoping to save some money. The company says the limited time promotion could help your wallet and the environment. They are offering...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy