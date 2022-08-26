Read full article on original website
God doesn’t play favorites, but this Alabama church sign says ‘Roll Tide’
A church in Tuscaloosa brought back an oldie but a goodie for its sign to make fans smile just a week away from college football season. Trinity United Methodist Church in Tuscaloosa, located a couple of blocks down Paul W. Bryant Drive from Bryant-Denny Stadium, often posts lighthearted messages on their marquee out front.
What Kobe Prentice starting means for Alabama?
Alabama football’s true freshman, Kobe Prentice was listed as a starter at wide receiver on the Crimson Tide’s depth chart Monday, and the Calera High School product is expected to bring elite speed to Alabama’s offense. Prentice earned an offer from Alabama in July of 2021 after...
Garden & Gun Magazine featured 2 Alabama restaurants as worth the drive
It’s no secret that Alabama has some of the tastiest restaurants. Garden & Gun Magazine featured two Alabama restaurants in their list of 25 outstanding restaurants worth the drive. Let’s take a look at which two Alabama restaurants made the list. You need to grab a bite at...
University of Alabama System Chancellor explains impact the system has on the state and Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Classes are back in session and college students fill campus universities once again. Finis St. John, the Chancellor of the University of Alabama System, made a trip to Dothan and shared the impact these universities have on the Wiregrass area and the state. His speech focused on the commitment this system has to excellence in teaching, research and service.
Five Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Andrew Zow
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in only five days, so let's look back at another former Bama quarterback, Andrew Zow.
Alabama football: Appreciating one more year of Will Reichard
There was a time when Alabama football fans’ greatest anxiety was leaving a game in the hands of a kicker. The list of bad memories with which the field goal unit has been associated is lengthy. Alabama Football: Kicking Woes. There was Alabama’s 9-6 overtime loss to LSU in...
Why Alabama is Back Hosting Season Openers: All Things CW
It'll probably be a long time before the Crimson Tide plays another neutral-site opener, and what oddsmakers say about Alabama players.
This Alabama city is one of America’s fastest-growing for startup funding
Birmingham is the fourth fastest-growing startup city in the U.S. for the second quarter of 2022, according to a new market analysis. Early-stage investment firm York IE, based in New Hampshire, is out with its compilation of some of the biggest funding rounds for the period, and Birmingham made its first first-ever appearance in the report.
Nick Saban provides latest injury update on Alabama TE Cam Latu after depth chart released
Alabama tight end Cam Latu has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury since early August. The 6-5, 244-pounder isn’t listed on the Crimson Tide’s depth chart for its season opener against Utah State on Saturday, but Nick Saban offered a positive update Monday on Latu’s status, revealing that the senior tight end is set to return to practice and considered by medical staff as “day-to-day.”
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 12 OL Tyler Steen
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
RJ Johnson Commits To Alabama
2023 | 6-2 Guard | Georgia Stars (EYBL) & Grissom (AL) Johnson recently committed to Alabama over the likes of Georgia, Wichita State, FAU, and more. He joins Sam Walters in the Crimson Tides’ 2023 recruiting class. Nate Oats has done a solid job recruiting the past few years and keeping RJ Johnson home is a huge addition to his 2023 class. Johnson saw his stock rise after a strong summer with Georgia Stars, especially after his consistently productive play at Peach Jam. He’s an underrated prospect to keep an eye out for in Tuscaloosa.
Alabama vs. Utah State tickets: $20 seats available for Week 1 matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium
The No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide hosts Utah State in a Week 1 matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Sept. 3. There are a number of seats at reasonable prices. Utah State is coming off a 31-20 win over UConn in a Week 0 matchup. Logan Bonner threw...
Get movin’ at these 7 unique dance classes in Birmingham
Looking to begin a new hobby or maybe rekindle a bygone passion for dance? We’ve gathered a few unique dance classes in Birmingham for you to sashay away at. Keep reading to get the details. 1. Beginner Bellydance. Raise your elbows to the sun and learn how to bellydance...
Family of slain Indiana student sues murder suspect, Alabama bar
The family of an Indiana University student who was shot to death nearly two years ago on the Strip in Tuscaloosa has filed a civil lawsuit against the suspect, and the bar they claim overserved that suspect. Schuyler Bradley, 19, was shot in the early-morning hours of Oct. 16, 2020,...
Alabama student cut, stabbed during fight on campus
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A fight between two students resulted in one of them being cut and stabbed at the University of Alabama, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports. According to Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers were called to campus at 3 a.m. Monday regarding two students who had been injured after […]
Price Spike: Alabama’s Most Expensive Luxury Estate Gets a New Price Tag
This incredible estate is less than 2 ½ hours away from Tuscaloosa. According to the Target Auction Company this “legacy gated estate on 57 plus acres in Madison, Alabama” is up for auction. Every step and turn is met with a true lap of luxury. “This dream...
‘Good morning to everyone except the water works board,’ Birmingham mayor says after woman gets $451 bill
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin went live Monday on his Facebook page and aired his frustrations with the Birmingham Water Works board for the second time online in the past week. Woodfin made his frustration clear from the outset. “Good morning to everyone except the water works board, and that’s the...
Alabama Power offering $200 rebate for installing smart thermostat
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power is offering their customers a rebate for those who purchase a smart thermostat. It’s during a time when many people are hoping to save some money. The company says the limited time promotion could help your wallet and the environment. They are offering...
Fight between 2 University of Alabama students leaves one cut or stabbed, investigators say
A fight between two University of Alabama students left one of them with minor injuries. Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy said UA police requested the unit’s help at 3 a.m. Monday. The students, who have not been identified, were involved in a physical altercation during which time...
Alabama landfill proposes massive expansion; residents say it could ruin the county
A small landfill in northwest Alabama is seeking to expand its disposal area by more than 1000%, accept new kinds of waste and quadruple the volume of trash it can take in a single day,. Some nearby residents fear the expansion could turn their quiet rural community south of Muscle...
