Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains how chiropractic neurology dives deeper into brain health
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. is a board certified chiropractic neurologist and a chiropractic physician. He’s a frequent contributor to KOLO 8′s Morning Break helping people live their best lives by understanding how the brain impacts their overall health. Monday, Dr. Gates explained in further...
KOLO TV Reno
Oral surgeon picking local to receive $50,000 smile makeover
RENO & SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Christopher Galea of Northern Nevada Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is launching a new community initiative called the Second Chance program. It’s designed to find a deserving person who lives in the Reno/Sparks area to receive a $50,000 smile makeover. The person who...
KOLO TV Reno
UNR to allow bird scooters on campus
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada Reno announced a partnership with Bird Global Inc. to allow Bird e-scooters on campus. The partnership is an extension of the shared mobility program now operating in downtown and midtown Reno. Riders will be required to park the scooters in specific nests...
KOLO TV Reno
Family of entrepreneurs brings shaved ice truck to Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Snoasis Shaved Ice is in the middle of it’s first year as a food truck. The Kump family began the food truck after serving shaved ice out of their garage in Summer 2021. The family is full of young entrepreneurs. “My kids did kind of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2news.com
Mental Health Awareness Event and Walk in Carson City taking place on Sept. 24
In recognition of Suicide Prevention Month this September, Partnership Carson City is teaming up with the Suicide Prevention Network and Partnership Douglas County for a prevention starts here Mental Wellness Awareness Event and Walk taking place Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McFadden Plaza in Carson City.
2news.com
Catholic Charities Launches new Client Choice Pantry in North Valleys
On Monday, August 29, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration at its new Client Choice Food Pantry in Golden Valley. Bringing the poverty assistance programs directly to an area of need will connect individuals and families who may be food insecure, unable to visit the 4th street campus or who are in need of other services in their neighborhood.
KOLO TV Reno
Open for Business: Meet the brand behind the “Reno Made Me Do It” slogan
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crystal Galas and her partner, Anthony Galas, moved to Reno 12 years ago, but it wasn’t until the COVID-19 pandemic that she took the leap of faith to start her own business. The two created a graphic tee and accessories line that has turned into...
KOLO TV Reno
Harvesting seeds in the Tahoe Basin could bring back the Sugar Pine to its full glory
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many of us may not be able to identify a Sugar Pine, but the cones can’t be missed. They sometimes grow to more than 12 inches long. It is the pinecones which may one day help the magnificent species return in full to the Tahoe Basin.
KOLO TV Reno
First day of classes at The University of Nevada Reno begin
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Happening today, classes are starting again for the fall semester at The University of Nevada, Reno. As we see this campus grow, it’s no surprise to find out that there are a lot of new things happening on campus. This fall students, faculty, and staff...
KOLO TV Reno
Father and son duo earns UPS safety competition honors
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local father-son duo are back from what’s considered the Super Bowl of trucking safety. David and Aaron Sharp spend a lot of time on the road, but they’re not just working, and have not just strengthened their relationship, they’ve also become state champions together.
2news.com
Free Transit to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off
RTC of Washoe County will offer free transportation to this year's Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off in Sparks. RTC will offer the rides on the RAPID Lincoln Line and Route 11 from Wednesday, August 31, through Monday, September 5, all day, each day to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off, in partnership with The Nugget Casino Resort.
nevadasagebrush.com
UNR honors concert: Who would’ve known one little mistake could do so much damage
This story was originally posted on April 16, 2022. Visit the Nevada Sagebrush Archive to see all past stories. The University of Nevada, Reno’s Honors Concert is put on annually, with this year being on March 8, and allows five soloists to perform at the Nightingale Concert Hall, each playing a different instrument.
foxla.com
Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women
TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
2news.com
Reno High School JROTC Participates in National Competition
Three cadets representing the Reno High School JROTC Leadership Team traveled to Washington, D.C. in June to compete in the national JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl (JLAB). The cadet leaders were tested on their knowledge of JROTC curriculum, English, math, science and current events. The Academic Bowl is designed to...
Timeline of the life and likely death of the Sinai Mansion
• 1916: Construction is completed on the home of Eugene William Howell at 448 Hill St. in Reno. Five generations of Howells lived there. • 1977: The house is bought by David P. Sinai and others for law offices. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Phase 1 of affordable housing project in Lake Tahoe begins
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - Nearly 70 affordable housing units are in the works near South Lake Tahoe, the city announced Tuesday. Construction on 68 units will begin with the building season in May 2023. “This marks a significant step forward for this innovative project. The City of South...
msn.com
People Drive From All Over Nevada To Eat At This Tiny But Legendary Taco Shop
Bring your taste buds to experience delightful taco delights at the Taco Shop in Reno, Nevada! This perfectly tiny Taco Shop is perfect if you’re looking for a Mexico getaway, complete with toes in the sand and freshly made street tacos. Find the bright pink hues of the Taco Shop waiting for you!
What's the racial makeup of Washoe County homeless shelter? | Greater Reno
You can subscribe to the Greater Reno Newsletter for free right here to get it in your inbox every Tuesday morning. Here are the latest local government and political headlines, plus a response to a reader question about the demographics of the Nevada Cares Campus emergency homeless shelter. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Reward offered in Reno homicide case
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for information in Monday night’s homicide in Reno. Monday night around 8:15, the Reno Police Department responded to the area of Lake and Mill Street for a shooting that had just occurred. After giving medical aid to a...
What is Burning Man and what is the purpose? A primer
Tens of thousands of people head to Nevada’s Black Rock Desert each summer in search of inspiring art, communal living, hedonism and more. The event is an annual bacchanal – although Burning Man in its official form went on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In spite of Burning Man’s popularity and...
Comments / 0