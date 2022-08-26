ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Oral surgeon picking local to receive $50,000 smile makeover

RENO & SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Christopher Galea of Northern Nevada Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is launching a new community initiative called the Second Chance program. It’s designed to find a deserving person who lives in the Reno/Sparks area to receive a $50,000 smile makeover. The person who...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

UNR to allow bird scooters on campus

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada Reno announced a partnership with Bird Global Inc. to allow Bird e-scooters on campus. The partnership is an extension of the shared mobility program now operating in downtown and midtown Reno. Riders will be required to park the scooters in specific nests...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Family of entrepreneurs brings shaved ice truck to Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Snoasis Shaved Ice is in the middle of it’s first year as a food truck. The Kump family began the food truck after serving shaved ice out of their garage in Summer 2021. The family is full of young entrepreneurs. “My kids did kind of...
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Adhd#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Neurotherapist
2news.com

Catholic Charities Launches new Client Choice Pantry in North Valleys

On Monday, August 29, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration at its new Client Choice Food Pantry in Golden Valley. Bringing the poverty assistance programs directly to an area of need will connect individuals and families who may be food insecure, unable to visit the 4th street campus or who are in need of other services in their neighborhood.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

First day of classes at The University of Nevada Reno begin

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Happening today, classes are starting again for the fall semester at The University of Nevada, Reno. As we see this campus grow, it’s no surprise to find out that there are a lot of new things happening on campus. This fall students, faculty, and staff...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Father and son duo earns UPS safety competition honors

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local father-son duo are back from what’s considered the Super Bowl of trucking safety. David and Aaron Sharp spend a lot of time on the road, but they’re not just working, and have not just strengthened their relationship, they’ve also become state champions together.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Free Transit to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off

RTC of Washoe County will offer free transportation to this year's Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off in Sparks. RTC will offer the rides on the RAPID Lincoln Line and Route 11 from Wednesday, August 31, through Monday, September 5, all day, each day to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off, in partnership with The Nugget Casino Resort.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
nevadasagebrush.com

UNR honors concert: Who would’ve known one little mistake could do so much damage

This story was originally posted on April 16, 2022. Visit the Nevada Sagebrush Archive to see all past stories. The University of Nevada, Reno’s Honors Concert is put on annually, with this year being on March 8, and allows five soloists to perform at the Nightingale Concert Hall, each playing a different instrument.
RENO, NV
foxla.com

Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women

TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

Reno High School JROTC Participates in National Competition

Three cadets representing the Reno High School JROTC Leadership Team traveled to Washington, D.C. in June to compete in the national JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl (JLAB). The cadet leaders were tested on their knowledge of JROTC curriculum, English, math, science and current events. The Academic Bowl is designed to...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Phase 1 of affordable housing project in Lake Tahoe begins

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - Nearly 70 affordable housing units are in the works near South Lake Tahoe, the city announced Tuesday. Construction on 68 units will begin with the building season in May 2023. “This marks a significant step forward for this innovative project. The City of South...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Reward offered in Reno homicide case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for information in Monday night’s homicide in Reno. Monday night around 8:15, the Reno Police Department responded to the area of Lake and Mill Street for a shooting that had just occurred. After giving medical aid to a...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

What is Burning Man and what is the purpose? A primer

Tens of thousands of people head to Nevada’s Black Rock Desert each summer in search of inspiring art, communal living, hedonism and more. The event is an annual bacchanal –  although Burning Man in its official form went on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In spite of Burning Man’s popularity and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy