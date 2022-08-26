ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Billboards in San Francisco and Los Angeles warn against moving to Texas by invoking mass shooting

By Zennie Abraham
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 9

Jada's Bald Spot
5d ago

Poor old Gov. Greaseball Newsom knows he's losing his tax base to Texas and FL. Maybe he should stop being a dictator and giving away taxpayer money and locking up criminals. CA is dying and the Democrat super majority is killing it.

Reply
7
Shosho
5d ago

Yes California is the safest state … said no one ever !

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Study: This is the rudest city in California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The City By The Bay is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s largest 30 metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average rudeness score. San Francisco scored a 5.69, making it No. 7 in the nation. The top three rudest were […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

2 killed in shooting inside Oregon supermarket

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Officers in Bend, Oregon, said a gunman killed two people inside a Safeway supermarket Sunday before taking their own life.
BEND, OR
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Crumbl Cookies speaks out on lawsuit against competitor | Utah News

Crumbl Cookies speaks out on lawsuit against competitor. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Crumbl Cookies speaks out on lawsuit against competitor. via IFTTT. Note from...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
sandiegocountynews.com

California clears more than 1,250 homeless encampments in 12 months

Sacramento, CA–In September 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state had prioritized 100 high-profile encampment sites on state land to clear. One year later, California has cleared an average of 100 encampments per month with a total of 1,262 cleared sites, removing 1,213 tons of trash – enough to fill 22 Olympic-size swimming pools.
CALIFORNIA STATE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Bar shooting in Boyle Heights wounds 6

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A gunman opened fire into a crowd of people inside a bar in Boyle Heights early Sunday Morning. Gene Kang reports. Aug.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Media#Mobile Media#Smartphone#Violent Crime#Zennie62media#The Oakland News Now#World
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

DC man faces charges of murdering a woman in front of her child

Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police say a DC man is being extradited back to the District to face charges of...
WASHINGTON, DC
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Raw Video: Scene of Saturday’s fatal stabbing of teen in San Jose

Raw Video: Scene of Saturday's fatal stabbing of teen in San Jose. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in a...
SAN JOSE, CA
msn.com

Guerrero: L.A. beaches aren't just for white people

Before armed police officers approached her on July 29, Luz Maria Flores felt safe. She was wearing a breeze-tousled bun and soaking in the sun with her younger sister on the Redondo Beach Pier. The UCLA graduate has post-traumatic stress disorder, which causes anxiety, but she had brought her Xoloitzcuintle,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Ron DeSantis’ Latest Political Stunt Blows Up In His Face

Ron DeSantis' Latest Political Stunt Blows Up In His Face. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Citizens of Florida who were arrested as part of Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Sacramento

"Death of downtown" study has worrying results for California

SACRAMENTO – Have you been downtown lately?A new UC Berkeley study shows people are not coming back fast enough to downtown districts across the state.Experts say this is mainly because workers are being allowed to work from home and aren't roaming around downtown.Out of 62 North American cities, Salt Lake City in Utah is doing the best at recovering.Sacramento ranked 16th while Los Angeles came in at 28th place. San Francisco is having the most difficult time getting people back downtown, coming in dead last at 62. 
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy