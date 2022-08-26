ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance, CA

2urbangirls.com

Off-duty LAPD officer detained with a gang member with drugs, gun

The Times is reporting that an off-duty LAPD officer was detained over the weekend along with a member the Rollin’ 60’s who had a ghost gun and drugs in his possession. An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was briefly detained over the weekend while he was with an associate of the Rollin’ 60s Crips who was found with drugs and a “ghost gun,” according to a department source.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood mayor’s daughter back in court today

LOS ANGELES – The daughter of Inglewood Mayor James Butts is back in court today for charges stemming from an April 2016 attack on her landlord. It was reported in 2019 that Ashley Melissa Butts plead guilty to the charges and faced sentencing and was due to be sentenced in November of that year.
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood, LA County continue to deny release of documents related to outside legal fees

INGLEWOOD – The city of Inglewood and County of Los Angeles share an outside legal firm n common, Miller Barondess. It appears that Skipp Miller, who co-owns the firm, is the “go to” legal mind to represent both entities on high profile matters. It also begs the question if attorney-client privilege is being circumvented and if MB is being paid for activities that falls outside of their purview.
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

County department leaked businesses personal information

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors directed its staff Tuesday to identify resources that could be offered to assist operators of hundreds of food trucks or other mobile-food facilities who had their personal information erroneously published on a county website. The county Department of Public...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Thief breaks into Catholic school using crucifix

BELL GARDENS, Calif. – A Catholic school in Bell Gardens was robbed of nearly $5,000 by a man caught on security video using a crucifix to break in and steal the money, authorities say. Detectives with the Bell Gardens Police Department say the thief used the crucifix to pry...
BELL GARDENS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Georgia man sentenced to 7/12 years for identity, bank fraud

LOS ANGELES – A Georgia man was sentenced today to 94 months in federal prison for participating in a nationwide fraud ring that used stolen Social Security numbers – including those belonging to children – to create synthetic identities used to open lines of credit, create shell companies, and steal nearly $2 million from financial institutions.
ATLANTA, GA
2urbangirls.com

Women of Color block Black woman’s appointment to city council

Los Angeles residents in Council District 10 have been without a voting member for 314 days. Today’s action by the council was to move forward with a discussion and full vote on appointing Heather Hutt as the temporary voting member for Council District 10 while the incumbent fights a 21 count federal indictment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

DTLA shooting leaves homeless man injured by Flower District

LOS ANGELES – A 56-year-old man experiencing homelessness was shot while he stood on a downtown Los Angeles sidewalk, authorities said Monday. The shooting happened at 11:02 p.m. Sunday at San Pedro and Eighth streets, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Downey man faces faces federal charges in girl’s fentanyl death

LOS ANGELES – A Downey man is in federal custody on charges of selling counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl to a 17-year-old Downey girl who suffered a fatal overdose from the synthetic opioid. Jonathan Limas-Reyes, 26, was arrested Tuesday afternoon by special agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration,...
DOWNEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Couple dies in murder-suicide over marital split

PASADENA, Calif. – A marital split apparently led to a murder-suicide involving a man and a woman. The grisly discovery happened around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, according to Pasadena police Lt. Keith Gomez. Officers responded to the 800 block of Merrett Drive regarding two deceased family members, Gomez said. The...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two killed in head on collision

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Two motorists were killed in a head-on crash in the Woodland Hills area, police said Tuesday. The collision occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on Victory Boulevard near Mason Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. One man died at the scene and the other...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Mass shooting at Boyle Heights bar leaves seven shot

LOS ANGELES – At least seven people were shot Sunday inside a bar in Boyle Heights, authorities said. A suspect is in custody and all the victims are expected to survive their wounds, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section. Officers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Traffic safety operation planned in Norwalk

NORWALK – Deputies will conduct a bicycle and pedestrian traffic safety operation in Norwalk on Tuesday. The six-hour enforcement effort, beginning at 3 p.m. Tuesday, will target “the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk,” according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s Sgt. Robert Hill.
NORWALK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed near DTLA movie set

LOS ANGELES – A man shot to death near a movie set in downtown Los Angeles was a resident of Hawaiian Gardens, the coroner’s office announced Saturday. The coroner’s office confirmed 33-year-old Jairo Ortiz died from gunshot wounds in an alley. Officers responded to a 911 call...
LOS ANGELES, CA

