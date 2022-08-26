ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

2urbangirls.com

Inglewood mayor’s daughter back in court today

LOS ANGELES – The daughter of Inglewood Mayor James Butts is back in court today for charges stemming from an April 2016 attack on her landlord. It was reported in 2019 that Ashley Melissa Butts plead guilty to the charges and faced sentencing and was due to be sentenced in November of that year.
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Off-duty LAPD officer detained with a gang member with drugs, gun

The Times is reporting that an off-duty LAPD officer was detained over the weekend along with a member the Rollin’ 60’s who had a ghost gun and drugs in his possession. An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was briefly detained over the weekend while he was with an associate of the Rollin’ 60s Crips who was found with drugs and a “ghost gun,” according to a department source.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Downey man faces faces federal charges in girl’s fentanyl death

LOS ANGELES – A Downey man is in federal custody on charges of selling counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl to a 17-year-old Downey girl who suffered a fatal overdose from the synthetic opioid. Jonathan Limas-Reyes, 26, was arrested Tuesday afternoon by special agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration,...
DOWNEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen fatally shot on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A 17-year-old boy who police say may have fired shots at a group of people — while accompanied by an armed suspect who also opened fire on the group — was fatally shot early Monday morning near the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and an investigation was underway.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood, LA County continue to deny release of documents related to outside legal fees

INGLEWOOD – The city of Inglewood and County of Los Angeles share an outside legal firm n common, Miller Barondess. It appears that Skipp Miller, who co-owns the firm, is the “go to” legal mind to represent both entities on high profile matters. It also begs the question if attorney-client privilege is being circumvented and if MB is being paid for activities that falls outside of their purview.
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Thief breaks into Catholic school using crucifix

BELL GARDENS, Calif. – A Catholic school in Bell Gardens was robbed of nearly $5,000 by a man caught on security video using a crucifix to break in and steal the money, authorities say. Detectives with the Bell Gardens Police Department say the thief used the crucifix to pry...
BELL GARDENS, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2urbangirls.com

Couple dies in murder-suicide over marital split

PASADENA, Calif. – A marital split apparently led to a murder-suicide involving a man and a woman. The grisly discovery happened around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, according to Pasadena police Lt. Keith Gomez. Officers responded to the 800 block of Merrett Drive regarding two deceased family members, Gomez said. The...
PASADENA, CA
beverlypress.com

Rapper A$AP Rocky charged in shooting

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Aug. 15 that his office has filed charges against the rap artist known as A$AP Rocky for an alleged assault with a firearm against a former friend last November in Hollywood. “Discharging a gun in a public place is a...
