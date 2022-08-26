Read full article on original website
Related
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor’s daughter back in court today
LOS ANGELES – The daughter of Inglewood Mayor James Butts is back in court today for charges stemming from an April 2016 attack on her landlord. It was reported in 2019 that Ashley Melissa Butts plead guilty to the charges and faced sentencing and was due to be sentenced in November of that year.
LAPD Officer Briefly Detained in Company of Gang Member
An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was briefly in custody after his fellow officers saw him with a gang member who was found to be in possession of narcotics and a "ghost gun," police said Monday.
2urbangirls.com
Sheriff’s Sergeant alleges retaliation caused her cancer after criticizing Villanueva
LOS ANGELES – A former sheriff’s sergeant sued Los Angeles County Tuesday, saying she has been unable to return to work after allegedly suffering retaliation for being critical of Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his wife, but also maintaining that county leaders have not done enough to protect her.
2urbangirls.com
Lawyers argue nurse suffered ‘lapse of consciousness’ before fatal crash that killed six
LOS ANGELES – The driver accused of running a red light and speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection may have experienced an “apparent lapse of consciousness” during a mental health crisis in the moments leading up to a fiery chain-reaction crash that killed six people, according to a report published Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Redondo Beach man admits to grooming young girls, encouraging to harm themselves and kill parents
A former resident of Redondo Beach pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of targeting young girls online, encouraging them to engage in self-harm and even trying to convince one girl to kill her parents. Matthew Christian Locher, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child “for the purpose of producing […]
foxla.com
Lawsuit claims LA County Sheriff Villanueva, wife run department like their ‘own personal fiefdom’
LOS ANGELES - A new lawsuit filed against Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva claims he and his wife run the department like "their own personal fiefdom and business." The lawsuit was filed by Vanessa Chow, a sergeant with the LASD who was also the sheriff’s liaison to the Board of Supervisors.
2urbangirls.com
Ex-Gardena lieutenant files lawsuit claiming he was fired because he is gay, has HIV
LOS ANGELES – A former Gardena police lieutenant who alleged in a lawsuit that he was wrongfully fired in 2019 because he is gay and has HIV has reached a settlement in his lawsuit against the city. Attorneys for Steven Prendergast filed court papers on Aug. 15 with Los...
2urbangirls.com
Off-duty LAPD officer detained with a gang member with drugs, gun
The Times is reporting that an off-duty LAPD officer was detained over the weekend along with a member the Rollin’ 60’s who had a ghost gun and drugs in his possession. An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was briefly detained over the weekend while he was with an associate of the Rollin’ 60s Crips who was found with drugs and a “ghost gun,” according to a department source.
RELATED PEOPLE
2urbangirls.com
Supervisor wants to reopen one of its juvenile halls, probation officers say not so fast
LOS ANGELES – The union representing Los Angeles County Probation officers have responded to one of the members of the Board of Supervisors who visited one of the facilities housing juvenile offenders. Supervisor Holly Mitchell, whose parents were public servants, with one alleged to be a former probation officer,...
2urbangirls.com
Los Angeles man denied home detention after being shot during botched robbery attempt
NORCO, CA — A judge Monday denied a home detention request from a man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm...
2urbangirls.com
San Bernardino County man sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for investment scam
LOS ANGELES – A Highland man who used his work history as a San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy to gain investors’ trust and later invest millions of dollars with him, only to use their money to fund his extravagant lifestyle, was sentenced today to 168 months in federal prison.
2urbangirls.com
Downey man faces faces federal charges in girl’s fentanyl death
LOS ANGELES – A Downey man is in federal custody on charges of selling counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl to a 17-year-old Downey girl who suffered a fatal overdose from the synthetic opioid. Jonathan Limas-Reyes, 26, was arrested Tuesday afternoon by special agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2urbangirls.com
Teen fatally shot on Hollywood Walk of Fame
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A 17-year-old boy who police say may have fired shots at a group of people — while accompanied by an armed suspect who also opened fire on the group — was fatally shot early Monday morning near the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and an investigation was underway.
Man Gets 40 Years to Life for Killing Co-Worker in Tustin
A 63-year-old man was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for gunning down a co-worker outside of the victim's home in Tustin in 2003, according to court records obtained Monday.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood, LA County continue to deny release of documents related to outside legal fees
INGLEWOOD – The city of Inglewood and County of Los Angeles share an outside legal firm n common, Miller Barondess. It appears that Skipp Miller, who co-owns the firm, is the “go to” legal mind to represent both entities on high profile matters. It also begs the question if attorney-client privilege is being circumvented and if MB is being paid for activities that falls outside of their purview.
2urbangirls.com
Thief breaks into Catholic school using crucifix
BELL GARDENS, Calif. – A Catholic school in Bell Gardens was robbed of nearly $5,000 by a man caught on security video using a crucifix to break in and steal the money, authorities say. Detectives with the Bell Gardens Police Department say the thief used the crucifix to pry...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2urbangirls.com
Couple dies in murder-suicide over marital split
PASADENA, Calif. – A marital split apparently led to a murder-suicide involving a man and a woman. The grisly discovery happened around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, according to Pasadena police Lt. Keith Gomez. Officers responded to the 800 block of Merrett Drive regarding two deceased family members, Gomez said. The...
beverlypress.com
Rapper A$AP Rocky charged in shooting
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Aug. 15 that his office has filed charges against the rap artist known as A$AP Rocky for an alleged assault with a firearm against a former friend last November in Hollywood. “Discharging a gun in a public place is a...
SFGate
New racist texts reveal Torrance cops talked about hurting and killing Black suspects
LOS ANGELES — The day after Torrance police shot Christopher DeAndre Mitchell in 2018, his mother and a dozen of his loved ones staged a protest outside the department's headquarters. At the same time, a group of officers — including the two who had killed Mitchell — were discussing...
2urbangirls.com
South LA, Inglewood men plead guilty to conspiring to commit armed robberies of local businesses￼
LOS ANGELES – A South Los Angeles man pleaded guilty today to a federal conspiracy charge and admitted to committing six armed robberies of businesses, mostly 7-Eleven stores, during a two-week crime spree late last year. Colin Powell Lacey, 28, of the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, pleaded...
Comments / 0