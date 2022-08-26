Read full article on original website
Related
State Panel Told To Protect Mount Washington’s Fragile Summit in New Plan
NORTH CONWAY – The future of the state’s 60-acre Mount Washington State Park is up for public comment right now through the end of this month. Input on the draft master plan for the northeast’s highest peak brought out about 75 mostly North Country residents to a meeting Monday night with many stating the fragile summit needs to be protected from the masses.
Special Committee on Voter Confidence to Meet in Berlin Tuesday
BERLIN, NH – The Special Committee on Voter Confidence will host its next public meeting at the Berlin City Hall on Tuesday, August 23. The meeting will kick off with a presentation by Associate Attorney General Anne Edwards for the State Attorney General’s Office, followed by a public comment period.
Secretary of State Scanlan Says Upcoming Elections Likely To Be Highly Scrutinized
CONCORD – The upcoming state primary and general elections are expected to see heightened scrutiny in the wake of problems in ballot counting discovered in three communities. The discrepancies made public in ballot totals in Windham, Bedford and just this week in Laconia’s Ward 6 were all caused by...
Heavy Police Presence at State House
CONCORD – There was a heavy police presence at the State House and Department of Justice midday Tuesday after people in the building said they were told that a man had made threats. Concord Police Deputy Chief John Thomas said his department responded to the incident. He noted the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belknap Primary Voter’s Guide Seeks To Remove ‘Extremists’
LACONIA – Citizens of all 10 towns in Belknap County and the six wards in Laconia have a new voter’s guide listed for the GOP Primary Sept. 13 posted by a new organization looking to remove “extremists” from office who they contend led to the crisis at Gunstock.
Department of Education partners with Granite State College To Offer $2M Educator Training
Concord, NH – The Department of Education is excited to announce its partnership with Granite State College to bring professional development training to New Hampshire educators across the state. This program will be funded through $2.0 million federal Emergency Relief funds. These funds are designed to respond to the impact of coronavirus as well as build resiliency in the education system against such disruptions. The training will build educator capacity to design and implement remote instruction, including use of the state Learning Management System.
AG Finds ‘Significant Defects’ in Laconia Ward 6 Elections, Orders Moderator To Resign
CONCORD – Attorney General John Formella has demanded the resignation of Laconia Ward 6 moderator Tony Felch after reviewing circumstances surrounding 179 ballots across multiple elections being cast but not counted by election officials. “In addition to the uncounted ballots, the investigation revealed a pattern of unintentional double-counting of...
Woman, 84, Dies in Sandwich Fire Caused By Lightning Strike
Sandwich, New Hampshire – New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Sandwich Fire Chief Ted Call and Sandwich Police Chief Shawn Varney announce that on August 4, 2022 at approximately 10:52 PM a call for service was received from a residential home located at 247 Bennett St. Stewart’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police Search Along I-93 for Evidence in Murder of Northfield Mom, 2 Young Sons
Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Northfield Police Chief John Raffaelly announce that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, the New Hampshire State Police in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies will be in the area of Route 93 between exits 17 and 20 in Concord, Canterbury, and Tilton, for the continued investigation into the Aug. 3 homicides of Kassandra Sweeney, age 25, and her two sons Benjamin Sweeney, age 4, and Mason Sweeney, age 1.
Questions Raised When Rep. Sylvia Didn’t Pledge Allegiance To the Flag at Meeting
BELMONT – Citizens for Belknap, a new political action committee, plans to endorse candidates for the Sept. 13 Republican Primary as early as this Sunday. This comes while residents of the county are questioning why state Rep. Mike Sylvia, R-Belmont, a Free Stater who is chair of the Belknap County Delegation, didn’t pledge allegiance to the flag Monday at the opening of a Gunstock Area Commission meeting.
Gunstock Commissioners To Pay Legal Fees; Sylvia Says Suit Filed Over ‘Illegal’ Meeting
GILFORD – In an effort to move forward from a political battle that temporarily closed the Gunstock Recreation Area last month, the Gunstock Area Commission voted 3-0 Monday to pay a law firm almost $45,000. But legal troubles for the ski area, its Belknap County owners, and the future...
AG: Juvenile Arrested in Murders of Northfield Mom and 2 Young Sons
Update: At a brief news conference at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward said the law allows for prosecutors to petition the court to certify the juvenile as an adult at which time the proceeding would be public. Ward wouldn’t say if the state plans to file such a petition. Ward wouldn’t release the age of the juvenile.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Defense Opens With Win in Day 9 of Zhukovskyy Trial in Deaths of 7 Motorcyclists
LANCASTER – The first defense witness Thursday, Adam Bartley of Jefferson, testified he didn’t see any weaving or swerving when driving behind Volodymyr Zhukovskyy’s truck and trailer June 21, 2019, the day he is accused of killing seven motorcyclists on Route 2 in Randolph. The defense was...
Police Search Northfield, Tilton For Evidence in Homicides of Mother, 2 Sons
Editor’s note: The GoFundMe page to raise money for Sean Sweeney’s living expenses and to help his and Kassandra Sweeney’s parents raise money for funeral expenses for the murdered mother and two young sons reached $32,769 by 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police...
AG Reports Suspicious Deaths of Woman, Two Children in Northfield
Editor’s Note: This story will be updated when more information is released. Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Northfield Police Chief John Raffaelly announce that officials from the Attorney General’s Office are responding to the scene of three suspicious deaths, an adult female and two juveniles, Wednesday at a residence in Northfield, New Hampshire.
Police Academy Announces Untimely Death of Recruit, No Details Released
The New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council announced the untimely death of a recruit of the 190th full-time Police Academy in Concord. The recruit’s death, which occurred off academy grounds, does not appear to be suspicious in nature. It is currently being investigated and the Police Standards and Training Council has requested the assistance of the New Hampshire Department of Safety Division of State Police.
Climate Activists Rally at State House In Oppressive Heat
CONCORD – Climate activists took to the State House lawn in nearly 100-degree heat Thursday to call on voters to hold their future governor and legislators accountable and engage them to reject the big political money of fossil fuel companies and utilities. While electric bills for most in New...
Jurors Watch Video of Zhukovskyy Admit Responsibility for Crash that Killed 7
LANCASTER – Days after the fatal crash that killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, State Police detectives interviewed Volodymyr Zhukovskyy for more than two hours, getting him to admit while he was visibly in drug withdrawal that he was responsible for the crash. Jurors in Coos County...
Delegation Accepts Strang Resignation, Selects Interim Replacement Denise Conroy
GILFORD – Ten of the 18 Republican House members who serve as the Belknap County Delegation met to deal with the emergency at Gunstock Monday night, voting 9 to 1 to accept the resignation of Gunstock Area Commissioner Dr. David Strang of Gilmanton. State Rep. Thomas Ploszaj, R-Center Harbor,...
Prosecutor’s Answers Raise Questions in Northfield Homicides of Mom, 2 Sons
CONCORD – Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward said at a news conference Friday that everyone involved in the homicides of a Northfield mother and her two sons is known to prosecutors. But Ward insisted again that no arrests or charges have been filed in connection with the three...
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.http://indepthnh.org/
Comments / 0