Lincoln, NH

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

State Panel Told To Protect Mount Washington’s Fragile Summit in New Plan

NORTH CONWAY – The future of the state’s 60-acre Mount Washington State Park is up for public comment right now through the end of this month. Input on the draft master plan for the northeast’s highest peak brought out about 75 mostly North Country residents to a meeting Monday night with many stating the fragile summit needs to be protected from the masses.
CONCORD, NH
Lincoln, NH
Government
City
Lincoln, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Department of Education partners with Granite State College To Offer $2M Educator Training

Concord, NH – The Department of Education is excited to announce its partnership with Granite State College to bring professional development training to New Hampshire educators across the state. This program will be funded through $2.0 million federal Emergency Relief funds. These funds are designed to respond to the impact of coronavirus as well as build resiliency in the education system against such disruptions. The training will build educator capacity to design and implement remote instruction, including use of the state Learning Management System.
CONCORD, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

AG Finds ‘Significant Defects’ in Laconia Ward 6 Elections, Orders Moderator To Resign

CONCORD – Attorney General John Formella has demanded the resignation of Laconia Ward 6 moderator Tony Felch after reviewing circumstances surrounding 179 ballots across multiple elections being cast but not counted by election officials. “In addition to the uncounted ballots, the investigation revealed a pattern of unintentional double-counting of...
LACONIA, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Police Search Along I-93 for Evidence in Murder of Northfield Mom, 2 Young Sons

Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Northfield Police Chief John Raffaelly announce that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, the New Hampshire State Police in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies will be in the area of Route 93 between exits 17 and 20 in Concord, Canterbury, and Tilton, for the continued investigation into the Aug. 3 homicides of Kassandra Sweeney, age 25, and her two sons Benjamin Sweeney, age 4, and Mason Sweeney, age 1.
NORTHFIELD, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Questions Raised When Rep. Sylvia Didn’t Pledge Allegiance To the Flag at Meeting

BELMONT – Citizens for Belknap, a new political action committee, plans to endorse candidates for the Sept. 13 Republican Primary as early as this Sunday. This comes while residents of the county are questioning why state Rep. Mike Sylvia, R-Belmont, a Free Stater who is chair of the Belknap County Delegation, didn’t pledge allegiance to the flag Monday at the opening of a Gunstock Area Commission meeting.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

AG: Juvenile Arrested in Murders of Northfield Mom and 2 Young Sons

Update: At a brief news conference at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward said the law allows for prosecutors to petition the court to certify the juvenile as an adult at which time the proceeding would be public. Ward wouldn’t say if the state plans to file such a petition. Ward wouldn’t release the age of the juvenile.
NORTHFIELD, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

AG Reports Suspicious Deaths of Woman, Two Children in Northfield

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated when more information is released. Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Northfield Police Chief John Raffaelly announce that officials from the Attorney General’s Office are responding to the scene of three suspicious deaths, an adult female and two juveniles, Wednesday at a residence in Northfield, New Hampshire.
NORTHFIELD, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Police Academy Announces Untimely Death of Recruit, No Details Released

The New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council announced the untimely death of a recruit of the 190th full-time Police Academy in Concord. The recruit’s death, which occurred off academy grounds, does not appear to be suspicious in nature. It is currently being investigated and the Police Standards and Training Council has requested the assistance of the New Hampshire Department of Safety Division of State Police.
CONCORD, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

