Seattle, WA

SB Nation

The biggest names released during NFL cut day 2022

It’s a grim day in the NFL for dozens of players. At 4 p.m. ET, teams must submit their 53-man rosters to the league, ending the dreams of playing pro football for a lot of people. Some players will find a second life on practice squads, or late signings before the season starts — but for most this will be the last they’ll be a part of an NFL team.
NFL
The Associated Press

Bojangles Blitzes Tailgate Scene with Iconic Big Bo Boxes AND Tailgate Tour

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022-- Teams are gearing up for opening weekend, fans are preparing to get back in the stands and Bojangles – the official Tailgate Headquarters – is ready for an unBOlievable football season. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005285/en/ Bojangles Blitzes Tailgate Scene with Iconic Big Bo Boxes AND Tailgate Tour featuring Clemson University, Coastal Carolina University, East Carolina University, East Tennessee State University, James Madison University, North Carolina A&T University, University of Georgia, University of South Carolina, Western Carolina University, University of Tennessee and its NFL home team, the Carolina Panthers. (Photo: Bojangles)
NFL
GolfWRX

Cam Smith reveals his primary reasons behind decision to join LIV Golf

LIV Golf made their monumental signing of Cameron Smith official this morning, which still feels enormous despite how long the rumors have been circulating. The number two ranked player in the world initially sent shockwaves throughout the golf world when he refused to shoot down rumors of his joining LIV Golf after his victory at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews.
GOLF

