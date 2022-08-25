ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

TARC driver finds small child wandering alone in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young child was found wandering in the street in the California neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 9 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a child by themselves wandering in the street near 23rd and Date Streets. That is just north of Victory Park and to the west of Dixie Highway.
wdrb.com

Barry's Cheesesteaks relocating to Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant is relocating to a new spot. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More is relocating to Valley Station. The restaurant currently operates on Second and Oak streets in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington, a Pittsburgh native, opened multiple locations of his restaurant around Louisville. But during...
wdrb.com

Bunz Burgerz moving to Paristown's Village Market

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another local restaurant is moving into Paristown's Village Market. After 11 years on Baxter Avenue, Bunz Burgerz is moving to Paristown, which owners call a "more appealing" location. The "dive burger" restaurant plans to have the same menu and staff inside the Village Market, which will...
wdrb.com

AVERAGE FIRST FROST: When Does Louisville Typically Experience Its First Frost/Freeze?

Meteorological summer is defined as the months of June, July and August. Why do meteorological and astronomical seasons begin and end on different dates? In short, it’s because the astronomical seasons are based on the position of Earth in relation to the sun, whereas the meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle. Since meteorological fall begins on Thursday, I wanted to let you know when we typically experience our first frost/freeze. It's important to note that these statistics are for the city of Louisville. Rural areas may have significantly different statistics, even within Jefferson County. The average date of the first 36 degree reading (Frost) in Louisville is October 20th...
wdrb.com

7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
wdrb.com

Four people sent to hospital after hit and run on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a driver running from police hit several cars Tuesday morning. Shively Police said an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop around 1:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway at Gagel Avenue. The driver did not stop, and the officer...
wdrb.com

Louisville Zoo to offer evening happy hours this fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo will offer an after-hour happy hours for adults this fall. Each $35 ticket includes two drink tickets, appetizers and entry to the zoo. During the happy hours, guests will get to see animals and be part of "exclusive keeper talks," according to a news release.
