wdrb.com
Memorial planned in Louisville for Dr. Adewale Troutman, city's former health director
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is preparing to say goodbye to a beloved former community leader. Dr. Adewale Troutman spent six years as head of Louisville's Health and Wellness Department. He died July 21 in Tampa, Florida, from complications of Parkinson’s at the age of 76. Troutman left the...
wdrb.com
Sept. 1 is deadline to participate in survey about planned Norton West Louisville Hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public has a few more days to give feedback on a new hospital planned for west Louisville. A survey, which has been open since May, is scheduled to close at midnight Sept. 1. Earlier this year, Norton announced the plans for Norton West Louisville Hospital,...
WLKY.com
TARC driver finds small child wandering alone in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young child was found wandering in the street in the California neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 9 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a child by themselves wandering in the street near 23rd and Date Streets. That is just north of Victory Park and to the west of Dixie Highway.
wdrb.com
Developer behind east Louisville concrete plant submitting new design, councilman says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The developer behind a controversial east Louisville concrete plant is submitting a new design. Councilman Anthony Piagentini, R-19, sent an update to his district Tuesday afternoon saying this step means there will be a new public meeting with the Metro Design subcommittee. Hundreds of neighbors in...
wdrb.com
Barry's Cheesesteaks relocating to Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant is relocating to a new spot. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More is relocating to Valley Station. The restaurant currently operates on Second and Oak streets in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington, a Pittsburgh native, opened multiple locations of his restaurant around Louisville. But during...
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville's Vintage Fire Museum to host annual 9/11 memorial
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual event in southern Indiana will honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The Vintage Fire Museum in Jeffersonville, Indiana, will host the 9/11 Memorial event at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. The memorial will have a display on the attacks, honor...
wdrb.com
Louisville cancer patient becomes 1st in Kentucky to receive new type of brain cancer radiation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Treating an aggressive brain tumor that reoccurs is an enormous challenge, but a neurosurgery team at UofL Health recently used a new approach to treat a patient who is now making a promising recovery. Tom Shober, who lives in Louisville with his wife of 33 years,...
wdrb.com
Bunz Burgerz moving to Paristown's Village Market
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another local restaurant is moving into Paristown's Village Market. After 11 years on Baxter Avenue, Bunz Burgerz is moving to Paristown, which owners call a "more appealing" location. The "dive burger" restaurant plans to have the same menu and staff inside the Village Market, which will...
wdrb.com
Louisville mother turns son's death into life's mission, warning families about the dangers of fentanyl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mother is turning her son's death into her life's mission to warn others, shelling out thousands of dollars of her own money on billboards. One of those billboards sits at Poplar Level Road and the Watterson. It's one of several across the state paid...
wdrb.com
'Leadership for Tomorrow' | Louisville Fire & Rescue promotes 25 to command staff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several members of Louisville Fire and Rescue were recognized in a promotion ceremony Tuesday morning. Their family members were at Iroquois Amphitheater to celebrate as the department announced the promotions of one assistant chief, five majors, nine captains, and 10 sergeants. "I've been chief since 1999,...
wdrb.com
Officials working on future plan for site of George Rogers Clark replica cabin destroyed in fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From the ashes of the George Rogers Clark replica cabin in southern Indiana, something special will rise. It's just not clear what that will be yet. Built in 2001 to represent Clark's home on the river's bluff, the log cabin was destroyed in a fire last year. The only thing left standing is the cabin's chimney.
wdrb.com
2 arrested, accused of killing man in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood last month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are accused of killing a man in July on East Catherine Street in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood. Gregory Rhodes and Josiah Hart are facing murder and tampering charges. Court records say Rhodes was arrested on an unrelated warrant and told police he was present when Dennis Kos died inside a Germantown home.
wdrb.com
AVERAGE FIRST FROST: When Does Louisville Typically Experience Its First Frost/Freeze?
Meteorological summer is defined as the months of June, July and August. Why do meteorological and astronomical seasons begin and end on different dates? In short, it’s because the astronomical seasons are based on the position of Earth in relation to the sun, whereas the meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle. Since meteorological fall begins on Thursday, I wanted to let you know when we typically experience our first frost/freeze. It's important to note that these statistics are for the city of Louisville. Rural areas may have significantly different statistics, even within Jefferson County. The average date of the first 36 degree reading (Frost) in Louisville is October 20th...
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Louisville now has a collective -- 502 Circle launches to support NIL efforts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Name, Image and Likeness efforts of athletes at the University of Louisville are now being supported by a third-party collective. At midnight, 502 Circle went live with a website and app that will allow fans and businesses to contract with athletes on various services, or donate to their NIL enterprises.
wdrb.com
7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
wdrb.com
Four people sent to hospital after hit and run on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a driver running from police hit several cars Tuesday morning. Shively Police said an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop around 1:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway at Gagel Avenue. The driver did not stop, and the officer...
spectrumnews1.com
Residents rejoice as Louisville's Beecher Terrace enters new phase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new phase of a brand new neighborhood in Louisville just opened recently. For people who call the new area home, it means so much more than a new place to live. What You Need To Know. Beecher Terrace was originally built in 1939, but was...
wdrb.com
Crews break ground on 40-unit affordable housing neighborhood in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews broke ground Tuesday morning on a massive affordable housing neighborhood in Louisville. A plot just off Greenbelt Highway is the site of Habitat for Humanity's new project to provide affordable homes for families in need. It will soon become Santa Fe Crossing. "It's crucial that...
wdrb.com
Louisville Zoo to offer evening happy hours this fall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo will offer an after-hour happy hours for adults this fall. Each $35 ticket includes two drink tickets, appetizers and entry to the zoo. During the happy hours, guests will get to see animals and be part of "exclusive keeper talks," according to a news release.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | 3 takeaways from Satterfield on job security, dominating Syracuse, early schedule
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three years ago, Scott Satterfield was voted the top football coach in the Atlantic Coast Conference after directing the University of Louisville to an unexpected 8-5 season. Two years ago, he finished a 4-7 season with a clumsy flirtation with the South Carolina job. Last year,...
