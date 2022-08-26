Video shows man stealing plants from flower box outside Aurora salon
Aurora police need your help finding a thief with a green thumb. They released surveillance video that shows a man uprooting the plants and putting them in a wheelbarrow. Police said it happened outside a hair salon in the 2000-block of Route 34 around 3 a.m. Sunday. SEE ALSO | Black pastor arrested for watering plants while watching neighbor's home Police said the business owner is offering a $500 dollar for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Aurora detectives at 630-256-5500. Tips can also be submitted online at aurora-il.org/CrimeTip .
