ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Video shows man stealing plants from flower box outside Aurora salon

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32WqjF_0hVhIPvb00

Aurora police need your help finding a thief with a green thumb.

They released surveillance video that shows a man uprooting the plants and putting them in a wheelbarrow.

Police said it happened outside a hair salon in the 2000-block of Route 34 around 3 a.m. Sunday.

SEE ALSO | Black pastor arrested for watering plants while watching neighbor's home

Police said the business owner is offering a $500 dollar for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Aurora detectives at 630-256-5500.

Tips can also be submitted online at aurora-il.org/CrimeTip .

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, IL
wlip.com

Lake County Brothers Get Prison in Wide Ranging Home Improvement Store Scam

(Waukegan, IL) Two Round Lake men are on their way to prison, after their sentencing on a guilty plea from earlier this year. Both John and Michael Miotke entered the plea back in June to one count of continuing a financial crimes enterprise. The duo was accused of stealing several high priced items from Home Depot stores throughout the Chicago suburbs in a scam involving purchase and return receipts. The twin brothers were hit Monday with 4 years behind bars each. The 45-year-old duo must also repay nearly 1-million-dollars in restitution.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
cwbchicago.com

Stolen gun, credit cards belonging to robbery victims found in man’s bag at Roosevelt CTA station: prosecutors

Prosecutors say a man wearing a ski mask on the Roosevelt Red Line platform Saturday evening had a stolen firearm in his bag and some other very interesting items. Chicago police saw Ralph Sims, 29, on the CTA platform around 6:29 p.m. and became suspicious because he was wearing a ski mask in August, prosecutor Sahin Jutla said. The officers also allegedly saw Sims’ cross-body bag being weighed down by a heavy L-shaped object.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Flower Box#Hair Salon#Property Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPY NEWS

Four arrested after brawl in North Aurora

North Aurora Police arrested four people Saturday evening from the North Aurora Island Park on State Street at the Fox River. A news release says police were called for a report of a large group of people fighting and were told that someone may have a gun. 20-year-old Xykiriah Clark,...
NORTH AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Man charged in fatal shooting at Humboldt Park restaurant was aiming for ex-girlfriend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man accused of killing a 50-year-old man at a Humboldt Park restaurant over the weekend was aiming at his ex-girlfriend, who he'd been stalking for weeks after she broke up with him this summer, prosecutors said Monday.Charlie Moreno, 41, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting Friday night at Curramba Restaurant, at 2701 W. Division St.At Moreno's bond hearing on Monday, Cook County prosecutors said Moreno had been dating a 27-year-old woman for eight months, and was physically abusive to his girlfriend on a daily basis, prompting her to file at least...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago man charged with driving stolen car, using a USB plug as the key

Earlier this month, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office warned that thefts of Kia and Hyundai automobiles surged 767% in July as thieves capitalized on a design flaw that allows the vehicles to be stolen with little more than a USB plug. The thefts are fueled by nationwide phenomena known as “Kia boys” and the “Kia challenge” that recently made their way to the Chicago area.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
14K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy