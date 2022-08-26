ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

opb.org

Portland high schooler shares NASA experience

Your browser does not support the audio element. Out of 1,100 applicants, a student from St. Mary’s Academy snagged an internship with NASA. Lily Segna is just one of 92 students who had the chance to work alongside engineers during her Earth and Space Science summer internship. Segna actually comes from a line of family members working in the space industry, including her mother and grandfather. She joins us to share her experience and what it means to follow in some of her family’s footsteps.
opb.org

Explosion at food carts rocks downtown Portland

An explosion at a food cart pod rocked downtown Portland early Sunday. Portland police say they received calls near 4 a.m. from people reporting an explosion at the 5th Avenue Food Cart Pod on Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest Harvey Milk Street. The blast shattered “a large number of windows...
opb.org

OHSU social workers, respiratory therapists, others vote to authorize strike

The members of AFSCME Local 328, a union representing about 7,000 workers at Oregon Health & Science University, have voted to authorize a strike. Local 328 members are social workers, pharmacists, respiratory therapists, cleaners, and chaplains, among others and make up about a third of the hospital’s total workforce.
