17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
KMOV
SLATE offering no cost CDL training program
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) is aiming to increase the amount of fully-trained and certified commercial drivers in the City of St. Louis. From Sept. 1 through Dec. 10, 2022, SLATE will offer a 4-week CDL training program at no cost...
KMOV
Interview with Greater St. Louis Inc. about where the city currently stands
News 4 Meteorologist Leah Hill talks with a Washington University professor about the scrubbed launch. Frontenac squad car struck by driver during traffic stop. An officer was uninjured after a suspected impaired driver hit their squad car in Frontenac Sunday night.
KMOV
Metro East kindergartner hit by car while walking home from school
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) - School-zone safety upgrades are coming to a Metro East school district after a 5-year-old student was hit by a car. Fortunately, the student walked away alive with only scrapes and bruises. “It’s just heartbreaking that people don’t care,” says the boy’s mother, Sadie Nolen....
KMOV
Small furry pets available for adoption in St. Louis
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in St. Louis, Missouri on Petfinder.
KMOV
St. Louis church vandalized, causing thousands of dollars in damage
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A church in St. Louis was broken into and vandalized on Saturday. The Church of Non-Denomination’s members are trying to pick up the pieces and rebuild what they can. Pastor Jack Hill’s family founded the church more than 50 years ago and has been in...
KMOV
Meet Rick! News 4′s pet of the week
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Rick is News 4′s four-legged friend of the week. If you’re interested in adopting Rick from CARE STL, call 314-696-2444 or stop by at 2700 Walnut Place in St. Louis.
KMOV
University City hoping to buy out homes in flood plain
UNIVERSITY CITY (KMOV) - University City is hoping to buy out hundreds of homes sitting on the notorious River Des Peres flood plain. “It’s University City today. It’s going to be some other jurisdiction tomorrow,” says University City Manager Gregory Rose. According to Rose, University City plans...
KMOV
The Great Forest Park Balloon Race to celebrate 50 years in September
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Great Forest Park Balloon Race will celebrate 50 years of free family fun in September. The balloon glow and race will be held at the Emerson Central Fields in Forest Park on Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. The event is free to attend, but there are some VIP tickets available.
KMOV
St. Louis news legend Dick Ford dies
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis news legend has passed away. Dick Ford, 88, died at his home Tuesday, family members confirmed to News 4. Ford was a staple on local television news for decades. Between 1965 and 2005 Ford spent time at KMOX-TV, KSDK and KTVI. Ford’s...
KMOV
Body of St. Louis woman found on East St. Louis street
EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the street in East St. Louis Saturday. The body was found in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. Police later identified the woman as Harriett Childers, 49, of St. Louis. Neighbors and family of Childers said they believe she was gunned down and left for dead. Illinois State Police released minimal information Saturday, only saying that Childers was found dead east of the river.
KMOV
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in North County
An officer was uninjured after a suspected impaired driver hit their squad car in Frontenac Sunday night. Officers Shute & Beffa swam through chest-deep water to rescue a woman on July 28, 2022.
KMOV
Man charged with assaulting officers at Metro East nightclub
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been charged with assaulting and resisting two officers at a Metro East nightclub on April 20. Leland Cherry Jr. is charged with two counts each of aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting a peace officer. He is also charged with one count of aggravated assault.
KMOV
‘I didn’t want to die;’ Union man is the victim of a random shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Chad Cartwright is recovering from a gunshot wound to his lower back. He suffered the injury when someone randomly shot into the pickup he was driving on Page Boulevard when he stopped for a red light at Academy Avenue. “The next thing I know, the...
KMOV
City leaders demand action as surge in Kia, Hyundai vehicle thefts continue
ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - Citing failures to install engine immobilizers in their cars, St. Louis City officials are calling for action to combat the surge of stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles. In a letter sent to top officials at Kia America and Hyundai Motor North America, local leaders...
KMOV
24-year-old hit, killed by car in North County identified
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 24-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car in north St. Louis County late Monday night. Police said Jeep Grand Cherokee hit Deandra Rodgers, 24, in the 9900 block of Page Avenue in Overland, Mo. just before midnight. When officers arrived they found Rodgers dead.
KMOV
Frontenac squad car struck by driver during traffic stop
News 4 Meteorologist Leah Hill talks with a Washington University professor about the scrubbed launch. Officers Shute & Beffa swam through chest-deep water to rescue a woman on July 28, 2022.
KMOV
Homicide detectives called after man found shot inside car in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in north St. Louis City before noon Monday. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found a man shot inside a car in the 1400 block of E. Adelaide before noon. This is between the College Hill and O’Fallon neighborhoods.
KMOV
Gardner officially reprimanded by state’s highest court, ordered to pay $750 fine after admitting wrongdoing in ethics investigation
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tuesday, St. Louis City Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner was ordered to pay a fine for her handling of the criminal case against former Gov. Eric Grietens. In April, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner appeared before the Missouri Office of Disciplinary Counsel, which oversees attorney’s bar licenses, in a St. Louis County courthouse for claims of prosecutorial misconduct. She was accused in a 73-page report of failing to disclose evidence to Greitens’ lawyers, misrepresenting evidence, and other ethical violations. Gardner hired William Tisaby as a private investigator for the case. Tisaby, who has since pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for tampering with evidence in the case, interviewed a woman at the center of the Greitens case. Greitens was accused of knowingly taking a photograph of a woman in a “state of full or partial nudity without the knowledge and consent”.
KMOV
Cardinals game delayed due to weather
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Cardinals game Sunday against the Atlanta Braves was delayed as storms moved their way through St. Louis. The Cardinals announced the delay just before 5:30. The team estimated the game will start around 7 as the rain moves farther east.
