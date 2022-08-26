ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

SLATE offering no cost CDL training program

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) is aiming to increase the amount of fully-trained and certified commercial drivers in the City of St. Louis. From Sept. 1 through Dec. 10, 2022, SLATE will offer a 4-week CDL training program at no cost...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Metro East kindergartner hit by car while walking home from school

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) - School-zone safety upgrades are coming to a Metro East school district after a 5-year-old student was hit by a car. Fortunately, the student walked away alive with only scrapes and bruises. “It’s just heartbreaking that people don’t care,” says the boy’s mother, Sadie Nolen....
CAHOKIA, IL
KMOV

Small furry pets available for adoption in St. Louis

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in St. Louis, Missouri on Petfinder.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Meet Rick! News 4′s pet of the week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Rick is News 4′s four-legged friend of the week. If you’re interested in adopting Rick from CARE STL, call 314-696-2444 or stop by at 2700 Walnut Place in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

University City hoping to buy out homes in flood plain

UNIVERSITY CITY (KMOV) - University City is hoping to buy out hundreds of homes sitting on the notorious River Des Peres flood plain. “It’s University City today. It’s going to be some other jurisdiction tomorrow,” says University City Manager Gregory Rose. According to Rose, University City plans...
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
KMOV

The Great Forest Park Balloon Race to celebrate 50 years in September

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Great Forest Park Balloon Race will celebrate 50 years of free family fun in September. The balloon glow and race will be held at the Emerson Central Fields in Forest Park on Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. The event is free to attend, but there are some VIP tickets available.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis news legend Dick Ford dies

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis news legend has passed away. Dick Ford, 88, died at his home Tuesday, family members confirmed to News 4. Ford was a staple on local television news for decades. Between 1965 and 2005 Ford spent time at KMOX-TV, KSDK and KTVI. Ford’s...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Body of St. Louis woman found on East St. Louis street

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the street in East St. Louis Saturday. The body was found in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. Police later identified the woman as Harriett Childers, 49, of St. Louis. Neighbors and family of Childers said they believe she was gunned down and left for dead. Illinois State Police released minimal information Saturday, only saying that Childers was found dead east of the river.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Pedestrian hit, killed by car in North County

An officer was uninjured after a suspected impaired driver hit their squad car in Frontenac Sunday night. Officers Shute & Beffa swam through chest-deep water to rescue a woman on July 28, 2022. 94-year-old with 200 hats wants to know your favorite for charity. Updated: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:55...
FRONTENAC, MO
KMOV

Man charged with assaulting officers at Metro East nightclub

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been charged with assaulting and resisting two officers at a Metro East nightclub on April 20. Leland Cherry Jr. is charged with two counts each of aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting a peace officer. He is also charged with one count of aggravated assault.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

City leaders demand action as surge in Kia, Hyundai vehicle thefts continue

ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - Citing failures to install engine immobilizers in their cars, St. Louis City officials are calling for action to combat the surge of stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles. In a letter sent to top officials at Kia America and Hyundai Motor North America, local leaders...
KMOV

24-year-old hit, killed by car in North County identified

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 24-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car in north St. Louis County late Monday night. Police said Jeep Grand Cherokee hit Deandra Rodgers, 24, in the 9900 block of Page Avenue in Overland, Mo. just before midnight. When officers arrived they found Rodgers dead.
OVERLAND, MO
KMOV

Frontenac squad car struck by driver during traffic stop

News 4 Meteorologist Leah Hill talks with a Washington University professor about the scrubbed launch. Officers Shute & Beffa swam through chest-deep water to rescue a woman on July 28, 2022. 94-year-old with 200 hats wants to know your favorite for charity. Updated: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:55 AM CDT.
FRONTENAC, MO
KMOV

Gardner officially reprimanded by state’s highest court, ordered to pay $750 fine after admitting wrongdoing in ethics investigation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tuesday, St. Louis City Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner was ordered to pay a fine for her handling of the criminal case against former Gov. Eric Grietens. In April, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner appeared before the Missouri Office of Disciplinary Counsel, which oversees attorney’s bar licenses, in a St. Louis County courthouse for claims of prosecutorial misconduct. She was accused in a 73-page report of failing to disclose evidence to Greitens’ lawyers, misrepresenting evidence, and other ethical violations. Gardner hired William Tisaby as a private investigator for the case. Tisaby, who has since pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for tampering with evidence in the case, interviewed a woman at the center of the Greitens case. Greitens was accused of knowingly taking a photograph of a woman in a “state of full or partial nudity without the knowledge and consent”.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Cardinals game delayed due to weather

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Cardinals game Sunday against the Atlanta Braves was delayed as storms moved their way through St. Louis. The Cardinals announced the delay just before 5:30. The team estimated the game will start around 7 as the rain moves farther east.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

